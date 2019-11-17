Week 11 Fantasy Blog

Welcome to Week Eleven, where we will see QBs Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson face off as the Ravens host the Texans. As the fantasy playoffs get closer, let's go get those wins in crucial matchups!

(2:27PM) TD After somewhat of a breakout game a week ago, Cowboys WR Randall Cobb is coming through again. Cobb caught a 49-yarder from QB Dak Prescott and then a 19-yard touchdown pass, giving Dallas a ten-point lead as halftime approaches.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

(2:22PM) TD After WR Julio Jones pulled down a 46-yard gain, the Falcons scored again on the first career touchdown for rookie RB Qadree Ollison from one-yard out. Atlanta leads the Panthers 19-0.

(2:19PM) Trailing by two scores late int he first half, QB Deshaun Watson took a hard sack and was slow to get up after landing awkwardly on his ankle. Watson was able to stay in the game but this could be something to monitor for the remainder of the game.

(2:17PM) TD The Dolphins are on the board as RB Kalen Ballage ran up the middle for a three-yard score, cutting into the Bills double-digit lead. Ballage has rushed six times for 0 yards, along with three receptions for eight yards.

(2:15PM) TD Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott finished off that drive highlighted by the Michael Gallup catch. Zeke ran the ball in for a one-yard score, helping Dallas regain the lead.

(2:14PM) BIG PLAY Cowboys WR Michael Gallup just made an amazing bobbling catch, giving him 103 yards in the game already.

(2:12PM) INJURY Colts TE Eric Ebron currently leads the team with 14 yards on two catches but he has also been in and out of the lineup as he deals with an illness.

Story continues

(2:09PM) TD The Lions have taken the lead over the Cowboys as QB Jeff Driskel ran it in from two yards away. RB Bo Scarbrough is having a big game with 44 rushing yards on seven carries.

(2:08PM) TD The Buccaneers are on the board as RB Peyton Barber caught a short pass from QB Jameis Winston for a six-yard score. Expect many more passing yards from Winston as the Bucs play catch up against New Orleans.

(2:05PM) The Falcons touchdown from WR Russell Gage was overturned on a penalty and Atlanta had to settle for a field goal. Atlanta's lead is 13-0.

(2:03PM) TD QB Lamar Jackson is keeping himself in the league MVP conversation as he threw his second touchdown of the day, finding TE Mark Andrews for an 18-yard score. Jackson also leads the team with 46 rushing yards.

(2:00PM) TD The suddenly hot Falcons are dominating the Panthers in every aspect of the game. Having already scored a special teams touchdown, the Falcons intercepted QB Kyle Allen in the end zone and then finished off that same drive with a scoring-pass from QB Matt Ryan to WR Russell Gage. Atlanta leads 17-0 over Carolina.

(1:56PM) TD The Saints and QB Drew Brees are making things look easy against the Bucs defense today. Brees lobbed a pass to TE Jared Cook in the back end of the end zone, giving New Orleans a 20-0 lead.

(1:52PM) TD The Broncos have scored again as their rushing game came through. No, it wasn't RB Phillip Lindsay or even RB Royce Freeman. Instead, it was FB Andy Janovich with the one-yard score, giving Denver a commanding 17-0 lead over the Vikes.

(1:48PM) TD In what was expected to be the game of the day, the Ravens have taken the lead on a 15-yard touchdown pass from QB Lamar Jackson to WR Seth Roberts.

(1:47PM) TD Cowboys rookie RB Tony Pollard caught a short pass from QB Dak Prescott and then put on the moves, juking multiple Lions on his way to a 21-yard score. Dallas now leads 10-7 early in the second quarter.

(1:45PM) TD The Jets had opted to settle for the field goal until a Redskins defender hit K Sam Ficken, resulting in a new set of downs for the Jets. QB Sam Darnold hit WR Robby Anderson in the back of the end zone for a six-yard score and a 13-0 lead over Washington.

(1:42PM) TD The connection between Bills QB Josh Allen and WR John Brown has been fruitful all season and it just resulted in another touchdown, a 40-yarder to give Buffalo a 12-0 lead.

(1:39PM) BIG PLAY For the Broncos, RB Phillip Lindsay lined up as the wildcat QB and after taking the snap, tossed the ball off to WR Courtland Sutton, who launched a 38-yard pass for WR Tim Patrick, putting them just outside the red zone.

(1:35PM) TD After a bone-headed play by Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard gave the ball to New Orleans, QB Drew Brees tossed an easy touchdown pass to a wide-open WR Michael Thomas, good for 16 yards. The Saints lead 13-0.

(1:33PM) TD The Colts have QB Jacoby Brissett back in action and they have a touchdown to tie this game in the first quarter. RB Marlon Mack ran it in from 13 yards out, locking the game at seven. Mack has seven grabs for 59 rushing yards through one period.

(1:32PM) TD The Broncos took advantage of DB Xavier Rhodes multiple times on their long drive and ended it with a three-yard touchdown pass from QB Brandon Allen to TE Troy Fumagalli, giving them a 10-0 lead over the Vikings.

(1:29PM) BIG PLAY The Saints were held to a field goal but not because of RB Alvin Kamara, who already has 30 rushing yards and 34 receiving yards, leading the team in both categories. Kamara also had a touchdown called back due to a penalty.

(1:24PM) BIG PLAY The Bills haven't found the end zone yet, but they do have a pair of field goals and an early 6-0 lead over Miami. RB Devin Singletary has six carries for 27 yards in the early going.

(1:20PM) TD The Jaguars welcome back QB Nick Foles and he looks fully healthy, tossing a 34-yard touchdown to WR D.J. Chark to give the Jags an early lead over the Colts.

(1:13PM) TD The Jets have found the end zone early, striking first against Washington. QB Sam Darnold scrambled out of the pocket and lofted a 20-yard pass to TE Daniel Brown for the score and the lead.

(1:08PM) TD The first score of the day comes from RB Bo Scarbrough, just moved up from the Lions practice squad as that team deals with multiple backfield injuries. The Lions got the ball in good position after Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott fumbled the ball.