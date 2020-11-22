Week 11 Fantasy Blog

Week 11 is here and we have some stellar matchups lined up to get us primed for the fantasy playoffs that are just a few weeks away. Follow along here to keep on top of the big plays, touchdowns, turnovers, and all the action during the 1:00 and 4:00 pm EST slate of games.

1:00 PM EST Schedule

Eagles - Browns

Falcons - Saints

Bengals - Washington

Lions - Panthers

Steelers - Jaguars

Titans - Ravens

Patriots - Texans

(2:20) The Steelers take advantage of Luton once again with another pick.

Never mind! After review, the refs ruled that Emmanuel Sanders was down after the reception and the Saints continue on their drive. The two-minute warning gives them a chance to regroup in the red zone.

(2:17) What is happening in New Orleans? Hill threw a long pass to WR Emmanuel Sanders who caught it.... but fumbled. The Falcons take back over and I'll put money down that they kick another field goal.

The super fantasy-relevant RB Benny Snell scored a touchdown for the Steelers after WR Diontae Johnson got them downfield.

(2:13) Falcons kicked another field goal as both teams seem allergic to the end zone. The Falcons lead 9-3.

(2:10) The Jaguars are driving down the field on the Steelers who lead 10-7. WR Chris Conley took a big hit and things are getting a little chippy between the two teams. Minkah Fitzpatrick came up with a pick on QB Jake Luton.

(2:00) Steelers WR Chase Claypool is becoming a Mr. Clutch autostart. He caught a long touchdown pass from QB Ben Roethlisberger for his tenth touchdown in ten games in his rookie career.

Ravens TD by Ricard is taken off the board, but Dobbins ended up running the TD on the ensuing play. They go for the two-point conversion and Dobbins gets those points as well.

Oh, hey! It's WR A.J. Green with a touchdown for the Bengals but they miss the extra point. They trail Washington 6-7.

QB Deshaun Watson takes one himself for his second rushing touchdown of the season. They now take the lead over the Patriots in a game that is surprisingly action-packed.

Uh oh. The Eagles, who are struggling in this game against the Browns and all season, have another injury to their offensive line. This time it's the crucial center Jason Kelce who is headed to the locker room.

(1:56) FB Patrick Ricard is tackled into the end zone for a Ravens touchdown. And here we thought deciding between J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, or Mark Ingram was going to be a challenge. The Ravens are tied with the Titans 7-7 in a revenge matchup from last season.

(1:55) Wow - Saints kicker Will Lutz missed a field goal off the upright after WR Michael Thomas let a pass fly through his hands. Backup Taysom Hill is trying to get some offense going but plays like that are a momentum killer.

Patriots kick a field a goal to take the lead in their game 10-7. Texans WR Randall Cobb previously scored a touchdown in the first quarter.

(1:50) After review, Washington did not get the safety, but they do get the football at the 20-yard line.

(1:46) In what should be a shoot out between the Falcons and the Saints has been an exchange of field goals for both teams. Atlanta kicked another one to take the lead at 6-3.

(1:40) Bengals went for it on fourth down with four yards to go. OUCH - Burrow tried to take it himself but gets leveled by Chase Young. There was also offensive holding so there is a possible safety for Washington in play.

(1:34) The Lions are missing some key pieces on offense and QB Matthew Stafford is playing with a partially torn ligament in his thumb. They turned the ball over to the Panthers who lead 7-0 and are dominating in time of possession. However, Walker threw a pick in the end zone and the Lions answer the fumble recovery with an interception.

And the Eagles also turned the ball over as the Browns get a pick-six. The touchdown will stay on the board this time.

(1:22) Washington's QB Alex Smith had better win comeback player of the year. He connected with WR Terry McLaurin for a long pass downfield to get them into scoring position. RB Antonio Gibson rushed in the touchdown.

Some controversy went down in the Browns-Eagles game. After considerable review, a touchdown by RB Kareem was taken off the board.

The Ravens faced fourth down and kick the field goal.

QB Teddy Bridgewater is inactive so backup P.J. Walker is in at quarterback. RB Mike Davis rushed in the touchdown for the Panthers.

(1:15) WR Tyler Boyd is helping the Bengals drive down the field against Washington and Patriots RB Damien Harris rushed in a 9-yard touchdown.

Both the Steelers and the Bengals miss their field goals. Again, these plays tend to happen in bunches. Let's see if the missed field goal curse affects anyone else.

Short touchdown reception for TE Jonnu Smith against the Ravens.

(1:10) Jacksonville and Atlanta kicked field goals to get the scoring started in their matchups against the Steelers and the Saints. In an interesting twist, Jacksonville went for the onside kick, but was unsuccessful.

(1:05) All right, Calvin Ridley, I see you. He snagged a 46-yard reception for the Falcons as they drive down the field against the Saints. How HC Sean Peyton plans to use QBs Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston will be something to keep an eye on in this game. Cheat code: ESPN leagues have Hill listed as a QB and a TE.

Not fantasy related, but Titans cornerback Malcolm Brown and Ravens HC John Harbaugh had a bit of a scuffle prior to kickoff. 2020, am I right?