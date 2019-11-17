Week 11 early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Falcons at Panthers

Falcons: RB Devonta Freeman, TE Austin Hooper, S Kemal Ishmael, DE John Cominsky, T Matt Gono, WR Brandon Powell, DT Deadrin Senat

Panthers: CB Ross Cockrell, DT Kyle Love, RB Mike Davis, LB Christian Miller, T Dennis Daley, LB Jordan Kunaszyk, WR Brandon Zylstra

Texans at Ravens

Texans: WR Will Fuller, CB Bradley Roby, CB Vernon Hargreaves, LB Tyrell Adams, T Chris Clark, DE Joel Heath, WR Steven Mitchell

Ravens: DT Michael Pierce, DE Zach Sieler, WR Chris Moore, CB Iman Marshall, WR Jaleel Scott, G Ben Powers, QB Trace McSorley

Cowboys at Lions

Cowboys: G Connor Williams, WR Cedrick Wilson, WR Devin Smith, S Jeff Heath, DE Joe Jackson, LB Luke Gifford, DT Trysten Hill

Lions: QB Matthew Stafford, DE Da'shawn Hand, T Rick Wagner, OL Dan Skipper, DE Romeo Okwara OL Beau Benzschawel, CB Michael Jackson

Jaguars at Colts

Jaguars: QB Josh Dobbs, WR T.J. Board, RB Tyler Ervin, CB Tae Hayes, OL Brandon Thomas, TE Seth DeValve, DT Dontavius Randall

Colts: WR T.Y. Hilton, WR Parris Campbell, OL Le’Raven Clark, CB Pierre Desir, QB Chad Kelly, CB Quincy Wilson, RB Jordan Wilkins

Bills at Dolphins

Bills: RB T.J. Yeldon, OL Ryan Bates, TE Tommy Sweeney, S Dean Marlowe, WR Duke Williams, DT Vincent Taylor, G Ike Boettger

Dolphins: CB Ken Webster, CB Xavien Crawford, LB Rawkwon McMillian, OL Shaq Calhoun, OL Chris Reed, T Isaiah Prince, DE Taco Charlton

Broncos at Vikings

Broncos: TE Jeff Heuerman, T Ja'Wuan James, DE DeMarcus Walker, CB Cyrus Jones, WR Juwann Winfree, T Calvin Anderson, DL Jonathan Harris

Vikings: S Anthony Harris, WR Adam Thielen, G Josh Kline, DT Linval Joseph, DT Hercules Mata'afa, G Dru Samia, T Oli Udoh

Saints at Buccaneers

Saints: CB Marshon Lattimore, G Andrus Peat, WR Deonte Harris, TE Dan Arnold, WR Austin Carr, DE Carl Granderson, OL Ethan Greenidge

Buccaneers: DE Carl Nassib, LB Anthony Nelson, CB M.J. Stewart, CB Mazzi Wilkins, G Aaron Stinnie, T Jerald Hawkins, TE Jordan Leggett

Jets at Washington



Jets: S Matthias Farley, LB Paul Worrilow, LB C.J. Mosley, DL Jordan Willis, OL Leo Koloamatangi, CB Darryl Roberts, CB Nate Hairston

Washington: TE Vernon Davis, WR Paul Richardson, RB Chris Thompson, DT Tim Settle, QB Colt McCoy, S Deshazor Everett, C Ross Pierschbacher