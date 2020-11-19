Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF









Hayden Hurst returns, Austin Hooper looks to bounce back and Jonnu Smith hopes to wake up.

TE Notes: It’s Travis Kelce then ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ at tight end. … Darren Waller still has the best case for No. 2 status, even if it’s not a great one. Kelce obviously leads in TE receptions, but Waller’s 53 are 15 more than No. 3 Evan Engram. He went 5/48/1 against the Chiefs last month. … I tried to put Mark Andrews on TE3 probation, but no one else stepped up. Andrews also had his best compiling effort of the year against the Patriots, catching seven balls for 61 yards. The Titans are nothing special up the seam. … Tied for fourth in tight end receptions at 37, Hayden Hurst is the TE4 by average points over the past five weeks. He’s caught at least five balls in three straight games. The Saints permit the sixth most TE fantasy points. … Dallas Goedert was an enormous Week 10 flop. What choice do we have but to get back on the horse? If average fantasy points are to be believed, the Browns boast the league’s 10th softest tight end defense.

Gutting through a toe injury, T.J. Hockenson caught just two Week 10 balls. Now his quarterback has a thumb issue. Both have a strong Week 11 matchup. There isn’t enough behind Hock to hedge him any further. … Noah Fant would be vying for top-three status if not for his ankle issues. Other problems include the continued emergence of Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler and Drew Lock’s rib ailment. Fant caught five balls for 35 yards in Brett Rypien’s Week 4 start against the Jets. The Dolphins are going to put the clamps down. … Throw Week 10 in the trash for Austin Hooper. The Browns had little opportunity, or reason, to pass in their wind-blown victory over the Texans. Baker Mayfield’s targets have to go somewhere in Odell Beckham’s absence. Hooper was drawing plenty of them before his appendix flared up. The Eagles surrender the fourth most TE fantasy points. … Eric Ebron has little upside in his receiver-dominated offense. He will continue to provide floor vs. the Jaguars’ bottom-feeding defense.

Hunter Henry finally caught a touchdown, but he remained under 40 yards for the sixth consecutive game. He just isn’t a priority for big-thinking QB Justin Herbert. The Jets, of course, are a smash spot for any player at any position. … Rob Gronkowski was Week 10’s TE1 despite catching only two passes. His workloads will be ever more volatile with Antonio Brown quickly coming on. … Jonnu Smith hasn’t caught more than two passes since Week 5. … Whoever is under center for Dallas, Dalton Schultz will continue to absorb checkdowns. … Only the Falcons hand out more TE fantasy points than Cincinnati. Logan Thomas has re-established his floor with Alex Smith under center. … Mike Gesicki has six catches for 90 yards in three games since Tua Tagovailoa replaced Ryan Fitzpatrick. He did draw five targets in Preston Williams’ Week 10 absence, his most since Week 5. … Allen Lazard’s return is not going to help Robert Tonyan’s low-end TE1 case. … Mo Alie-Cox has the rarest of qualities for a TE2: Upside.

