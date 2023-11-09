Week 11 college football predictions: Picks for Michigan-Penn State and every Top 25 game

The Week 11 college football schedule is, in a word, loaded. The schedule features four top-15 matchups for our expert pickers to ponder.

The headliner, of course, is No. 2 Michigan’s trip to No. 9 Penn State, the first ranked opponent the Wolverines face this season. In the SEC, top-rated Georgia looks to secure its place in the league title game hosting No. 10 Mississippi, and No. 12 Tennessee travels to No. 15 Missouri in a game with possible New Year’s Six bowl implications. Out west, No. 5 Washington puts its perfect record on the line against No. 14 Utah.

All but one of the teams ranked in the US LBM Coaches Poll are in action, with No. 11 Louisville’s Thursday night home date with Virginia providing a jump start to the weekend. Here’s how our staff predicts all the outcomes.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football Week 11 predictions: Expert picks for Top 25 tilts