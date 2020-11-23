Week 11 Fantasy Football Recap: Taysom Hill starts, Joe Burrow carted off

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Most of the Week 11 fantasy action is in the books, and Liz Loza and Matt Harmon are here to talk through it all on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

Matt and Liz highlight the biggest fantasy moments, toughest beats, and concerning conundrums from every game in the full Sunday slate, including the unfortunate, apparent season-ending injury for Joe Burrow, Taysom Hill’s first start, more struggles for the Eagles, and the Cowboys bouncing back with the return of Andy Dalton.

They also discuss some amazing performances by Deshaun Watson, Adam Thielen, Justin Herbert, and Keenan Allen.

