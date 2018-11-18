Week 11 early inactives
Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.
Cowboys at Falcons
Cowboys: QB Mike White, WR Tavon Austin, LB Sean Lee, DL Daniel Ross, DL David Irving, DL Taco Charlton, DL Antwaun Woods
Falcons:
Panthers at Lions
Panthers:
Lions: WR Marvin Jones, DT A’Shawn Robinson, TE Michael Roberts, WR Brandon Powell, DE Eric Lee, T Andrew Donnal, LB Kelvin Sheppard
Titans at Colts
Titans:
Colts:
Buccaneers at Giants
Buccaneers:
Giants: QB Kyle Lauletta, DB Tony Lippett, S Kamrin Moore, DT RJ McIntosh, C Evan Brown, WR Jawill Davis, DT John Jenkins
Texans at Washington
Texans:
Washington:
Steelers at Jaguars
Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, WR Justin Hunter, S Marcus Allen, CB Brian Allen, T Zach Banner, T Marcus Gilbert, DE Stephon Tuitt
Jaguars:
Bengals at Ravens
Bengals: WR A.J. Green, CB KeiVarae Russell, LB Preston Brown, LB Nick Vigil, OL Cedric Ogbuehi, WR Josh Malone, DL Adolphus Washington
Ravens: