Week 11 Fantasy Football Booms-Busts: Justin Jefferson gets last word

There are plenty of talented players on the Minnesota Vikings offense. Kirk Cousins, Adam Thielen, and Dalvin Cook have all been to multiple Pro Bowls. Tyler Conklin is a solid tight end. The men in purple know how to move the football.

But to really make this offense sing, Justin Jefferson needs to be the alpha in this group. And perhaps the Vikings are starting to figure that out.

Jefferson took center stage Sunday against Green Bay, sparking the Vikings to a pivotal 34-31 victory. Jefferson snagged 8-of-10 targets, good for 169 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He narrowly missed a third touchdown, a 56-yard catch where the officials spotted him down just shy of the goal line.

(It looked like a touchdown to me, but I still don’t get a vote. I’m ready when you need me, NFL.)

Justin Jefferson outduels Davante Adams in Week 11

Sunday marked the fifth time this year the Vikings have peppered Jefferson with double-digit targets. They’ve scored 34, 34, 33, 30, and 27 points in those five matches. Conversely, there have been four games where Jefferson has eight targets or fewer. Minnesota has just 73 total points in those games. (Jefferson’s 2-21-0 line against Dallas, on just four looks, was the most egregious of the group.)

Bottom line: Jefferson is always open, no matter if he looks it or not. He can run away from people, and he can secure contested catches. There’s no optimal way to defend him.

It’s hard to believe Jefferson was merely the fifth wideout taken in the stacked 2020 receiver draft. Jalen Reagor was the selection just before Jefferson; man, would the Eagles love that pick back.

Perhaps Jefferson got a kick Sunday facing off, indirectly, against Green Bay’s Davante Adams. The Packers touchdown maestro put on another clinic of his own, snagging 7-of-8 looks for 115 yards and two spikes. He sure loves attacking this Vikings secondary; Adams has seven touchdowns in his last three Minnesota games.

This was one of those games where the team that had the ball last was going to win. Despite a sore toe, Aaron Rodgers was ridiculous (22-for-33, 385 yards, four touchdowns), averaging 11.7 yards per attempt. He even had an 18-yard scramble, keeping one drive alive. The Packers punted just twice, Minnesota three times. Kirk Cousins posted a 128.4 rating, tying his best of the year.

Green Bay needs help for Adams, of course. A.J. Dillon was useful if not electric, making 97 total yards on his 17 touches. Rodgers skimmed 10 targets to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and while six fell incomplete, a few connected — one for a 75-yard touchdown. A healthy MVS would go a long way towards making the Packers a legitimate NFC Championship threat.

The rest of the Vikings boxscore cleaned up as usual. Cook never broke a long run but still collected 115 total yards and a score. Thielen secured another red-zone touchdown — he’s up to eight spikes on the year — and posted an 8-82 line. He’s one of the best boundary receivers in the game.

We’ll all get a good look at the Minnesota-Green Bay rematch, a Sunday night island game in Week 17. Even if it’s a wintry wonderland at Lambeau Field that night, there’s a fair chance the pinball machine will be buzzing again.

