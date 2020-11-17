Week 11 fantasy football rankings: Wide Receivers

Some were worried that, with the Washington Football Team handing over the quarterback reins to Alex Smith, Terry McLaurin’s fantasy outlook would be damaged for the rest of the season.

If Week 10 was any indication, however, then we have nothing to worry about. McLaurin turned nine targets into seven catches for 95 yards — his fourth straight game with seven grabs.

He’ll take on the Cincinnati Bengals’ beatable defense in Week 11.

Check out McLaurin and the rest of the wide receivers in our analysts’ Week 11 rankings:

