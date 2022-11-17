Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Tyler Higbee settles in as the Rams' No. 1 target, Cole Kmet hopes to keep dunking touchdowns vs. the Falcons, and the Eagles and Cardinals search for injury answers.

Week 11 Tight Ends

TE Notes: Mark Andrews (shoulder, knee) appears poised to return against the Panthers. Arguably no pass catcher is more important to his offense. Only injury can prevent Andrews from accumulating at least 8-10 targets. … T.J. Hockenson has drawn 19 targets through his first two games as a Viking, placing him second to only Travis Kelce since arriving in Minnesota. The Cowboys are a tough matchup for the Vikes' passing attack, but being the No. 2 passing option behind Justin Jefferson is a good place to be. When Jefferson is covered, Hock is getting the ball. … Dalton Schultz has caught at least five passes every week out since Dak Prescott returned three games ago. He is Prescott's clear-cut No. 2 weapon. Only three teams serve up more aerial yards than the Vikes. … George Kittle has been forced back into road-paver mode since the 49ers acquired Christian McCaffrey and activated Elijah Mitchell, but he stays in the top five vs. a Cardinals defense handing out the most TE fantasy points.

The Saints allow the fewest tight end fantasy points, but Tyler Higbee is the last compiler standing for the sorry Rams. 6-8 looks feels like his absolute floor. … Pat Freiermuth has settled into the 6-10 target range with Kenny Pickett under center. Freiermuth is overdue for a touchdown, but it might remain elusive in a sleepily-totaled 41.0 showdown with the Bengals. … Greg Dulcich bombed Week 10 but continues to play nearly every snap and gobble up routes. The Raiders' truly pathetic defense is the perfect place for a bounce back. … Hayden Hurst has displayed a bankable floor during Ja'Marr Chase's (hip) absence. Perhaps he will finally get a touchdown against the Steelers' bottom-barrel defense. … Battling a groin injury, Gerald Everett will be losing target share if Mike Williams (ankle) and Keenan Allen (hamstring) both return, as expected, but his big-play potential will remain in a likely shootout with the Chiefs. … Kylen Granson is seeing just enough looks to sneak onto the TE2 radar. … Second-round Cardinals rookie Trey McBride played nearly every snap after Zach Ertz's season-ending knee injury in Week 10.

We are going to have to trust the process with Kyle Pitts, who is suddenly seeing more consistent volume. He has drawn at least seven looks each of his past three games. Now he has an A+ matchup in a trade-hobbled Bears defense that is not living up to its early-season rate stats. At some point, a player of Pitts' caliber seeing these kinds of workloads is going to produce more consistent spiked weeks. … With the Bears' offense transformed by Justin Fields' rushing threat, Cole Kmet is getting a lot more space to operate in the red zone. His five scores over the past three games are obviously unsustainable, but his role as Fields' end zone finisher is real. … Foster Moreau is a not-great player in an obviously-great role as a top-three target for Derek Carr. … Touchdown-dependent Dawson Knox has drawn more than five targets just once in his past four games. … I apologize for keeping Taysom Hill ranked so high for so long. It's frustrating because he probably has another matchup-winning performance lurking beneath the surface, but the odds simply aren't good enough to keep him in the top 12.

