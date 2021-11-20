Week 11 DFS Preview: All hail the Quadfather, AJ Dillon!

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

The quads are loose! With Aaron Jones unfortunately sidelined for a few weeks, it's the AJ Dillon's (and his quadriceps) time to shine as the lead back in Green Bay. At only $20 in Yahoo's DFS game this weekend, why shouldn't he be rostered?

Matt Harmon & 4for4's TJ Hernandez preview this weekend's daily fantasy slate, why Kansas City/Dallas is poised to go off for tons of points on both sides & TJ explains how you may want to build your roster towards making some late-afternoon swaps in order to optimize your lineup.

