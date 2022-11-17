Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Tee Higgins attempts to cash in an A+ matchup in the Steelers, Terry McLaurin continues to build his chemistry with Taylor Heinicke, and Brandon Aiyuk battles Deebo Samuel for targets.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 11 Receivers

WR Notes: Justin Jefferson is Him, That Dude, etc. etc. whatever and ever amen. … Battling Jefferson for Week 11 Him duties is Stefon Diggs, who almost kept pace in last week's individual showdown. The Browns' defense is unimpressive in every way. … The Davante Adams buzzsaw is running into the Patrick Surtain brick wall, but the Raiders are desperate enough to scheme up 10-12 targets no matter what. … With Ja'Marr Chase (hip) still sidelined, it is Tee Higgins in the driver's seat for the matchup of a lifetime in the Steelers' secondary. That is as long as T.J. Watt doesn't have Joe Burrow on his rear every other play. … Lest you call it point chasey coming off his biggest game of 2022, I have CeeDee Lamb in the top five because of his guaranteed volume in a showdown with a Vikings defense hemorrhaging the third most wide receiver fantasy points. … Healthy and back into his volume own, Amon-Ra St. Brown's Giants matchup isn't as good as last week's Bears date, but we like his “certainty” at this part of the board.

DeAndre Hopkins isn't hurting for Week 11 variables, from his quarterback situation to Marquise Brown's (foot) potential return. Kyler Murray (hamstring) seems likely to miss another game while even Colt McCoy (knee) is questionable. If McCoy plays and Brown sits, Hopkins can safely remain in the top eight. If McCoy plays and Brown returns, I will still make a WR1 bet on Hopkins' skill-set with McCoy's style. … Coming off his worst outing of the season, A.J. Brown has a poor matchup in a Colts defense that has rationed enemy passing production. It is also a team now poised to play keepaway with Jonathan Taylor and Matt Ryan both back in the lineup. … Terry McLaurin has been a different player since Taylor Heinicke took over at quarterback. It is undoubtedly one of the reasons behind Carson Wentz's benching. The Texans are known for their vulnerability on the ground, but they aren't exactly policing the skies, either. Only four defenses have a worse EPA per dropback. … I wanted Jameis Winston back to juice Chris Olave's deep game, but Andy Dalton has done a good enough job with the short-to-intermediate stuff. He is getting Olave the ball.

Brandon Aiyuk has gone at least 6/80 each of the past four weeks, drawing consistent red zone usage in the process. Aiyuk has a demonstrated targets advantage over Deebo Samuel for the time being, while Samuel is now facing increased carries competition from Elijah Mitchell. … Neither JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) nor Mecole Hardman (abdomen) seem particularly likely to suit up against the Chargers. The stars might be aligning for a top-30 Kadarius Toney ranking. The second-year pro showed off his entire bag of tricks in Week 10. … With Jerry Jeudy (ankle) on the wrong side of questionable, Courtland Sutton alone is positioned to take advantage of what just might be the worst pass defense in the league in Las Vegas. …We will try to keep the Gabe Davis momentum going against a Browns pass defense that is amongst the 5-6 worst in the league. … It hasn't exactly been the promised land for Tyler Boyd during Ja'Marr Chase's (hip) absence. With Chase eyeing a Week 12 return, Tyler Boyd gets one more golden opportunity vs. the Steelers' pitiful pass defense. ... The Eagles are vulnerable on the ground and elite through the air. Michael Pittman should remain in the 6-8 catch range, just don't expect enough of them to produce long gains.

The Chargers' receiver corps is one of the “a lot going on here” position groups of Week 11. Both Mike Williams (ankle) and Keenan Allen (hamstring) have resumed practicing. Allen seems all but guaranteed to return. Williams is working on it. Both have issues prone to setbacks, a problem Allen has already endured. Despite that risk and Allen's near total absence from the 2022 season, I will have both in the top 24(ish) if they're ready to go. Their successful returns would put Josh Palmer off the top-40 map, and DeAndre Carter out of the rankings altogether. … Although Allen Lazard remains the responsible, low-end WR2 in the Packers' receiver corps, I am going to rush deliver Christian Watson to the top 30. His deep game has been desperately missed from the Pack's attack, while the Titans are far more vulnerable on the back end than the Cowboys unit Watson ripped in Week 10. … Amari Cooper has gotten outplayed by Donovan Peoples-Jones for the better part of a month. I suppose Coop remains the stabler WR2. Both will be banking on comeback mode vs. a Bills defense that shuts down the pass.

Garrett Wilson made garbage time hay against the Patriots in Week 8. Betting on a post-bye repeat is risky business, but the volume should remain strong with Corey Davis (knee) still sidelined. … With Zach Ertz (knee) done for the year and Dallas Goedert (shoulder) sidelined, Rondale Moore and DeVonta Smith will both be relied on more in their teams' respective short games. Neither has an appealing Week 11 matchup. It's all about the expected volume. … Darnell Mooney is primed to take advantage of defenses' increasing fear of Justin Fields. There would be no place like the Falcons, who continue to permit the most passing yards in the league. … Diontae Johnson and George Pickens have basically become brochures. Come here to read about the potential production. Just know that construction may not have started yet. … What is the point in pretending there is any WR2 hope for D.J. Moore with Baker Mayfield under center? …. In a word, the Rams are screwed without Cooper Kupp. Hopefully Allen Robinson's ridiculous red zone involvement might at least actually translate to a touchdown or two now. … Darius Slayton should get more big-play opportunities. The volume remains highly uncertain, however.