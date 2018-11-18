Week 11 early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.

Cowboys at Falcons

Cowboys: QB Mike White, WR Tavon Austin, LB Sean Lee, DL Daniel Ross, DL David Irving, DL Taco Charlton, DL Antwaun Woods

Falcons:

Panthers at Lions

Panthers:

Lions: WR Marvin Jones, DT A’Shawn Robinson, TE Michael Roberts, WR Brandon Powell, DE Eric Lee, T Andrew Donnal, LB Kelvin Sheppard

Titans at Colts

Titans:

Colts:

Buccaneers at Giants

Buccaneers:

Giants: QB Kyle Lauletta, DB Tony Lippett, S Kamrin Moore, DT RJ McIntosh, C Evan Brown, WR Jawill Davis, DT John Jenkins

Texans at Washington

Texans:

Washington:

Steelers at Jaguars

Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, WR Justin Hunter, S Marcus Allen, CB Brian Allen, T Zach Banner, T Marcus Gilbert, DE Stephon Tuitt

Jaguars:

Bengals at Ravens

Bengals: WR A.J. Green, CB KeiVarae Russell, LB Preston Brown, LB Nick Vigil, OL Cedric Ogbuehi, WR Josh Malone, DL Adolphus Washington

Ravens: