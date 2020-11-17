Week 11 fantasy football rankings: Kickers
Jason Sanders — not Harrison Butker, or Justin Tucker, or Wil Lutz — is currently tied for the highest fantasy point total among kickers.
[Week 11 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]
Makes total sense.
But hey, we don’t ask where the points come from; we just want the points — especially when it comes to kickers.
Check out Sanders and the rest of the kickers in our analysts’ Week 11 rankings:
2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings