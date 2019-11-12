Week 11 CFF Deep & Dynasty League Waiver Wire

Thanks to all my CFF Waiver Wire readers who read my 50-Team CFF Super League breakdown last week. I'll be focusing on all underclassmen in my 20 Team League section since many keeper/dynasty teams are looking to cut upperclassmen and position their roster for 2020.

12 Team Leagues

Scroll to continue with content Ad

QB - Ty Storey - Western Kentucky - Senior - 4%

It's nice to see Western Kentucky back to bowl-eligibility with a 6-4 record. I think all CFF'ers like to sit together with their loved ones during bowl season, a nice glass of your choice local brew in hand, and marinate on days CFF past. I know I do. Who better to reminisce with then the likes of Jeff Brohm, Brandon Doughty, Mike White, Taywan Taylor, "Nasty" Nick Norris, Anthony Wales, etc? Storey's choice to transfer from Arkansas was rewarded as WKU put the boots to the Razorbacks 45-19 this past Saturday. He completed 22-of-32 passes for 213 yards and one TD, while rushing for 77 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. It's truly been heart-warming return to relevance for the Hilltoppers, a veritable Hallmark Channel "love-Storey" in the making. Pick up the senior for his last two games before he embarks on a career either selling insurance or traveling the tropics thanks to donations from generous CFF'ers when he dominates Southern Miss and Middle Tennessee in Weeks 13/14, winning everyone their league championships and lots of money.

RB - Gerrid Doaks - Cincinnatti - 3%

Story continues

Once Tavion Thomas hit the mystical transfer portal, which sounds like phrasing from a Dr. Strange sequel, a spot opened up for my guy Doaks (no relation to the Sargent Doaks from Dexter, to my knowledge). And trust me, I noticed his ample production since I picked up the aforementioned Thomas and started him in the 50-Teamer the week he got injured. Only it was Doaks who ended up hogging the second-string carries. If 1st Team All AAC RB Mike Warren were decide to take his talents to the NFL, Doaks would step into that role immediately. It's well worth rostering for three weeks to see if Doaks turns into a pot of CFF gold.

RB - DeJon Packer - SJSU - Senior - 0%

He's not "DeColdest" but he's DeJon, and he's riding high on the hog after rushing for 112 yards, 2 TD's, 4 recs, 48 yards against Hawaii on Saturday. DeJon also put a little mustard on his previous outing scoring two touchdowns against Boise State. San Jose St. is quietly putting up 416 yards and 31 PPG in a resurgent offensive season for the Spartans who only averaged 21.3 last year. Packer is a Senior, so his usage is limited, but Week 13 SJSU plays a UNLV team that is allowing 34.4 PPG this year. He's a solid spot-start in Week 13, plan ahead.

WR - Tyrone Tracy - Iowa - Freshman - 0%

Tracy has really taken advantage of the injury to Iowa WR1 Brandon Smith, racking up 218 yards and two touchdowns in his last two games. We're also at the time of year where the CFF season is winding down and you want to let go of more productive Seniors in favor of upside-laden freshmen. Tracy pretty much fits that designation to a T and finishes up with a bye-free favorable slate against Minnesota, Illinois and @ Nebraska. I could see him lighting up Illinois and Nebraska like a Red Auerbach post game cigar. He's a great freshman stab for WR-light teams out of contention in 2019.

WR - Josh Imatorbhebhe - Junior - Illinois - 2%

For a player with such a distinguishable letter-salad name, it's shocking to me that he's only owned in a sparse 2% of leagues considering he has nine touchdown catches in nine games this season. He won't be so under-owned after this week though, as he caught four passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns for the Fighting Illini. For the record - all those "L's" and "I's" in "Illini" make the word look like a verbal bar code to me. Illinois plays @Iowa and against hapless Northwestern, so he's a viable week 14 option. However his greatest value is to scoop him up and give him a 2020 keeper tryout (where applicable) for an improving Illinois team.

TE - Josh Harshman - Wyoming - Senior - 0%

The late-season TE waiver wire is a ghost-town with either under-performing upperclassmen or youngsters with little track record to glean info from. Hashman is a Senior who has been a steady presence in the Wyoming offense the past four weeks, racking up 145 yards and two touchdowns in that span, including a six catch, 48 yard showing against Boise State last Saturday. I prefer volume to TD's with my TE's since targets and catches are predictable, TD's aren't. Wyoming has three games left @Utah State/Colorado State/@Air Force, I like his chances at CFF startability in the first two.

20 Team Leagues

QB - Lowell Narcisse - UTSA - Sophomore - 1%

I'm focusing on freshman and sophomores in this section since that's going to be the focus of many keeper leagues for the next 3 weeks. It can be a difficult balancing act since there is only so much roster space available. Narcisse is a former four-star LSU commit who arrived at UTEP by way of Mississippi Gulf Coast CC and after a brief apprenticeship, has led UTSA to a 3-2 record over their last five games. His primary CFF asset is his legs, as he has scampered for 441 yards and four touchdowns so far with three games remaining. He has completed over 65% of his passes in two of the past three games as well, so his accuracy is starting to come around as. Roster Narcisee in all 20+ team CFF Dynasty Leagues.

RB - Sandon McCoy - Army - Junior - 1%

His name reminds me of Talking Heads' greatest hits album entitled "Sand in the Vaseline". Whatever his musical proclivities, McCoy was the preferred goal line option for Army scoring three touchdowns as they pounded UMASS into oblivion 63-7 last Saturday. He is averaging 15 carries over his last four games and has scored a whopping six touchdowns in that span. McCoy may have carved himself out a nice piece of the Army rushing pie that could become a Dynasty keeper for 2020 if he finishes strong the next 3 games.

RB - Xavier Williams - Kent State - Sophomore - 0%

Heading into last week's Tuesday night MAC-tion, it appeared to be Will Matthews who would be the primary rushing option for the Golden Flashes. However Matthews fumbled in the first-quarter putting him in HC Sean Lewis' dog house for a while and giving Xavier Williams an extended opportunity to play. Williams took advantage by rushing 11 times for 63 yards and one snagging one catch for 28 yards to help earn the trust of the coaching staff. Jo-El Shaw left the team and Matthews is a senior. some combination of Joachim Bangda and Williams are going to be the primary ball-carriers in 2020, get a head start on that race because Kent State isn't going to be a tomato can next year and you're going to want a piece of the Flash Fast offense.

WR - Trevis Graham Jr. - Sophomore - Texas State - 0%

Graham has been a reliable producer the past month for a Texas State team that is bereft of dependable playmakers. Graham has scored double-digit fantasy points in 3 of the last 4 games and caught two touchdowns last week against South Alabama. Trevis Graham Jr. is probably not going to win you a 2019 championship, but he is worth monitoring over the next three weeks as Texas State plays Troy/@App St./@CCU.

WR - Jacob Cowing - UTEP - Freshman - 0%

Cowing only had nine catches for 195 yards heading into UTEP's game last week against Charlotte, but broke out like a teenage supermarket bag-boy's face by catching six passes for 145 yards in the 28-21 loss. Now you don't have to drop what you're doing, pull out your phone in rush-hour traffic, and navigate directly to your nearest Fantrax waiver wire just yet. UTEP is one of the toughest schools to recruit for and they're objectively one of the worst ten programs in the country over the past 5-10 years. However Cowing is one of the few freshman I've seen on the wire in my 20-team leagues that has put together a run where he's either had 100-yard game or a touchdown in three of his last 4 games. Scoop him up if you have a senior you can dump and turn the page to 2020.

TE - Keenan Orr - Kent State - Sophomore - 0%

Kent State isn't the type of offense where you expect a tight end to flourish, but Orr has just been getting a chance to integrate into HC Lewis' aforementioned system and has caught a touchdown in each of his last two games. If you have a graduating senior that has been lagging at TE, and want to replace him with a sophomore worth watching over the last 3 games for Dynasty purposes, you could do worse than Orr.