Week 11 Fantasy Football Preview: Searching for help at WR & TE
Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don to preview the week 11 NFL games from a fantasy football angle.
With several major injuries to TEs recently, and a bunch of good WRs on bye this week, the guys keep their eyes and ears open for who might be able to help fantasy football managers at those positions this week.
Find out why you can’t play D’Andre Swift, why Darius Slayton is a top 20 WR this week, if David Montgomery is set up for another huge end to the season, what Matt Ryan’s return means for Parris Campbell and Alec Pierce, who the most promising rookie WR is and more.
The guys also spend time hyping up Nico Collins and D’Onta Foreman before counting down Andy Dalton’s days as a starting QB for the New Orleans Saints.
03:00 Lions at Giants
09:50 Cowboys at Vikings
15:25 Bears at Falcons
23:40 Eagles at Colts
29:15 Browns at Bills
35:55 Jets at Patriots
42:05 Commanders at Texans
46:00 Panthers at Ravens
48:25 Rams at Saints
51:20 Raiders at Broncos
57:30 SNF Preview - Chiefs at Chargers
60:35 MNF Preview - 49ers vs. Cardinals (in Mexico City)
