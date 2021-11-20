Week 11 DFS Value Finder: Cam Newton is Home

Motley Fool

Prices of leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), are down more than 10% in the last week and some have fallen 20% or more from their highs. Unlike a company with a management team and financial figures, getting to the bottom of why crypto prices are moving sharply to the upside or downside takes a little more digging.