Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Patrick Daugherty
·4 min read

Tyler Higbee settles in as the Rams' No. 1 target, Cole Kmet hopes to keep dunking touchdowns vs. the Falcons, and the Eagles and Cardinals search for injury answers.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 11 Tight Ends

RK

Player

Opp

1

Travis Kelce

@LAC

2

Mark Andrews

CAR

3

T.J. Hockenson

DAL

4

Dalton Schultz

@MIN

5

George Kittle

@ARI

6

Tyler Higbee

@NO

7

Pat Freiermuth

CIN

8

Greg Dulcich

LV

9

Kyle Pitts

CHI

10

Hayden Hurst

@PIT

11

Cole Kmet

@ATL

12

Foster Moreau

@DEN

13

Dawson Knox

CLE

14

Gerald Everett

KC

15

Taysom Hill

LA

16

Juwan Johnson

LA

17

Harrison Bryant

@BUF

18

Robert Tonyan

TEN

19

Hunter Henry

NYJ

20

Tyler Conklin

@NE

21

Isaiah Likely

CAR

22

Kylen Granson

PHI

23

Logan Thomas

@HOU

24

Austin Hooper

@GB

25

Trey McBride

SF

26

Brevin Jordan

WAS

27

James Mitchell

@NYG

28

Jonnu Smith

NYJ

29

Jack Stoll

@IND

TE Notes: Mark Andrews (shoulder, knee) appears poised to return against the Panthers. Arguably no pass catcher is more important to his offense. Only injury can prevent Andrews from accumulating at least 8-10 targets. … T.J. Hockenson has drawn 19 targets through his first two games as a Viking, placing him second to only Travis Kelce since arriving in Minnesota. The Cowboys are a tough matchup for the Vikes' passing attack, but being the No. 2 passing option behind Justin Jefferson is a good place to be. When Jefferson is covered, Hock is getting the ball. … Dalton Schultz has caught at least five passes every week out since Dak Prescott returned three games ago. He is Prescott's clear-cut No. 2 weapon. Only three teams serve up more aerial yards than the Vikes. … George Kittle has been forced back into road-paver mode since the 49ers acquired Christian McCaffrey and activated Elijah Mitchell, but he stays in the top five vs. a Cardinals defense handing out the most TE fantasy points.

The Saints allow the fewest tight end fantasy points, but Tyler Higbee is the last compiler standing for the sorry Rams. 6-8 looks feels like his absolute floor. … Pat Freiermuth has settled into the 6-10 target range with Kenny Pickett under center. Freiermuth is overdue for a touchdown, but it might remain elusive in a sleepily-totaled 41.0 showdown with the Bengals. … Greg Dulcich bombed Week 10 but continues to play nearly every snap and gobble up routes. The Raiders' truly pathetic defense is the perfect place for a bounce back. … Hayden Hurst has displayed a bankable floor during Ja'Marr Chase's (hip) absence. Perhaps he will finally get a touchdown against the Steelers' bottom-barrel defense. … Battling a groin injury, Gerald Everett will be losing target share if Mike Williams (ankle) and Keenan Allen (hamstring) both return, as expected, but his big-play potential will remain in a likely shootout with the Chiefs. … Kylen Granson is seeing just enough looks to sneak onto the TE2 radar. … Second-round Cardinals rookie Trey McBride played nearly every snap after Zach Ertz's season-ending knee injury in Week 10.

We are going to have to trust the process with Kyle Pitts, who is suddenly seeing more consistent volume. He has drawn at least seven looks each of his past three games. Now he has an A+ matchup in a trade-hobbled Bears defense that is not living up to its early-season rate stats. At some point, a player of Pitts' caliber seeing these kinds of workloads is going to produce more consistent spiked weeks. … With the Bears' offense transformed by Justin Fields' rushing threat, Cole Kmet is getting a lot more space to operate in the red zone. His five scores over the past three games are obviously unsustainable, but his role as Fields' end zone finisher is real. … Foster Moreau is a not-great player in an obviously-great role as a top-three target for Derek Carr. … Touchdown-dependent Dawson Knox has drawn more than five targets just once in his past four games. … I apologize for keeping Taysom Hill ranked so high for so long. It's frustrating because he probably has another matchup-winning performance lurking beneath the surface, but the odds simply aren't good enough to keep him in the top 12.

Week 11 Kickers

RK

Player

Opp

1

Justin Tucker

CAR

2

Nick Folk

NYJ

3

Tyler Bass

CLE

4

Brett Maher

@MIN

5

Greg Joseph

DAL

6

Greg Zuerlein

@NE

7

Evan McPherson

@PIT

8

Harrison Butker

@LAC

9

Daniel Carlson

@DEN

10

Robbie Gould

@ARI

11

Younghoe Koo

CHI

12

Graham Gano

DET

13

Jake Elliott

@IND

14

Cairo Santos

@ATL

15

Cameron Dicker

KC

16

Chase McLaughlin

PHI

17

Brandon McManus

LV

18

Wil Lutz

LA

19

Randy Bullock

@GB

20

Michael Badgley

@NYG

21

Chris Boswell

CIN

22

Cade York

@BUF

23

Mason Crosby

TEN

24

Ka'imi Fairbairn

WAS

25

Joey Slye

@HOU

26

Eddy Pineiro

@BAL

27

Matt Prater

SF

28

Matt Gay

@NO

Week 11 Defense/Special Teams

RK

Player

Opp

1

New England Patriots

NYJ

2

Buffalo Bills

CLE

3

Philadelphia Eagles

@IND

4

Baltimore Ravens

CAR

5

New York Jets

@NE

6

Dallas Cowboys

@MIN

7

San Francisco 49ers

@ARI

8

Denver Broncos

LV

9

Washington Commanders

@HOU

10

Cincinnati Bengals

@PIT

11

New Orleans Saints

LA

12

Minnesota Vikings

DAL

13

Houston Texans

WAS

14

Kansas City Chiefs

@LAC

15

Arizona Cardinals

SF

16

Chicago Bears

@ATL

17

Pittsburgh Steelers

CIN

18

Green Bay Packers

TEN

19

Las Vegas Raiders

@DEN

20

New York Giants

DET

21

Atlanta Falcons

CHI

22

Detroit Lions

@NYG

23

Tennessee Titans

@GB

24

Los Angeles Rams

@NO

25

Carolina Panthers

@BAL

26

Los Angeles Chargers

KC

27

Indianapolis Colts

PHI

28

Cleveland Browns

@BUF

Recommended Stories