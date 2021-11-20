Week 11 DFS Value Finder: Cam Newton is Home
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
These are the value players of the week according to our DFS Tools and Composite Staff Rankings from the Season Pass. Every skill position on every site will be covered with a few bullet points on why they project as well as they do. Let's get to it.
Cam Newton vs. Washington — DraftKings, $5,100
Newton rushed 9.1 times for 39.5 yards and .8 touchdowns per game last year
He completed 65 percent of his passes last year throwing to Jakobi Meyers and Damiere Byrd
Now he gets D.J. Moore, Christian McCaffrey, and Robby Anderson
Newton projects as a solid value, however, the threat of P.J. Walker makes him GPP-only
Patrick Mahomes vs. Cowboys — Fanduel, $8,300
Despite the slump, Mahomes is third in PPG on the main slate
He’s second in passing yards and touchdowns
His matchup with the Cowboys has a 56-point total
Justin Fields vs. Ravens — Yahoo, $21
Over his past four games, Fields has averaged eight carries for 57.3 yards and .3 touchdowns per game
Four of his five highest passing total games have come in that stretch as well
Baltimore’s defense is allowing the most passing yards per game
David Montgomery vs. Ravens — DraftKings, $5,500
Montgomery saw 15-of-19 running back touches in his first game back from the knee injury
He is averaging 18 touches per game per game
Chicago leads the NFL in run-rate
AJ Dillon vs. Vikings — Fanduel, $7,000
Dillon was averaging 12 touches per game in six contests leading up to Aaron Jones’ injury
Jones was seeing over 16 touches per game in that stretch
With Jones out this week, Dillon is the only back with a touch this season on the Packers’ roster
Michael Carter vs. Dolphins — Yahoo, $17
Since his first start, the Jets are giving Carter 12.4 carries and 5.7 targets weekly
Over that stretch, Carter scored in all three games decided by a touchdown or less
Because they face the Dolphins, the Jets are only 3.5-point dogs this week
Jaylen Waddle vs. Jets — DraftKings, $5,600
Waddle has fewer than four catches in just two games this season
His team is without DeVante Parker and Will Fuller this week
He is top-10 in targets on the year
Deebo Samuel vs. Jaguars — Fanduel, $7,600
Deebo is second in the NFL in receiving yards per game (108.8)
The Jags are 27th in yards per pass attempt allowed
Samuel is seventh in Fanduel salary but first in Fanduel PPG among receivers
Tyler Boyd vs. Raiders — Yahoo, $10
Boyd is 44th among all wide receivers in target share
Over the past five weeks, the Bengals’ pass rate is up to 61 percent
Boyd is priced alongside practice squad players and special teamers
Dalton Schultz vs. Chiefs — DraftKings, $4,600
Schultz logged 82 and 95 percent snap share in his first two games without Blake Jarwin
He has five games with at least five catches this year
The total of his game is 5.5 points clear of the second-highest total
Mike Gesicki vs. Jets — Fanduel, $6,300
Gesicki plays less than 10 percent of his snaps lined up as a traditional tight end
Acting as a de facto receiver has put him third among tight ends in targets
He’s also second in air yards for a tight end
Dallas Goedert vs. Saints — Yahoo, $14
Before suffering a concussion in Week 10, Goedert had a 29 percent target share in three games without Zach Ertz
More importantly, his aDOT of 11.8 gave him a 31 percent air yards share
He topped 70 yards in two of three healthy games without Ertz