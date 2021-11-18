Week 11 Daily fantasy football expert lineups

Week 11 of the 2021 Fantasy Football season is here, and our analysts have revealed whom they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups this week using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: To build the perfect lineup.

It's hard to ignore the value A.J. Dillon provides this week in DFS. He's expected to walk right into a starter's workload for Green Bay, has already flashed this season and his salary is just $20. It's no surprise to see him pop up in our lineups this week.

You'll also see Dak Prescott leading many of our analysts' lineups this week ahead of a potential shootout with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, as well as Christian McCaffrey, Brandin Cooks and the San Francisco 49ers defense.

Check out who else they’re trusting in Week 11: