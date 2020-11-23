Week 11 Fantasy Football Wrap: Dolphins @ Broncos

Denver Broncos beat Miami Dolphins, 20-13

Drew Lock was better after an early pick, but he mostly struggled yet again and had his final numbers aided by this weird 61-yard completion on the game’s final play … Tua Tagovailoa failed during his attempt to become the first rookie QB since Ben Roethlisberger to win his first four games, as he took six sacks while getting just 4.2 YPA before being benched in the fourth quarter. It seems unlikely, but it would be good news for DeVante Parker if Miami turned back to Ryan Fitzpatrick … Salvon Ahmed left at one point Sunday but returned and continued to dominate Miami’s backfield, including seeing six targets, so his arrow continues to point up despite the poor box score. Matt Breida’s return didn’t matter, and the Dolphins’ schedule really eases up now, so the only concern would be Myles Gaskin returning … Melvin Gordon scored two touchdowns and nearly had a third, only to lose a fumble right at the goal line.

Highlight of the game

NEVER A DOUBT 😅



209 yards ➡️ 270 yards



Drew Lock’s 61-yard heave at the end of the game hits the over on his passing yard prop (240.5 yards).pic.twitter.com/gmDceXAl0X — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 23, 2020

