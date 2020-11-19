Week 11 Betting Preview: Division Races and who to pick at MVP

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Scott Pianowski and Yahoo Sports’ own Frank Schwab are here to talk all things betting in Week 11 on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

Scott & Frank handicap all Week 11 matchups and also throw in some moneylines, player props and fantasy nuggets.

Who will emerge victorious when the Seahawks (-3) take on the Cardinals in a huge NFC West matchup? Will Jameis Winston help the Saints cover (-5) against the Falcons? How many points will be scored when the Raiders take on the Chiefs (O/U 56.5)? Dive into the show to find out.

This week’s odds are courtesy of BetMGM, and Frank and Scott discuss them for the full slate of NFL matchups in Week 10.

(As always, odds are subject to change before gametime.)

