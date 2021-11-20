Week 11 DFS Value Finder: Cam Newton is Home

Kyle Dvorchak
·3 min read
In this article:
These are the value players of the week according to our DFS Tools and Composite Staff Rankings from the Season Pass. Every skill position on every site will be covered with a few bullet points on why they project as well as they do. Let's get to it.

Cam Newton vs. Washington — DraftKings, $5,100

Patrick Mahomes vs. Cowboys — Fanduel, $8,300

  • Despite the slump, Mahomes is third in PPG on the main slate

  • He’s second in passing yards and touchdowns

  • His matchup with the Cowboys has a 56-point total

Justin Fields vs. Ravens — Yahoo, $21

  • Over his past four games, Fields has averaged eight carries for 57.3 yards and .3 touchdowns per game

  • Four of his five highest passing total games have come in that stretch as well

  • Baltimore’s defense is allowing the most passing yards per game

David Montgomery vs. Ravens — DraftKings, $5,500

  • Montgomery saw 15-of-19 running back touches in his first game back from the knee injury

  • He is averaging 18 touches per game per game

  • Chicago leads the NFL in run-rate

AJ Dillon vs. Vikings — Fanduel, $7,000

  • Dillon was averaging 12 touches per game in six contests leading up to Aaron Jones’ injury

  • Jones was seeing over 16 touches per game in that stretch

  • With Jones out this week, Dillon is the only back with a touch this season on the Packers’ roster

Michael Carter vs. Dolphins — Yahoo, $17

  • Since his first start, the Jets are giving Carter 12.4 carries and 5.7 targets weekly

  • Over that stretch, Carter scored in all three games decided by a touchdown or less

  • Because they face the Dolphins, the Jets are only 3.5-point dogs this week

Jaylen Waddle vs. Jets — DraftKings, $5,600

  • Waddle has fewer than four catches in just two games this season

  • His team is without DeVante Parker and Will Fuller this week

  • He is top-10 in targets on the year

Deebo Samuel vs. Jaguars — Fanduel, $7,600

  • Deebo is second in the NFL in receiving yards per game (108.8)

  • The Jags are 27th in yards per pass attempt allowed

  • Samuel is seventh in Fanduel salary but first in Fanduel PPG among receivers

Tyler Boyd vs. Raiders — Yahoo, $10

  • Boyd is 44th among all wide receivers in target share

  • Over the past five weeks, the Bengals’ pass rate is up to 61 percent

  • Boyd is priced alongside practice squad players and special teamers

Dalton Schultz vs. Chiefs — DraftKings, $4,600

  • Schultz logged 82 and 95 percent snap share in his first two games without Blake Jarwin

  • He has five games with at least five catches this year

  • The total of his game is 5.5 points clear of the second-highest total

Mike Gesicki vs. Jets — Fanduel, $6,300

  • Gesicki plays less than 10 percent of his snaps lined up as a traditional tight end

  • Acting as a de facto receiver has put him third among tight ends in targets

  • He’s also second in air yards for a tight end

Dallas Goedert vs. Saints — Yahoo, $14

  • Before suffering a concussion in Week 10, Goedert had a 29 percent target share in three games without Zach Ertz

  • More importantly, his aDOT of 11.8 gave him a 31 percent air yards share

  • He topped 70 yards in two of three healthy games without Ertz

