Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings









It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.

Rhamondre Stevenson encounters the Jets at home, Dalvin Cook faces the Cowboys as he follows up his huge Week 10, and David Montgomery gets the Bears' backfield to himself in Atlanta.

At quarterback, Lamar Jackson comes off bye vs. the downtrodden Panthers, Dak Prescott tries to get right in Minnesota, and Marcus Mariota looks to prove streamers right against the Bears.

In the receiver ranks, Tee Higgins attempts to cash in an A+ matchup in the Steelers, Terry McLauin continues to build his chemistry with Taylor Heinicke, and Brandon Aiyuk battles Deebo Samuel for targets.

Up the seam, Tyler Higbee settles in as the Rams' No. 1 target, Cole Kmet hopes to keep dunking touchdowns vs. the Falcons, and the Eagles and Cardinals search for injury answers.

Week 11 Rankings: Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

.

.