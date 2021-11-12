Week 11 CFB DFS Optimizer Report









NBC Sports Edge Draft Kings Optimizer Lineup

QB - Hendon Hooker, Tennessee | $6,500 | 26 Points = 4.09 PPT

RB - Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State | $8,900 | 31.2 Points = 3.51 PPT

RB - Breece Hall, Iowa State | $9,500 | 30.5 Points = 3.21 PPT

WR - Ty Fryfogle, Indiana | $4,600 | 14.3 Points = 3.11 PPT

WR - JaVonta Payton, Tennessee | $3,900 | 14.1 Points = 3.62 PPT

WR - Peyton Hendershot, Indiana | $4,600 | 13.4 Points = 2.91 PPT

Flex - Chris Olave, Ohio State | $6,600 | 18.1 Points = 2.74 PPT

S-Flex - Aidan O’Connell, Purdue | $5,400| 22.1 Points = 4.09 PPT

Projected Total Points = 169.7

50,000/$50,000

NBC Sports Edge FanDuel Optimizer Lineup

QB - Matt Corral, Ole Miss | $9,500 | 28.8 Points = 3.03 PPT

RB - Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State | $10,500 | 27.0 Points = 2.57 PPT

RB - Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State | $9,600 | 25.8 Points = 2.69 PPT

WR - Billy Kemp, Virginia | $7,300 | 17.4 Points = 2.38 PPT

WR - Jahan Dotson, Penn State | $7,300 | 19.5 Points = 2.19 PPT

WR - JaVonta Payton, Tennessee | $6,000 | 12.1 Points = 2.02 PPT

S-Flex - Hendon Hooker, Tennessee | $8,100 | 26 Points = 3.21 PPT

Projected Total Points = 156.6

$59,900/$60,000

The Optimizer has Hendon Hooker in both of it’s lineups, which is almost sacrilege considering he is playing the Georgia defense that ranks first nationally in every metric imaginable and has allowed a season high of 13 points. For his part, Hooker has been a DFS machine thanks to his dual-threat ability that is so valuable in daily formats. He has scored at least 31 points in five of his last seven games and even managed to post a very respectable 24.9 points against Alabama two games ago. Despite Tennessee’s signal caller slotting in as the 22nd priced option on Draft Kings and 17th on FanDuel, it’s going to take a helluva game to reach his 26 point projection…..It’s clear that The Optimizer is favoring premium running backs while bargain shopping on the wideouts this week. Heisman candidate Kenneth Walker III has an excellent matchup against a Maryland defense that allows 2.8 points per drive, a 47% success rate (98th) and a paltry 13.6% stuff rate (115th). Breece Hall is a legitimate All-American caliber back who has scored two touchdowns in five of his last seven games and rushed for 100-yards six times in that span. He is as dependable as it gets and has the pleasure of facing a Texas Tech defense that ranks 74th in suppressing explosive plays on the ground…..Ty Fryfogle took a dip last week against Michigan’s formidable secondary, but stands to get a boost with starting QB Michael Penix returning to practice this week. Indiana should have much more success against Rutgers’ defense that is very stout against the run, but allows 9.5 yards per pass attempt which ranks 125th nationally. The same principle holds for Hoosiers TE Peyton Hendershot who is priced the same as TyFry at $4,600, but has been much more consistent despite deplorable QB play, posting double-digit points in five of his last seven games…..Matt Corral is an interesting case study, as he recorded at least 30 points in five of his first six games. However his DFS point total has steadily decreased in each of his last five games, bottoming out last week with a 17.9 point showing against Liberty. The Rebels have quietly been relying more on their running back corps of Henry Parrish Jr./Snoop Conner and Jerrion Ealy, as they average a total of 238 yards per game which ranks 5th in the country. This week they face a Texas A&M defense that allows just 14.7 PPG and 123 rushing yards per contest. Corral will need to post a big game to revive his Heisman candidacy…..Tread lightly with Billy Kemp, WR Virginia. He left UVA’s game against BYU two weekends ago and is considered questionable. Ditto for Brennan Armstrong, who took a big shot in the fourth quarter before throwing an interception on the next play and left the field pointing to his ribs saying “It’s broken” roughly 15 times before getting to the sideline. Both players should be monitored as game time approaches for news of their availability.

Froton Adjusted Draft Kings Optimizer Lineup

QB - Tyler Van Dyke, Miami | $8,000 | 27.4 Points = 3.42 Points Per Thousand

RB - Braelon Allen, Wisconsin | $8,200 | 22.1 Points = 1.43 PPT

RB - Leddie Brown, West Virginia | $6,100 | 19 Points = 3.11 PPT

WR - Chris Olave, Ohio State | $6,600 | 18.1 Points = 2.74 PPT

WR - Keyshawn Smith, Miami | $5,100 | 9.4 Points = 1.84 PPT

WR - Rashee Rice, SMU | $5,700 | 14.8 Points = 2.6 PPT

Flex - Johnny Richardson, UCF | $4,600 | 8.7 Points = 1.89 PPT

S-Flex - Aidan O’Connell, Purdue | $5,400 | 22.1 Points = 4.09 PPT

Projected Total Points = 131.2

$49,700/$50,000

Froton Adjusted FanDuel Optimizer Lineup

QB - K.J. Jefferson, Arkansas | $9,400 | 23.2 Points = 2.47 PPT

RB - Kyren Williams, Notre Dame | $9,700 | 23 Points = 2.37 PPT

RB - TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State | $9,500 | 20.1 Points = 2.12 PPT

WR - Tyquan Thornton, Baylor | $8,000 | 12.6 Points = 1.57 PPT

WR - Marvin Mims, Oklahoma | $7,500 | 10.5 Points = 1.40 PPT

WR - Jahan Dotson, Penn State | $8,900 | 19.5 Points = 2.19 PPT

S-Flex - Aidan O'Connell, Purdue | $7,000 | 19.1 Points = 2.73 PPT

Projected Total Points = 124.5

$60,000/$60,000

Myself and The Optimzer are sympatico when it comes to rostering Aidan O’Connell against Ohio State this week. He has been a model of efficiency in the second half of the season, completing 74% of his passes in each of the last four games while facing the upper echelon defenses of Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska and Michigan State. His opponent this week Ohio State has proven to be much easier to beat in the air as opposed to the ground, as their 40% aerial success rate ranks 59th while slotting in at 51st in passing efficiency and 43rd in suppressing explosiveness through the air. Purdue doesn’t care about running the ball anyway, so I predict a pass-heavy approach similar to last week against Michigan State when he threw for 536 yards. Not a bad deal at his $5,400 and $7,000 price tags respectively…..With the late news breaking that Chez Mellusi will miss the remainder of the season, the ascension of freshman RB Braelon Allen is now complete. The Wisconsin phenom has now rushed for over 100-yards in his last five games while scoring five touchdowns over that time frame. Allen is facing a soft Northwestern defense that is the Big Ten’s worst when it comes to defending against the run, ranking in the bottom 20 nationally in success rate, efficiency and explosiveness. He could very well eclipse 200 yards, with backup Isaac Guerendo representing a nice minimum-priced value play at $3,000 considering he will likely see double digit carries and could even vulture a touchdown…..Tyquan Thornton has really come on in the last four games, solidifying his status as Baylor’s WR1 by catching at least five passes in each while receiving a whopping 35 targets. He went nuclear in two of those games, going for 121 yards and two touchdowns last week against TCU and 187 yards with two touchdowns against West Virginia. With a projected high scoring matchup against an Oklahoma defense that allows 8.8 yards per pass attempt and ranks 109th in overall pass D according to CFB Winning Edge’s advanced analytics, Thornton should receive another heavy target share…..With Jaxon Smith-Njigba coming off his 240 yard explosion last week, the Ohio State freshman wideout is now ranked third on the WR pricing chart. I think this is an overreaction considering Garrett Wilson ($6,900) missed the game with a concussion and has already been cleared to return this Saturday against Purdue. Amazingly, Chris Olave qualifies as a value play at his price tag which ranks 11th on the Draft Kings slate. The preseason All-American has cashed in a touchdown in each of his last five games with a total of seven, while receiving an average of 8 targets per game during that stretch. Ohio State will likely have to throw against a quality opponent like Purdue who just upset Michigan State last week…..I absolutely love Kyren Williiams this week against UVA’s embarrassing defense that is the fifth worst in the nation at suppressing explosive plays on the ground and is allowing 2.93 points per drive (112th). For his part Williams has been on a heater lately, posting two touchdowns in three of his last four contests while recording at least 24 touches in each game during that span. He’s a vital part of the passing offense as well, catching 20 passes over the aforementioned time frame. I think he erupts this week and is well worth his $9,700 price tag on FanDuel.