Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Patrick Daugherty
·4 min read



Hayden Hurst returns, Austin Hooper looks to bounce back and Jonnu Smith hopes to wake up.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 11 Tight Ends

RK

Player

Opp

1

Travis Kelce

@LV

2

Darren Waller

KC

3

Mark Andrews

TEN

4

Hayden Hurst

@NO

5

Dallas Goedert

@CLE

6

T.J. Hockenson

@CAR

7

Noah Fant

MIA

8

Austin Hooper

PHI

9

Hunter Henry

NYJ

10

Eric Ebron

@JAC

11

Rob Gronkowski

LA

12

Jonnu Smith

@BAL

13

Dalton Schultz

@MIN

14

Logan Thomas

CIN

15

Mike Gesicki

@DEN

16

Jared Cook

ATL

17

Robert Tonyan

@IND

18

Trey Burton

GB

19

Tyler Higbee

@TB

20

Mo Alie-Cox

GB

21

Gerald Everett

@TB

22

Tyler Eifert

PIT

23

Kyle Rudolph

DAL

24

Drew Sample

@WAS

25

Richard Rodgers

@CLE

26

Jordan Akins

NE

27

Cameron Brate

LA

28

Darren Fells

NE

29

Greg Olsen

ARI

30

Harrison Bryant

PHI

31

Jacob Hollister

ARI

TE Notes: It’s Travis Kelce then ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ at tight end. … Darren Waller still has the best case for No. 2 status, even if it’s not a great one. Kelce obviously leads in TE receptions, but Waller’s 53 are 15 more than No. 3 Evan Engram. He went 5/48/1 against the Chiefs last month. … I tried to put Mark Andrews on TE3 probation, but no one else stepped up. Andrews also had his best compiling effort of the year against the Patriots, catching seven balls for 61 yards. The Titans are nothing special up the seam. … Tied for fourth in tight end receptions at 37, Hayden Hurst is the TE4 by average points over the past five weeks. He’s caught at least five balls in three straight games. The Saints permit the sixth most TE fantasy points. … Dallas Goedert was an enormous Week 10 flop. What choice do we have but to get back on the horse? If average fantasy points are to be believed, the Browns boast the league’s 10th softest tight end defense.

Gutting through a toe injury, T.J. Hockenson caught just two Week 10 balls. Now his quarterback has a thumb issue. Both have a strong Week 11 matchup. There isn’t enough behind Hock to hedge him any further. … Noah Fant would be vying for top-three status if not for his ankle issues. Other problems include the continued emergence of Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler and Drew Lock’s rib ailment. Fant caught five balls for 35 yards in Brett Rypien’s Week 4 start against the Jets. The Dolphins are going to put the clamps down. … Throw Week 10 in the trash for Austin Hooper. The Browns had little opportunity, or reason, to pass in their wind-blown victory over the Texans. Baker Mayfield’s targets have to go somewhere in Odell Beckham’s absence. Hooper was drawing plenty of them before his appendix flared up. The Eagles surrender the fourth most TE fantasy points. … Eric Ebron has little upside in his receiver-dominated offense. He will continue to provide floor vs. the Jaguars’ bottom-feeding defense.

Hunter Henry finally caught a touchdown, but he remained under 40 yards for the sixth consecutive game. He just isn’t a priority for big-thinking QB Justin Herbert. The Jets, of course, are a smash spot for any player at any position. … Rob Gronkowski was Week 10’s TE1 despite catching only two passes. His workloads will be ever more volatile with Antonio Brown quickly coming on. … Jonnu Smith hasn’t caught more than two passes since Week 5. … Whoever is under center for Dallas, Dalton Schultz will continue to absorb checkdowns. … Only the Falcons hand out more TE fantasy points than Cincinnati. Logan Thomas has re-established his floor with Alex Smith under center. … Mike Gesicki has six catches for 90 yards in three games since Tua Tagovailoa replaced Ryan Fitzpatrick. He did draw five targets in Preston Williams’ Week 10 absence, his most since Week 5. … Allen Lazard’s return is not going to help Robert Tonyan’s low-end TE1 case. … Mo Alie-Cox has the rarest of qualities for a TE2: Upside.

Week 11 Kickers

RK

Player

TM

Opp

1

Wil Lutz

NO

ATL

2

Younghoe Koo

ATL

@NO

3

Ryan Succop

TB

LA

4

Justin Tucker

BAL

TEN

5

Rodrigo Blankenship

IND

GB

6

Jason Sanders

MIA

@DEN

7

Zane Gonzalez

ARI

@SEA

8

Harrison Butker

KC

@LV

9

Daniel Carlson

LV

KC

10

Brandon McManus

DEN

MIA

11

Matt Prater

DET

@CAR

12

Chris Boswell

PIT

@JAC

13

Mason Crosby

GB

@IND

14

Joey Slye

CAR

DET

15

Jason Myers

SEA

ARI

16

Randy Bullock

CIN

@WAS

17

Michael Badgley

LAC

NYJ

18

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

NE

19

Sergio Castillo

NYJ

@LAC

20

Greg Zuerlein

DAL

@MIN

21

Cody Parkey

CLE

PHI

22

Dustin Hopkins

WAS

CIN

23

Nick Folk

NE

@HOU

24

Stephen Gostkowski

TEN

@BAL

25

Dan Bailey

MIN

DAL

26

Kai Forbath

LA

@TB

27

Jake Elliott

PHI

@CLE

28

Chase McLaughlin

JAC

PIT

Week 11 Defense/Special Teams

RK

Player

Opp

1

Pittsburgh Steelers

@JAC

2

Miami Dolphins

@DEN

3

Baltimore Ravens

TEN

4

Los Angeles Chargers

NYJ

5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LA

6

Minnesota Vikings

DAL

7

Cleveland Browns

PHI

8

Kansas City Chiefs

@LV

9

Indianapolis Colts

GB

10

Philadelphia Eagles

@CLE

11

Los Angeles Rams

@TB

12

New Orleans Saints

ATL

13

Washington Football Team

CIN

14

Denver Broncos

MIA

15

Cincinnati Bengals

@WAS

16

Tennessee Titans

@BAL

17

New England Patriots

@HOU

18

Atlanta Falcons

@NO

19

Green Bay Packers

@IND

20

Detroit Lions

@CAR

21

Carolina Panthers

DET

22

Dallas Cowboys

@MIN

23

Houston Texans

NE

24

Arizona Cardinals

@SEA

25

Seattle Seahawks

ARI

26

New York Jets

@LAC

27

Jacksonville Jaguars

PIT

28

Las Vegas Raiders

KC

