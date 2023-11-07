Week 11 captains announced for the Oklahoma Sooners vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

The Oklahoma Sooners are coming off back-to-back losses, but it’s now time to move forward. There’s still an outside chance the Sooners can make the Big 12 Championship game. That starts this week as the Sooners return home to play the West Virginia Mountaineers.

On Monday, the Sooners announced who would be representing them as captains for the Week 11 conference game. That would be Isaiah Coe, Jacob Lacey, McKade Mettauer, Austin Stogner and Tawee Walker.

Coe and Lacey are two of the key reasons the Sooners sit at No. 48 in the nation in run defense. They’ll be tested once again against a really good West Virginia rushing attack on Saturday. Coe has 22 tackles and two tackles for loss. Lacey has 15 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack on the season.

Mettauer has been big all season long for the Sooners. Since his return from injury, it looks like the Sooners running game is finding its groove. We’ll see if that continues this weekend.

Stogner has had an up-and-down season. He has 10 catches for 91 yards but has been asked to be a key blocker for this team. After a rough first half, he seemed to play a much better second half this past Saturday.

Walker has been a pleasant surprise in 2023. The walk-on leads the team in rushing with 444 yards and is second in rushing touchdowns with six. He returned from injury last week and had a great day in limited action.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire