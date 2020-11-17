Week 11 fantasy football rankings: Tight Ends

Noah Fant has been one of the few trustworthy tight ends in fantasy this season. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

The tight end position has been bad in 2020 fantasy. Noah Fant has been one of the few brighter spots, yet not by much.

Fant has been a target hog, yet due to the limitations of Drew Lock and the Broncos offense as a whole, there hasn’t been much in the way of huge fantasy outputs for the young man.

Fant’s fantasy managers will no doubt hope that changes when Fant takes on the Miami Dolphins in Week 11.

Check him and the rest of the tight ends out in our analysts’ Week 11 rankings:

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

