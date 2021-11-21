Week 11 Fantasy Football Blog

It’s Week 11 and we have a lot of action happening this week as we inch closer and closer to our fantasy playoffs. Can’t watch the games today? We’ve got you covered with all of the scoring, injuries, turnovers, and action from around the league.

INACTIVES

Lamar Jackson

Marquise Brown

Elijah Mitchell

JaMycal Hasty

Salvon Ahmed

Aaron Jones

Allen Lazard

Zach Wilson

Ricky Seals-Jones

Logan Thomas

Jared Goff

Jermar Jefferson

Allen Robinson

Amari Cooper

Sterling Shepard

Jeremy McNichols

Kenneth Gainwell

1:00 pm ET

Colts - Bills

Ravens - Bears

Lions - Browns

Texans - Titans

Packers - Vikings

Dolphins - Jets

Saints - Eagles

Washington - Panthers

49ers - Jaguars

(1:28) The Texans are the first to strike against the Titans with a field. Meanwhile, Joe Flacco was just drilled by the Dolphins defense but the Jets are in the end zone. Flacco connected with Jamison Crowder for a touchdown and Taylor for the Colts got his second touchdown.

(1:26) I am not sure why the Lions just don’t keep the ball on the ground between D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. Tim Boyle, filling in for the inactive Jared Goff, just threw an interception to the Browns who had just thrown an interception to the Lions on the prior drive. This game could get very ugly.

(1:21) TE Dallas Goedert, who just got a big contract extension, nearly scored for the Eagles after the interception. He has three receptions for 34 yards. From the one-yard line, QB Jalen Hurts took it himself for a one-yard rushing touchdown against the Saints.

Baker Mayfield just threw an interception after a terrible pass to WR Jarvis Landry and Josh Allen also threw an interception.

INJURY UPDATE: A.J. Brown is on the sideline shaking his hand.

(1:19) The 49ers could not convert in the red zone and Robbie Gould’s 20-yard kick is good. They take the lead 3-0 over the Jaguars.

Trevor Siemian just threw his first interception since he took over the starting job and the Eagles are in scoring position.

(1:15) Cam Newton is making his claim on the Panthers with a 10-yard touchdown pass to WR D.J. Moore against his former head coach, Ron Rivera.

The Vikings were unable to find the end zone against the Packers and they settled for a field goal to tie the game 3-3.

Jimmy Garapollo missed a wide-open Jeff Wilson Jr. in the end zone.

Bears kicker Cairo Santos missed a field goal and their matchup with the Ravens remains scoreless.

(1:08) Tua Tagovailoa has brought the Dolphins into the red zone after a great pass to Jalen Waddle and run from Patrick Laird. It’s Waddle who got the touchdown against the Jets on a one-yard pass.

Jonathan Taylor just scored for the Colts. He already has six carries for 35 yards in addition to the score.

(1:06) Mason Crosby just narrowly made a long field goal (54 yards) to start the scoring in Week 11.