Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Mike Gesicki attempts to bounce back from his Week 10 goose egg, T.J. Hockenson angles for better usage in Cleveland, and Pat Freiermuth looks for another touchdown in Los Angeles.

Week 11 Tight Ends

TE Notes: “Washed” Travis Kelce has 25.4 more half PPR points than any other tight end. … Amongst tight ends not named Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews is providing the best balance of targets floor and touchdown upside. 2-4 is packed tight this week, but Andrews takes the No. 2 crown. … Hot on Andrews’ heels are Darren Waller and George Kittle. Waller has seen 18 targets in two contests since the Raiders waived Henry Ruggs, but he has translated the looks into a disappointing 11/116/0. Without a touchdown since October 4, Waller cannot remain down for much longer. … As for Kittle, his only concern is volume after the 49ers went fully established in their Week 10 throttling of the Rams. It is hard to see the plan changing vs. the Jaguars even though the Jags are tougher on the ground than through the air. In spite of all the running, Kittle has 11 receptions for 151 yards and two scores in two games since returning. He would be justifiable at No. 2. … Mike Gesicki was a Week 10 heartbreaker. Thankfully Gang Green typically has what it takes to mend a broken ticker.

Kyle Pitts isn’t reaching his fantasy potential without Calvin Ridley in the lineup and now encounters a brutal matchup in the Patriots, who have allowed the second fewest tight end fantasy points. Pitts’ upside is unfadable, but the Week 11 downside is palpable. … Jared Goff seems to be in his end days. The Browns are 11.5-point home favorites for a tilt with a 43.5 over/under. It could be difficult for T.J. Hockenson to avenge last week’s breathtaking stinker. … Dan Arnold has gone at least 4/60 in four of his past five matchups. Even with the Jags’ bye mixed in, he is fifth in tight end targets since Week 5. Only a lack of touchdowns has held him back. You have to bet on Arnold’s volume at this wretched position. …If Dallas Goedert (concussion) gets cleared, it will be for a depressed game environment (43.0) vs. an elite Saints defense. … If you are going to be a touchdown-or-bust TE1, you better have seven of them in your past seven games. That is Hunter Henry headed into a date with a Falcons defense fresh off getting humiliated by Dallas.

It’s been a quiet few weeks for Dalton Schultz, though he gets boosted by the 55.5 game environment in Cowboys/Chiefs. … It took overtime and 50 Mason Rudolph pass attempts, but Pat Freiermuth’s TE1 usage continued even following Eric Ebron’s Week 10 return. The Chargers allow the fifth most TE fantasy points. … Not counting George Kittle, who has only played two games in the timespan, Tyler Conklin is the TE6 by average points over the past five weeks. … Yet to catch fewer than three passes or draw more than six targets as a Cardinal, Zach Ertz is defining “borderline TE1” heading into a date with the Seahawks’ shaky defense. … It was a disappointing Week 10 return for Dawson Knox, though he had to like the Bills’ big-play focus. Knox was specializing in those before getting hurt. … There isn’t a ton of difference between Hunter Henry and C.J. Uzomah’s raw volume, just more scores for Henry. … Adam Trautman has quietly posted 19 targets over his past three appearances. No team permits more TE fantasy points than Philadelphia. … Gerald Everett led the Seahawks in every Week 10 receiving category, but the Cardinals are serious seam policers.

