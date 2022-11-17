Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Lamar Jackson comes off bye vs. the downtrodden Panthers, Dak Prescott tries to get right in Minnesota, and Marcus Mariota looks to prove streamers right against the Bears.

QB Notes: Turnovers remained a problem for Josh Allen in Week 10. His elbow didn't. Neither are a Week 11 concern for fantasy managers. Allen can toss 1-2 picks all he wants as long as he keeps providing the same number of explosive plays in both the passing and running game. Fantasy managers, of course, have to be on the lookout for the forecast in this game, as it is currently calling for acres of snow. A relocation is possible. … The most remarkable thing about Patrick Mahomes' 2022 has been the way he's getting home without another elite weapon behind Travis Kelce. That looked like it might be about to change in Week 10, where Kadarius Toney tantalized with his repertoire. Mahomes does have Week 11 supporting cast injury concerns in JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and Mecole Hardman (abdomen), but he doesn't have matchup concerns in a Chargers defense that hasn't panned out as planned. … Justin Fields is running hot, to put it mildly. His recent touchdown rates both on the ground and through the air are bound to come back down to earth. But it doesn't matter when you are running the way Fields is. We also know the rushing volume is not a fluke after the Bears made a conscious decision to increase his number of designed runs after Week 6. This is part of who he is now. None of that is to mention, the young man has some room to regress after averaging 8.7 more points than any other non-Patrick Mahomes quarterback over the past three weeks.

He isn't spiking quite as many weeks as we would like, but Jalen Hurts' floor remains ridiculously high. He's provided under 20 fantasy points only one time all year. The Colts are definitely more of a floor than ceiling spot. … Lamar Jackson comes off bye without a rushing touchdown since Week 3. That is despite bettering 50 yards on the ground in 5-of-6 games since that appearance. The Panthers aren't going to have the answer, while Jackson should have Mark Andrews back in his skill corps. … With Ja'Marr Chase (hip) remaining on crutches, he won't be back at Joe Burrow's side against the Steelers. Thankfully for Burrow, even with T.J. Watt back in the fold, Pittsburgh remains one of the best quarterback matchups in the business. … Justin Herbert could finally be getting back both Mike Williams (ankle) and Keenan Allen (hamstring) vs. Kansas City. The timing could not be better, as the Josh Palmer/DeAndre Carter/Gerald Everett center is not holding. The Chargers will have no chance to win — and Herbert little chance to compile — against the Chiefs without their top-two weapons.

Playing uninspiring football, Dak Prescott will have little choice but to push the ball down the field when the Cowboys arrive in Minnesota as modest road favorites for a high-totaled affair. … The Cardinals are a projections mess right now. Kyler Murray (hamstring) is iffy. Colt McCoy (knee) is questionable. The No. 3 quarterback is … Trace McSorley. Even if Murray manages to get cleared, he has infamously poor splits when playing through questionable tags. The 49ers also remain one of the most difficult quarterback matchups, allowing under 200 passing yards per game and coughing up just nine aerial scores in nine contests. … Call it point chasing, call it what you will … I'm getting Aaron Rodgers back in the top 10 against the Titans. Rodgers seemed to accept his supporting cast some time around the second half of the Bills game and is back to letting it rip, consequences and drops be damned. It helps that Christian Watson is finally healthy. It also helps that only the Falcons hemorrhage more aerial production than Tennessee.

Streamer Dan … A low-end QB2 by average points, Daniel Jones is a more palatable QB15 by average points amongst signal callers to make at least three starts over the past five weeks. Averaging just 177 yards passing, Jones does not spike weeks through the air, though the Lions will probably be his best chance all year. No team allows more enemy fantasy QB points, and only the Dolphins have served up more QB rushing yards. … Even in the Vikings/Bills' “game of the year,” Kirk Cousins provided all of one score. He has yet to have a three-touchdown outing in 2022. Despite what Aaron Rodgers' Week 10 might have you believe, “vs. DAL” is an unlikely spot go-off spot. … The Saints tried to talk themselves into Jameis Winston but are sticking with Andy Dalton despite another fiasco of a day in Week 10. Bad as the Rams have been, they still aren't a plus quarterback matchup. … Jimmy Garoppolo has no ceiling to speak of, especially with Elijah Mitchell now back and running opposite Christian McCaffrey. It is Garoppolo's 250-yard, two-touchdown “floor” that keeps him QB1 adjacent.

If you squint, Marcus Mariota is a QB2 streamer. He is running just enough to not be an embarrassing play. Streamer desperados just have to be prepared for the possibility that the bottom falls out. “Bust” is probably more likely than “boom,” though the latter is attainable against the Bears. … Like Jimmy Garoppolo, it would seem 250 yards and two touchdowns is the best Derek Carr can do. It's not a terribly likely outcome vs. the Broncos. … The Raiders stink. So does Russell Wilson. Especially with Jerry Jeudy (ankle) on the wrong side of questionable, Wilson seems like a streamer backfire waiting to happen. … Jacoby Brissett and Kenny Pickett both have plausible paths to junk volume in super tough matchups. … Matt Ryan is back, but he is not being joined by the uptempo, high-volume attack the Colts attempted before his benching. He will be tasked with putting the ball in Jonathan Taylor's gut as many times as possible. Michael Pittman and Parris Campbell do manage to at least keep Ryan in the top 24. … Zach Wilson had a good fantasy day against the Patriots in Week 8, but a poor “real life” outing. The ground figures to remain Gang Green's avenue of approach.

