Week 11 fantasy football rankings: Running Backs

Alvin Kamara will not receive handoffs from Drew Brees in Week 11. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Alvin Kamara is currently the highest-scoring running back in half-point PPR scoring fantasy formats.

But will he be able to keep that title now that his starting quarterback, Drew Brees, is expected to miss time with injury?

Chances are, Kamara’s floor as an elite RB1 will remain safe, but we’re going to have to see if his ceiling will be affected by the change from Brees to Jameis Winston (or even Taysom Hill).

Check out Kamara and the rest of the running backs in our analysts’ Week 11 rankings:

