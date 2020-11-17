Week 11 fantasy football rankings: Who to start at the flex spot?

D'Andre Swift was excellent in Week 10. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)

Week 10 gave us yet another taste of the potential of D’Andre Swift in a workhorse role.

The rookie turned 21 total touches into 149 total yards and a touchdown, making fantasy managers salivate (while further increasing the frustration felt every week that Swift hasn’t been a focal point in the Lions offense).

Swift is an easy must-start if he was to get this kind of workload every week, but not every fantasy lineup decision, however, is that easy — especially when it comes to the FLEX position.

Check out our analysts’ FLEX rankings for Week 11:

