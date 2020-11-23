Week 11 Fantasy Football Wrap: Jets @ Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers beat New York Jets, 34-28

Justin Herbert’s 277 passing yards in the first half were the second-most in the league this season, and the rookie finished with another three scores while making it look easy (and it’s not his fault the Chargers make winning so difficult). Joe Flacco countered with one of the worst pick-sixes you’ll ever see ... Frank Gore scored a touchdown one day after his son hit pay dirt, which certainly seems more important than auditioning La’Mical Perine for the future … Kalen Ballage fought through an early injury but disappointed during his revenge game given the matchup and nine targets … Of course, that’s still 10 fewer than Keenan Allen’s 19 (!) looks …

Breshad Perriman had video game-like workout metrics for someone his size, so he’d be quite interesting if things ever broke right ... He’ll be easy to overlook in a loaded rookie WR class and because of the Jets’ situation, but Denzel Mims has really impressed during his short time on the field this year ... The Jets have twice as many roughing the passer penalties (10) as any other team in the NFL, which is extra impressive considering they are among the bottom teams in QB pressures … Just when we thought 2020 couldn’t possibly get any stranger, Chris Herndon caught a touchdown.

Highlight of the game

ELITE FLACCO LAUNCHED IT 👀pic.twitter.com/z8LQQGCu30 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 22, 2020

