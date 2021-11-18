Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

A.J. Brown eyes a bounce-back eruption spot in the Texans, Ja’Marr Chase comes off bye in Las Vegas, and CeeDee Lamb pursues more slot reps vs. the Chiefs.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 11 Receivers

WR Notes: Tyreek Hill still hasn’t had a 100-yard game since Week 4, but he finally had a ceiling effort in Week 10. Cowboys DC Dan Quinn isn’t known for loving cover two. Hill will be a big play waiting to happen if he gets lined up on feast-or-famine CB Trevon Diggs. … Stefon Diggs’ long-overdue explosion arrived in Week 10. He follows it up with a date with a Colts defense allowing more big plays than usual, as well as the most passing touchdowns in the league. Even if he doesn’t reach 100 yards, Diggs’ receptions floor is high and his touchdown odds good. … It was a lost Week 10 for A.J. Brown. We are guessing he will re-announce his presence vs. a Texans defense permitting 8.1 yards per attempt. … Deebo Samuel yet again went nuts in Week 10 even as the 49ers severely curtailed their passing volume. Samuel commanded five of Jimmy Garoppolo’s 19 targets — turning one of them into a 40-yard touchdown — and handled five of the Niners’ 44 carries, turning one of them into a five-yard score. Behind only Cooper Kupp in average half PPR points, Samuel is 1.5 ahead of No. 3 Tyreek Hill.

Story continues

Ja’Marr Chase slumped to nine total receptions in the two games preceding the Bengals’ Week 10 bye, though he did so on a whopping 22 targets. A bending Raiders defense finally broke against the Chiefs. The Chase seas will be angry on Sunday. … The Packers have continued to play solid pass defense without Jaire Alexander (shoulder), and limited Justin Jefferson to three catches for 24 yards the last time these two sides squared off. Jefferson is a pure Week 11 talent bet after his squeaky wheel was applied some grease last Sunday. … Chris Godwin (foot) avoided Week 10 setbacks and has an extra day to heal up with the Bucs playing on Monday Night Football. The question for Week 11 is if Antonio Brown (ankle) finally returns. As Michael David Smith points out, the Bucs are 5-0 with Brown and 1-3 without him. Brown’s return would render Godwin more of a borderline WR1 than the top-eight option he is right now. … Seemingly nothing is as dependable as Diontae Johnson getting 13 targets. For Week 11, they will be coming against an elite Chargers pass defense, but one potentially down many bodies due to the coronavirus.

Keenan Allen has drawn 11-plus targets in 6-of-9 games. With Mike Williams’ down-field looks mysteriously removed from the game plan, Allen is once again a bankable usage-based WR1 option. The Chargers have have protested that Williams' knee is no longer an issue. Perhaps he gets the Justin Jefferson treatment this week, but he is a volatile WR2 vs. this still-strong Steelers pass D. … CeeDee Lamb played over half his snaps in the slot following Michael Gallup’s (calf) Week 10 return, by far his highest percentage of the season. More plays in the middle of the field would enhance Lamb’s floor while keeping his ceiling intact. The Chiefs are a delectable matchup. … Russell Wilson’s return somehow produced DK Metcalf’s worst outing of the season. He will be trying to break back out against a Cardinals defense that has limited passing production all year but is adjusting to life without J.J. Watt. … Marquise Brown is dealing with a thigh injury, but the Ravens’ media has yet to sound too concerned about his status. The Bears serve up the fifth most wide receiver fantasy points. Behind Brown, Sammy Watkins played so poorly in his Week 10 return that it is hard to see him meaningfully cutting into Rashod Bateman’s target totals.

Amari Cooper is stealing Tyler Lockett’s bit this season, playing a few big hits, featuring mostly album tracks and providing almost nothing mid-tempo. The Chiefs certainly provide the canvas for a potential banger. … As for Lockett, he absolutely scorched the Cardinals in 2020, going 24/267/4. This is a different defense, but it’s the same old Lockett. His ceiling odds feel decent. … Not only is Stephon Gilmore a concerning individual matchup for Terry McLaurin, the Panthers’ recent bully-ball defense threatens to derail Washington’s entire offense. Fantasy managers can take comfort in McLaurin’s relatively safe floor, but the Week 11 path to ceiling is going to require some big breaks. … The Bills police the pass well at every level of the defense. It is going to need to be a compiling week for Michael Pittman, who has obliged with five-plus grabs in 7-of-10 contests. … Brandin Cooks drew an eye-popping 14 targets in Tyrod Taylor’s Week 9 return. The last time Cooks reached that number was Week 2, Taylor’s last start, albeit one he didn’t finish. Despite their gaudy 8-2 record and “will to win” performances, the Titans silver platter the most weekly receiver fantasy points. … In the two games since Henry Ruggs’ release, Bryan Edwards is tied for 56th in receiver targets (seven).

D.J. Moore’s WR2 life is in Cam Newton’s shoulder-hobbled hands. Despite Newton’s vanished arm strength, the fact that he threatens defenses in any way will be a big positive for Moore. Sam Darnold had become a piñata, torpedoing the entire endeavor. The Moore comeback probably starts now. … DeVonta Smith has finished as the WR6 and WR2 over the past two weeks, but the Saints really stamp out the pass. That strength combined with the Eagles’ recent strength on the ground probably mean another low-volume outing for the electric-but-inconsistent rookie wideout. … DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) still isn’t practicing. Christian Kirk has become a reliable WR2/3 in the Tee Higgins vein since Nuk’s injury. … As for Tee Higgins, Joe Burrow has kept the targets coming his way. He is a reasonable enough WR2 despite this year’s lack of ceiling. … Kadarius Toney has been one of this year’s most mysterious fantasy entities. He is a more exciting option than Kenny Golladay vs. the corner-less Bucs, who just had to place Richard Sherman (calf) on injured reserve. … Allen Robinson somehow came out of the Bears’ bye with a hamstring injury. It’s a glorious setup for Darnell Mooney vs. the Ravens’ No. 32 by yardage pass defense. … Kendrick Bourne makes big plays but does not compile at all. His true value remains on the real life gridiron.