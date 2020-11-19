Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB









Ben Roethlisberger looks to stay hot, Jameis Winston starts in place of Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers confronts a tough matchup.

Week 11 Quarterbacks

QB Notes: Now averaging 2.4 more weekly fantasy points than any other quarterback, Kyler Murray gets a rematch with the Seahawks’ league-worst defense that he dismantled for four scores and 427 total yards four weeks ago. … The new MVP frontrunner, Patrick Mahomes comes off bye averaging 394 yards with nine total touchdowns over his past two starts. The Chiefs are mad about the Raiders’ “victory lap” around Arrowhead Stadium six weeks ago. Only seven defenses allow more passing yards. You do the math. … Russell Wilson has seven turnovers across his past two starts, stunning for a player who has made a career out of protecting the ball. He will be facing a Cardinals Defense that picked him off three times four weeks ago. With the Seahawks’ “defense” not stopping a soul, neither the yards nor the turnovers will be going anywhere for a quarterback with the weight of the world on his shoulders. … Justin Herbert finally had a bad start. Previously, not even elite defenses could hold him down. Smarting from his domination at the Dolphins’ hands, Herbert can lick his wounds against a decidedly non-elite Jets D.

Ben Roethlisberger has used back-to-back soft matchups to finally establish a fantasy ceiling. Now he gets a Jags D silver plattering the third most QB fantasy points, as well as 8.6 yards per attempt. With the Steelers’ running game not operating well of late, Big Ben will be allowed to get his numbers. … Jameis Winston will be the most discussed DFS quarterback of the week, to say nothing of re-draft. The bottom line is: He will not be allowed to be the freewheeling quarterback he was in Tampa Bay, but … you are who you are. This supporting cast isn’t quite Mike Evans/Chris Godwin, but it is pretty darn close. Facing a Falcons Defense allowing by far the most quarterback fantasy points, Winston is going to rightfully prove irresistible for most fantasy managers. I do reserve the right to yo-yo his rank. This (QB9) is just my mid-week feel. … The wind held Deshaun Watson down in Week 10. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it, even if some Twitter users viewed it as excuse making. Watson will be trying to get back on track vs. the Patriots’ bend-don’t-break pass D. Residual Brady years PTSD makes it difficult for me to trust anybody against Bill Belichick’s defense, but the Week 11 warning signs are few for Watson.

Lamar Jackson had a decent Week 10 day in the rain vs. New England, one likely game-costing first half interception notwithstanding. The QB9 by average points if you exclude Dak Prescott, L-Jax has his best matchup in some time in the Titans, who permit the fifth most passing yards and have no pass rush to speak of. … Aaron Rodgers is finally getting his No. 2 receiver, Allen Lazard back. He also has his worst matchup in over a month. The Colts surrender the league’s fewest QB fantasy points, even fewer than the Bucs, who dominated Rodgers in Week 6. Just as the Colts are a bad matchup for Rodgers, Rodgers is a bad matchup for the Colts, but a hedge is necessary. … Coming off bye, Matt Ryan will hopefully be getting No. 2 receiver Calvin Ridley (foot) back. If not, he could be docked a rankings spot or two. Bafflingly, Ryan has multiple touchdowns in just 4-of-8 starts. … Up to nine rushing scores through eight starts, Cam Newton has a date with the Texans’ league-worst run defense. It helps that the Texans are also awful through the air, buttressing Newton’s floor. … Andy Dalton (concussion, coronavirus) is on track to return vs. the Vikings’ awful defense. There are enough weapons in Dallas that Dalton maintains top-18 potential.

Sleepy Tom Brady has another primetime matchup, this time with the Rams’ fearsome defense. Only the Colts hand out fewer QB fantasy points. Looking to change their evening mojo, the Bucs will be practicing at night this week. Brady provides multiple scores essentially every time out, but it stands to reason that two is much more likely than four this week. … Although he’s hopefully getting Kenny Golladay (hip) back, Matthew Stafford now has an injury of his own, his throwing thumb. He insists he will play against the Panthers, whose early-season overachievement on defense feels like a distant memory. … Not playing particularly well for the better part of a month, Ryan Tannehill has a tough matchup in the Ravens. Even in tough spots, Tanne tends to provide two scores. His ceiling is always there. TEN/BAL could become a shootout. … Carson Wentz just had one of the worst starts by any quarterback all season. This, as his supporting cast finally gets healthy. Despite what feels like one disaster after another, he is still on the edge of QB1 status by average points. The way to get the Browns is through the air. … Washington is tough, tough, tough vs. the pass.f Joe Burrow managers can rely on his locked-in volume and fantasy compilers.

Derek Carr had his most productive start of the year against the Chiefs, but Andy Reid’s defense comes off bye surrendering the eighth fewest passing yards. That’s no small feat seeing as how often opponents must take to the skies vs. K.C. Fantasy managers are counting on the 56.5 over/under getting Carr over the top. … Whatever the feelgoods he is providing, Alex Smith isn’t exactly acing the eye test. He also gets to throw all day and will now be facing one of the league’s worst defenses. No ceiling, floor in abundance. … Is Philip Rivers finally uncovering a No. 1 receiver in Michael Pittman? The health of Packers CB Jaire Alexander will determine Rivers’ final rankings resting place. Either way, it’s not going to be any higher than QB18-19. … Teddy Bridgewater could receive a rankings boost if his knee gets a clean bill of health during the practice week. Bridgewater’s play has been in steady decline, but the Lions are never a stay-away foe for enemy QBs. … Tua Tagovailoa has poise but lacks weapons. The Broncos aren’t a streaming smash spot. … Jared Goff goes from the matchups penthouse in the Seahawks to outhouse in the Bucs. He didn’t even score a touchdown in the former. … The Cowboys can be trampled on the ground, limiting Kirk Cousins’ ceiling potential.

