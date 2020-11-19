Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR









Terry McLaurin hopes to stay sizzling against the Bengals while Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and JuJu Smith-Schuster will try to keep the WR2 train going in Jacksonville.

Week 11 Receivers

WR Notes: DeAndre Hopkins’ rank against the Seahawks is self explanatory. Despite a disappointing Week 10, Christian Kirk has drawn at least six targets in three straight games. He deserves WR2 consideration vs. the league’s worst defense. … Tyreek Hill had his first regular season 100-yard game in nearly a year before the Chiefs’ bye. He turned six targets into 78 yards in Week 5 against the Raiders. He might double that this time around. … Monitor Davante Adams’ (ankle) health ahead of a tough matchup with the Colts. … Calvin Ridley (foot) aims to return for the Falcons. That will hopefully mean good things — less defensive attention — for a raging Julio Jones, who headed into the Falcons’ bye as one of the league’s hottest players. The Saints have been tightening up on defense, but have no answer for Julio. For his part, Ridley can be immediately plugged back into the top 10 if he gets the green light. There should be a lot of points in New Orleans, and Ridley has been one of the league’s most targeted players inside the 10-yard line. … Jalen Ramsey put the Week 10 clamps on DK Metcalf. Patrick Peterson is no longer capable of doing so for the Cardinals. Consider Metcalf’s 90-yard floor re-established for Week 11.

Terry McLaurin has caught seven passes four straight games. Alex Smith is only enhancing his floor. At some point, that number of looks leads to an eruption. The Bengals are as good a spot as any. … Justin Herbert finally had a bad game against the Dolphins, taking Keenan Allen down with him. 8-9 catches will be all but guaranteed against a Jets “defense” that spent the week releasing and I.R.ing starting cornerbacks. … Tyler Lockett has cleared 66 yards receiving one time since Week 3. Now he’s questionable with a knee issue. We keep the faith because he’s rematching with a team he dynamited for 200 yards four weeks ago. The 57 over/under doesn’t hurt. … Michael Thomas has had to play 2-of-3 games against the Bucs, while he lost his quarterback midway through last week’s smash spot vs. the 49ers. The Falcons distribute the third most wideout fantasy points. Even with the quarterback change, I staying the course with the league’s most prolific compiler in this narrow offense. … A.J. Brown has not caught more than four passes in four weeks. The Ravens are not an opponent to target. AJB maintains WR1 benefit of the doubt because of his red zone usage and ability to turn any pass into a YAC masterpiece.

Can Ben Roethlisberger support three top 24 receivers? In Week 10, he supported three top 12. Top 30 might ultimately be most realistic, but with the Steelers’ ground game stuck in neutral, targets will remain plentiful. A lock for 10 looks any time he plays 60 minutes, Diontae Johnson gets the top nod. JuJu Smith-Schuster probably has the second highest floor, though he lacks Chase Claypool’s ceiling. Claypool also has 32 targets over the past three weeks. His combination of manufactured touches and big-play ability makes him the No. 2 option, with slot man Smith-Schuster bringing up the rear. … Tee Higgins is the WR9 by average points over the past five weeks, catching at least six passes 3-of-4 games and reaching eight targets 3-of-4. He’s mixed two 100-yard efforts into that sample size. If that’s not a WR1/2, what is? Washington, of course, is a tough matchup, but Cincinnati’s extreme volume keeps Higgins in play. … Justin Jefferson or Adam Thielen? Playing in a run-heavy offense, both players have lower floors than you would like in a WR2. I will let Jefferson’s ceiling break the tie. The freaky rookie — who I foolishly thought was little more than a slot receiver without elite separation skills because of his college usage — is up to seventh in receiving (762). We like to green light these folks vs. the Cowboys’ historically bad defense.

One of my biggest Week 10 regrets was ranking Robby Anderson too high. It felt extremely silly in hindsight. The usage has remained mostly strong, but his ceiling is not matching his floor. It will be hard for that to change with conservative Teddy Bridgewater under center. Although D.J. Moore’s usage is all over the map, he has 19.7 more points than Anderson over the past five weeks. I was too slow on the draw here. All of this being said, the Week 11 matchup for both is right in a Lions D coughing up the league’s ninth most passing yards. … Let me know if I’m galaxy braining this one, but with Will Fuller set to see a heavy dose of INT fiend J.C. Jackson, I am giving Brandin Cooks the Week 11 rankings advantage. Fuller always has the higher ceiling. Cooks’ Patriots floor feels safer. … Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb both came back from the brink in the Cowboys’ near Week 9 upset of the Steelers. Now Andy Dalton returns under center. The targets are too plentiful to fade either outside the top 36. Still having had only two games below 67 yards all season — only one of which was started by someone other than Ben DiNucci — Cooper remains in the WR2 ranks for the time being.

Neither Cooper Kupp nor Robert Woods got it down in last week’s eruption spot. The Bucs are anything but. … DeVante Parker is close to the only show in town for the Dolphins. We just haven’t seen any 2020 upside. … For my Bucs I am going Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Mike Evans. I think Godwin can do more with 8-10 targets than Brown. Evans could attract a fatally high dose of Jalen Ramsey. … D.J. Chark came back down to Jake Luton earth in Week 10. It will be hard to leave gravity behind against the Steelers. … The WR12 by total half PPR points over the past three weeks, Jakobi Meyers has a burnable adversary in the Texans. ...I got overzealous with Jerry Jeudy last week. With Brett Rypien under center vs. the Dolphins’ stay-away defense, Jeudy is merely a WR3. … This might be the week we get more than 4/40 from Jarvis Landry. After a pair of Lake Erie hurricanes bookended the Browns’ bye, we will finally get a representative peek at the Browns’ post-OBJ offense. It stands to reason it will heavily feature one of the league’s top slot men if his hip cooperates. … Is Michael Pittman the chosen one? No other Colts wideout has approached Pittman’s 7/101 Week 10 so far this season. How good Pittman’s Week 11 matchup is depends on Jaire Alexander’s (concussion, finger) health. … Allen Lazard (core) is expected to be eased in. I had designs on a top 48 rank, but that doesn’t feel realistic right now.