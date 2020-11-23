Week 11 Fantasy Football Wrap: Falcons @ Saints

Atlanta Falcons fall to New Orleans Saints, 24-9

Taysom Hill looked like a mobile Drew Brees in an impressive performance that included another 57-yard TD pass called back by penalty (and a rare Michael Thomas drop). Hill got 10.1 YPA while becoming just the third quarterback in NFL history to make his first career start at 30+ years old, and he’s now a weekly fantasy starter given his rushing ability (Hill led the Saints in rushing yards Sunday and added two scores on the ground) … It was a favorable matchup, but Hill also showed a good connection with Michael Thomas, whose fantasy managers can breathe a big sigh of relief …

Matt Ryan watched Julio Jones leave early and his o-line get overwhelmed, resulting in eight sacks and zero offensive touchdowns for Atlanta … Alvin Kamara scored against a Falcons defense that’s been stingy versus fantasy backs, but his one target is absolutely concerning moving forward given the QB switch.

