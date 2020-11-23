Week 11 Fantasy Football Wrap: Chiefs @ Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs defeat Las Vegas Raiders, 35-31

A back-and-forth game saw a combined 28 points scored in the fourth quarter, when Patrick Mahomes led a two-minute drive culminating with a winning TD strike to Travis Kelce. Mahomes’ only two picks this season have both curiously come against the Raiders, and he’s now on pace to record 46 touchdowns on the year … Derek Carr countered with a strong game versus a KC defense that’s been stingy against fantasy QBs, and Henry Ruggs’ usage (one target) is becoming bizarre as the first wide receiver taken in the draft who’s on a team with only castoffs as competition … Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored two touchdowns for the first time, with Le’Veon Bell adding a rushing score as well (seemingly running through quicksand), as Kansas City’s backfield finally produced as expected.

While Kelce and Tyreek Hill got their usual volume, it was disappointing to see Mecole Hardman no-show (and Demarcus Robinson get seven more targets) despite Sammy Watkins being out again … The AFC currently has two 6-4 teams that wouldn’t make the playoffs (despite the expansion) if the season ended today, while the NFC East has a 3-6-1 team leading the division.

Highlight of the game

MARCHED RIGHT DOWN THE FIELD ⏰



📺: @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/5yyRhYGx7B — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 23, 2020

