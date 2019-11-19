Week 11: AFC Targets & Touches

Fantasy football is, at its core, an exercise in risk analysis. Points are our currency and every article we digest, every podcast we engorge ourselves in, every box score we study is aimed at shining a light on safe, bankable volume we can rely on. That’s the purpose served by Targets and Touches, a thorough and exhaustively researched window into which players are making their respective teams tick. This is a weekly fixture here at Rotoworld, informed by data from Airyards.com, Pro Football Focus and Pro-Football-Reference.

Before we open Pandora's box, please note that stat lines are arranged with the most recent game first while "X" signifies a player's absence. To make the info more accessible, I also cut out much of the clutter, removing players averaging fewer than one target or carry, anyone slated to miss significant time and other fluff (fullback and receiver carries, for instance) that doesn't factor into our decision-making. Now that we're in the meat of the season, each players' stats will only include the past five games. Anything more would be overkill.

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Mark Andrews (4, 8, 3, 8, 8), Marquise Brown (4, 4, 4, X, X), Mark Ingram (4, 0, 3, 1, 3), Nick Boyle (3, 4, 5, 1, 4), Willie Snead (3, 3, 2, 1, 5), Miles Boykin (2, 0, 1, 2, 3), Hayden Hurst (2, 2, 2, 2, 1), Seth Roberts (1, 0, 1, 4, 2)

Air Yards: Miles Boykin (59, 0, 8, 55, 44), Marquise Brown (42, 34, 10, X, X), Willie Snead (34, 32, 9, 8, 35), Mark Andrews (26, 76, 48, 93, 72), Nick Boyle (21, 52, 13, -2, 14), Seth Roberts (15, 0, 1, 39, 9), Hayden Hurst (11, 17, 5, 10, 2), Mark Ingram (7, 0, 8, -1, -10)

Receiving Yards: Mark Andrews (75, 53, 21, 39, 99), Mark Ingram (37, 0, 29, 7, 22), Marquise Brown (23, 80, 48, X, X), Nick Boyle (20, 78, 27, 20, 18), Hayden Hurst (16, 20, 15, 10, 4), Seth Roberts (15, 0, 0, 9, 23), Willie Snead (13, 12, 15, 0, 18), Miles Boykin (0, 0, 0, 55, 28)

Carries: Mark Ingram (13, 9, 15, 12, 13), Lamar Jackson (9, 7, 16, 14, 19), Gus Edwards (8, 4, 7, 8, 6), Justice Hill (5, 3, 3, 0, 5)

RZ Targets: Mark Ingram (2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mark Andrews (1, 1, 0, 2, 0), Willie Snead (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Nick Boyle (0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Marquise Brown (0, 1, 0, X, X), Hayden Hurst (0, 1, 1, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Justice Hill (2, 0, 1, 0, 0), Lamar Jackson (1, 1, 6, 3, 2), Gus Edwards (0, 0, 2, 1, 3), Mark Ingram (0, 2, 3, 3, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jimmy Smith (3-35-0, 2-25-0, 3-13-1, X, X), Marcus Peters (4-27-0, 3-22-0, 7-75-0, 1-8-0, X), Marlon Humphrey (0-0-0, 4-42-0, 5-50-0, 5-100-1, 1-1-0)

Observations: Lamar Jackson bolstered his MVP campaign with another superb performance in Week 11, besting Deshaun Watson in a battle of AFC up-and-comers. Jackson has really poured it on over his last two outings, completing 32 of 41 passes (78 percent) for seven touchdowns and a breathtaking 151.47 quarterback rating during that immaculate span. Mark Ingram has largely been a non-factor in the Ravens’ passing game—he ranks 40th among running backs with 17 catches—though he made an exception Sunday, popping off for 37 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win over Houston. Gus Edwards only needed eight carries to amass his largest rushing output of the season, sinking the visiting Texans with 112 yards on the ground. Clearly hobbled, ailing rookie Marquise Brown has seen the field on just 47.8 percent of snaps over his last two contests.

Buffalo Bills

Targets: John Brown (14, 11, 7, 8, 6), Isaiah McKenzie (6, 4, 3, X, 3), Cole Beasley (4, 6, 2, 7, 6), Dawson Knox (3, 6, 2, 1, 5), Frank Gore (2, 1, 0, 0, 1), Devin Singletary (1, 7, 4, 6, 0)

Air Yards: John Brown (172, 155, 130, 99, 105), Isaiah McKenzie (35, 38, -1, X, 16), Cole Beasley (33, 88, 8, 51, 30), Dawson Knox (10, 40, 10, 7, 54), Frank Gore (8, 4, 0, 0, -4), Devin Singletary (0, -6, 13, -9, 0)

Receiving Yards: John Brown (137, 77, 76, 54, 83), Cole Beasley (38, 74, 13, 41, 16), Dawson Knox (32, 55, 14, 0, 22), Isaiah McKenzie (21, 19, 12, X, 11), Frank Gore (18, 4, 0, 0, 11), Devin Singletary (4, 8, 45, 30, 0)

Carries: Devin Singletary (15, 8, 20, 3, 7), Frank Gore (11, 5, 11, 9, 11), Josh Allen (7, 6, 8, 8, 4)

RZ Targets: John Brown (4, 0, 1, 0, 1), Cole Beasley (0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Dawson Knox (0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Isaiah McKenzie (0, 2, 1, 0, 1), Devin Singletary (0, 1, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Devin Singletary (3, 0, 5, 0, 0), Frank Gore (2, 2, 4, 0, 1), Josh Allen (1, 4, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre’Davious White (8-92-0, 4-39-0, 3-27-0, 3-26-0, 1-5-0), Taron Johnson (9-43-0, 3-26-0, 2-38-0, 0-0-0, 1-8-0), Levi Wallace (3-27-0, 5-55-2, 7-62-0, 1-38-0, 7-108-1), Kevin Johnson (2-16-0, 0-0-0, 1-12-0, 0-0-0, 1-10-0)

Observations: Nothing cures a two-game losing skid like a date with the NFL’s ultimate schedule-padder, the hapless, 2-8 Miami Dolphins. Josh Allen beat Miami to a pulp Sunday, flinging three touchdowns (matching a career-high he set against the Dolphins in 2018) while also gathering a season-best 56 yards on the ground. Two of Allen’s three end-zone tosses went to John Brown, who finally gave us a glimpse of his ceiling, steamrolling the aquatic mammals for 137 yards on nine catches. Both were season-highs for the sixth-year vet, who is angling to become Buffalo’s first 1,000-yard receiver since Sammy Watkins cleared the millennium mark in 2015. Devin Singletary flirted with disaster Sunday, coughing it up twice against Miami, though neither resulted in turnovers. Frank Gore is staring down history once again. The 36-year-old now needs just 46 yards to leapfrog Barry Sanders for third on the NFL’s all-time rushing list. There’s a bust in Canton with Gore’s name on it … if he ever stops playing.

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: Auden Tate (6, 6, 13, 6, 12), Alex Erickson (5, 2, 7, 14, 6), C.J. Uzomah (5, 0, 2, 0, 3), Tyler Eifert (4, 4, 9, 2, 2), Giovani Bernard (3, 1, 2, 3, 3), Tyler Boyd (3, 8, 9, 14, 7), Joe Mixon (3, 3, 4, 2, 3)

Air Yards: Auden Tate (84, 61, 171, 80, 146), Alex Erickson (41, 8, 77, 93, 73), Tyler Eifert (33, 35, 94, 13, 9), Tyler Boyd (13, 65, 103, 75, 61), C.J. Uzomah (7, 0, -4, 0, 10), Giovani Bernard (6, 0, -2, 2, -11), Joe Mixon (-12, 15, 6, 0, -4)

Receiving Yards: Auden Tate (56, 36, 65, 65, 91), Tyler Eifert (21, 20, 74, 10, 13), Joe Mixon (17, 37, 11, 2, 29), Giovani Bernard (16, 0, 14, 4, 20), C.J. Uzomah (5, 0, 4, 0, 26), Tyler Boyd (0, 62, 65, 55, 10), Alex Erickson (0, 0, 97, 137, 47)

Carries: Joe Mixon (15, 30, 17, 10, 8), Giovani Bernard (3, 4, 3, 4, 4), Ryan Finley (3, 5, X, X, X)

RZ Targets: C.J. Uzomah (1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Tyler Boyd (0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Tyler Eifert (0, 1, 2, 0, 0), Alex Erickson (0, 1, 0, 2, 1), Joe Mixon (0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Auden Tate (0, 1, 4, 1, 2)

RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (2, 4, 2, 1, 1), Giovani Bernard (1, 1, 1, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: William Jackson (5-69-0, 1-14-0, 1-5-0, X, 3-30-0), Darqueze Dennard (5-51-0, 1-7-0, X, 3-21-0, X), B.W. Webb (3-28-0, 1-49-0, 4-88-1, 3-83-0, 3-40-0), Tony McRae (0-0-0, 0-0-0, 3-76-0, 5-94-1, 2-18-0)

Observations: Still 0-for the Zac Taylor Era, Cincinnati nearly upset the Raiders on the road in Week 11, no thanks to in-over-his-head signal-caller Ryan Finley, who melted down with a hideous 41.9 completion percentage in the Black Hole (13-of-31 for 115 yards and an interception). Ascendant sophomore Auden Tate became the latest Bengal to hit the shelf, succumbing to head and neck injuries in the loss to Oakland. It just keeps getting worse for the Bengals, who are now looking at a starting receiving corps of Tyler Boyd, Alex Erickson and Damion Willis. That underwhelming trio combined for zero yards on nine targets in Sunday’s defeat. At least Joe Mixon is rounding into form. Only Cleveland’s Nick Chubb (208) has rushed for more yards since Week 10 (an even 200).

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Odell Beckham (10, 12, 6, 7, 11), Kareem Hunt (8, 9, X, X, X), Jarvis Landry (7, 10, 13, 10, 5), Nick Chubb (1, 4, 5, 1, 6), Demetrius Harris (0, 2, 4, 3, 0), Dontrell Hilliard (0, 0, 2, 4, 3), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, X, 2, 0, 6)

Air Yards: Odell Beckham (122, 168, 52, 80, 124), Jarvis Landry (63, 39, 48, 95, 54), Kareem Hunt (13, 7, X, X, X), Nick Chubb (4, -1, -5, -6, -12), Demetrius Harris (0, 13, 11, 45, 0), Dontrell Hilliard (0, 0, -11, -9, 9), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, X, 4, 0, 74)

Receiving Yards: Odell Beckham (60, 57, 87, 52, 101), Kareem Hunt (46, 44, X, X, X), Jarvis Landry (43, 97, 51, 65, 36), Nick Chubb (0, 5, 26, 7, 17), Demetrius Harris (0, 28, 25, 33, 0), Dontrell Hilliard (0, 0, 6, 24, 17), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, X, 12, 0, 47)

Carries: Nick Chubb (27, 20, 20, 20, 20), Kareem Hunt (6, 4, X, X, X), Baker Mayfield (1, 2, 3, 1, 4), Dontrell Hilliard (0, 0, 5, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: Odell Beckham (1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Jarvis Landry (1, 3, 3, 0, 3), Nick Chubb (0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Demetrius Harris (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, X, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Nick Chubb (3, 7, 5, 1, 8), Baker Mayfield (1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Dontrell Hilliard (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Kareem Hunt (0, 1, X, X, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Denzel Ward (2-40-0, 3-25-0, 3-50-1, 0-0-0, X), Greedy Williams (4-36-1, 3-50-0, 1-4-0, 4-46-0, X), T.J. Carrie (1-8-0, 2-32-0, 1-2-0, 0-0-0, 8-112-0)

Observations: Thursday’s triumph over division-rival Pittsburgh should have been a cause for celebration. Instead it felt like a funeral following the suspension of star pass-rusher Myles Garrett, who will not play another down for Cleveland (winners of two straight) in 2019 as punishment for his vicious attack on Mason Rudolph. Garrett’s indefinite ban is certainly severe but not unwarranted—he’s no stranger to on-field controversy, injuring Trevor Siemian on a late hit earlier this year while also instigating a dustup with Delanie Walker in Week 1. The drought continues for Odell Beckham, who has averaged a pedestrian 57.5 yards with no touchdowns in his last eight games. The slumping 27-year-old has captured just 35 of his 68 targets (51.5 percent) during that span. Only two running backs—Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara—have soaked up more targets than Kareem Hunt (16) over the last two weeks. Nick Chubb reached 1,000 yards rushing in Thursday night’s win, becoming the first Brown to cross that threshold since Peyton Hillis did it in 2010.

Denver Broncos

Targets: Noah Fant (11, 4, 8, 5, 3), Courtland Sutton (9, 8, 6, 8, 8), Tim Patrick (8, X, X, X, X), Phillip Lindsay (2, 0, 5, 1, 3), Royce Freeman (1, 1, 2, 5, 5), DaeSean Hamilton (0, 0, 1, 5, 2), Jeff Heuerman (X, X, 1, 0, 0)

Air Yards: Courtland Sutton (168, 70, 84, 113, 135), Tim Patrick (115, X, X, X, X), Noah Fant (83, 45, 14, 91, 48), Royce Freeman (0, -1, -1, 1, 44), DaeSean Hamilton (0, 15, 0, 16, 22), Phillip Lindsay (-8, 0, -11, -3, -4), Jeff Heuerman (X, X, 10, 0, 0)

Receiving Yards: Courtland Sutton (113, 56, 72, 87, 76), Tim Patrick (77, X, X, X, X), Noah Fant (60, 115, 26, 7, 16), Royce Freeman (14, -1, 5, 32, 42), Phillip Lindsay (8, 0, 17, -4, 5), DaeSean Hamilton (0, 0, 0, 0, 4), Jeff Heuerman (X, X, 11, 0, 0)

Carries: Phillip Lindsay (16, 9, 14, 11, 15), Royce Freeman (8, 5, 12, 10, 11)

RZ Targets: Noah Fant (4, 0, 1, 0, 0), Tim Patrick (4, X, X, X, X), Courtland Sutton (2, 0, 0, 1, 1), DaeSean Hamilton (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Phillip Lindsay (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Phillip Lindsay (3, 0, 0, 2, 1), Royce Freeman (2, 0, 4, 2, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Davontae Harris (9-96-1, 7-45-1, 2-28-0, 3-29-0, 4-35-0), Duke Dawson (5-56-1, 4-43-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, X), Chris Harris (0-0-0, 4-81-0, 3-61-0, 4-80-1, 0-0-0), Will Parks (0-0-0, X, X, 1-21-1, 8-91-0)

Observations: It didn’t come in a victory—the Broncos squandered a 16-point fourth-quarter lead in their loss to Minnesota—but Courtland Sutton still gets props for putting the hurt on lockdown corner Xavier Rhodes Sunday, filling the stat sheet with 113 yards on five catches. Sutton did it all against the Vikes, adding to his Week 11 totals with 10 rushing yards and a 38-yard completion to Tim Patrick, who tallied four catches for 77 yards in his return from a broken hand. The Broncos promised an enhanced role for Phillip Lindsay coming out of their Week 10 bye and certainly delivered on that front, feeding their prized backfield piece 18 touches in the losing effort. Royce Freeman took a clear backseat to Lindsay, checking in on just 23 of 79 offensive snaps (29.1 percent). Noah Fant has quickly developed a rapport with Brandon Allen, totaling seven grabs for 175 yards in their two games together. He’s barely left the field, playing 85.8 percent of snaps in that span.

Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (12, 11, 13, 12, 12), Kenny Stills (7, 4, 5, 5, X), Keke Coutee (3, X, X, 5, 6), Darren Fells (3, 3, 6, 2, 7), Jordan Akins (2, 3, 5, 2, 3), Duke Johnson (2, 5, 5, 5, 4), Carlos Hyde (1, 0, 1, 1, 1), Will Fuller (X, X, X, 1, 9)

Air Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (142, 83, 114, 123, 83), Kenny Stills (52, 48, 25, 65, X), Keke Coutee (15, X, X, 33, 57), Jordan Akins (14, 3, 8, 8, 29), Darren Fells (13, 6, 35, 17, 33), Carlos Hyde (0, 0, 0, 0, -1), Duke Johnson (-9, 23, 26, 15, 10), Will Fuller (X, X, X, 3, 158)

Receiving Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (80, 48, 109, 106, 55), Kenny Stills (27, 52, 22, 105, X), Keke Coutee (25, X, X, 25, 39), Darren Fells (18, 1, 58, 27, 69), Jordan Akins (15, 24, 11, 17, 39), Duke Johnson (4, 68, 33, 22, 20), Carlos Hyde (0, 0, 0, 0, 14), Will Fuller (X, X, X, 6, 44)

Carries: Carlos Hyde (9, 19, 19, 12, 26), Duke Johnson (6, 7, 3, 7, 5), Deshaun Watson (3, 7, 10, 3, 10)

RZ Targets: Keke Coutee (0, X, X, 3, 1), Darren Fells (0, 1, 3, 0, 1), DeAndre Hopkins (0, 1, 1, 2, 3), Duke Johnson (0, 0, 1, 1, 2), Will Fuller (X, X, X, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Carlos Hyde (0, 1, 4, 2, 5), Duke Johnson (0, 1, 0, 2, 1), Deshaun Watson (0, 2, 1, 0, 4)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Lonnie Johnson (1-17-0, X, 2-80-1, 9-97-4, 2-25-0), Gareon Conley (1-15-1, 5-40-0, 2-68-1, X, X), Johnathan Joseph (2-6-0, 3-32-0, X, 1-19-0, X), Bradley Roby (X, X, X, X, 2-27-0)

Observations: The Texans laid their biggest egg yet in Week 11, playing possum for the red-hot Ravens in Sunday’s 41-7 bloodbath. Deshaun Watson couldn’t get his bearings, gifting the Ravens two turnovers while absorbing a season-high six sacks in defeat. DeAndre Hopkins was hung out to dry by the officials (the zebras somehow concluded this wasn’t pass interference), but that didn’t stop the all-world wideout from unleashing his usual downfield heroics. Sunday’s carnage included seven grabs for 80 yards, running his season totals to 75 and 745 respectively. Carlos Hyde has been a man possessed, rumbling to 225 yards on the ground over his last two performances. A large percentage of his output has come on two plays—a 41-yard touchdown gallop at Baltimore and a 58-yard burst against Jacksonville in Week 9.

Indianapolis Colts

Targets: Zach Pascal (6, 7, 6, 2, 7), Eric Ebron (4, 12, 2, 4, 5), Nyheim Hines (4, 7, 3, 3, 2), Chester Rogers (2, 4, 5, 2, 2), Jack Doyle (0, 4, 4, 5, 5), Marlon Mack (0, 1, 0, 1, 3), Parris Campbell (X, X, 5, 1, X), T.Y. Hilton (X, X, X, 6, 11)

Air Yards: Zach Pascal (102, 85, 80, 17, 73), Eric Ebron (22, 134, 9, 28, 39), Chester Rogers (15, 77, 20, 16, 21), Nyheim Hines (4, 31, 4, 4, 23), Jack Doyle (0, 18, 35, 51, 19), Marlon Mack (0, -2, 0, -3, 2), Parris Campbell (X, X, 10, 2, X), T.Y. Hilton (X, X, X, 90, 127)

Receiving Yards: Eric Ebron (27, 56, 16, 26, 70), Nyheim Hines (24, 30, 21, 34, 13), Zach Pascal (17, 26, 76, 6, 106), Chester Rogers (11, 31, 22, 7, 24), Jack Doyle (0, 44, 22, 61, 21), Marlon Mack (0, 8, 0, 14, 12), Parris Campbell (X, X, 52, 0, X), T.Y. Hilton (X, X, X, 54, 74)

Carries: Marlon Mack (14, 19, 21, 19, 18), Jonathan Williams (13, 2, X, X, X), Nyheim Hines (3, 3, 1, 4, 1), Jacoby Brissett (2, X, 2, 6, 5), Jordan Wilkins (X, 3, 1, 2, 2)

RZ Targets: Eric Ebron (1, 5, 0, 0, 2), Nyheim Hines (1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Jack Doyle (0, 1, 2, 0, 1), Zach Pascal (0, 2, 1, 0, 3), Chester Rogers (0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Parris Campbell (X, X, 1, 0, X), T.Y. Hilton (X, X, X, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Jonathan Williams (4, 2, X, X, X), Jacoby Brissett (1, X, 2, 0, 1), Nyheim Hines (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Marlon Mack (1, 3, 3, 1, 3), Jordan Wilkins (X, 0, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marvell Tell (7-86-2, 2-22-0, 3-26-0, 1-20-0, 0-0-0), Kenny Moore (5-36-0, 4-26-0, 3-19-0, 5-40-0, X), Rock Ya-Sin (3-27-0, 3-20-0, 2-44-0, 4-75-0, 4-96-0), Pierre Desir (X, X, X, X, 8-104-1)

Observations: Marlon Mack was mayhem in cleats against Jacksonville, bleeding the Jags for 108 yards on just 14 carries. But, as is so often the case, the injury bug bit him when he least expected it, spoiling what could have been a career day for the third-year thoroughbred. With Mack nursing a broken hand (an injury that will assuredly shelve him for Thursday night’s meetup with Houston), Jonathan Williams carried the mail, turning a modest 14 touches into a career-high 147 yards (116 rushing, 31 receiving) in Sunday’s victory. Back from a one-week injury hiatus, Jacoby Brissett looked razor-sharp against the Texans, supplying two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) in Sunday’s 33-13 onslaught. Injuries to T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Parris Campbell (hand) have allowed Marcus Johnson to sneak into three-wide sets. He put his best foot forward Sunday, leading the Colts’ pass-catching corps with 38 yards and his first career touchdown. Even if it didn’t put points on the board, we can all agree Quenton Nelson’s celebration game is unparalleled. I call this keg-inspired masterpiece Friday night at Theta Chi.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: D.J. Chark (15, 9, 12, 4, 7), Chris Conley (8, 7, 7, 8, 3), Leonard Fournette (7, 6, 7, 2, 6), Keelan Cole (5, 6, 2, 2, 0), Dede Westbrook (6, X, 1, 9, 8), Ryquell Armstead (2, 5, 0, 1, 0)

Air Yards: D.J. Chark (218, 117, 73, 25, 89), Chris Conley (93, 96, 79, 76, 36), Dede Westbrook (75, X, 6, 58, 53), Keelan Cole (43, 71, 8, 7, 0), Ryquell Armstead (-5, 19, 0, 0, 0), Leonard Fournette (-8, -4, 8, 4, 3)

Receiving Yards: D.J. Chark (104, 32, 79, 53, 43), Chris Conley (58, 32, 103, 83, 0), Keelan Cole (41, 80, 12, 2, 0), Leonard Fournette (34, 32, 60, 14, 46), Dede Westbrook (32, X, 0, 103, 53), Ryquell Armstead (13, 65, 0, 0, 0)

Carries: Leonard Fournette (8, 11, 19, 29, 20), Ryquell Armstead (1, 0, 6, 3, 1)

RZ Targets: D.J. Chark (1, 1, 3, 1, 0), Keelan Cole (0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Chris Conley (0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Leonard Fournette (0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Dede Westbrook (0, X, 1, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: Ryquell Armstead (0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Leonard Fournette (0, 1, 7, 8, 4)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: A.J. Bouye (3-18-1, 7-58-1, 4-40-0, 7-80-0, 2-12-0), D.J. Hayden (1-14-0, X, 3-34-0, 5-40-0, 3-18-0), Tre Herndon (1-10-0, 2-21-0, 2-19-0, 6-96-0, 4-57-0)

Observations: It’s still early in Nick Foles’ Jacksonville tenure—injuries have limited him to 73 snaps in year one of his Duval reign—but it seems the former Super Bowl MVP has already developed an affinity for D.J. Chark, who has been on the receiving end of each of his three touchdown throws in 2019. An air yards connoisseur (he ranks ninth with 1,058) with 4.3 wheels, Chark has made an impressive sophomore leap, tying for the league-lead (an honor he shares with Detroit wideouts Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones) with eight receiving scores. Third-year slot man Dede Westbrook (shoulder) had a subdued return to the lineup in Week 11, falling short of 50 yards for just the second time in his last six games. I don’t know if he’s using Google Maps or Waze, but whatever navigation device Leonard Fournette is relying on these days, it’s not getting him any closer to the end zone, a plot of land he hasn’t visited since Week 5.

Kansas City Chiefs

Targets: Travis Kelce (10, 7, 9, 8, 8), LeSean McCoy (6, X, 1, 4, 2), Mecole Hardman (4, 1, 0, 2, 3), Sammy Watkins (3, 9, 10, 8, X), Darrel Williams (3, 1, 1, 0, 2), Tyreek Hill (2, 19, 8, 9, 5), Byron Pringle (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Demarcus Robinson (1, 5, 2, 2, 5), Damien Williams (1, 5, 2, 0, 3)

Air Yards: Travis Kelce (106, 41, 67, 62, 48), Tyreek Hill (64, 237, 155, 121, 84), Sammy Watkins (46, 77, 65, 42, X), Demarcus Robinson (28, 45, 10, 8, 24), Mecole Hardman (12, 15, 0, -9, 28), Byron Pringle (8, 0, 0, 0, 0), Damien Williams (3, 1, -8, 0, -12), Darrel Williams (0, -1, 4, 0, -13), LeSean McCoy (-4, X, -2, -13, -1)

Receiving Yards: Travis Kelce (92, 75, 62, 63, 44), LeSean McCoy (28, X, 0, 23, 12), Sammy Watkins (26, 39, 63, 45, X), Mecole Hardman (13, 63, 0, 55, 28), Byron Pringle (9, 0, 0, 0, 0), Darrel Williams (8, 9, 0, 0, 5), Damien Williams (6, 32, 3, 0, -1), Tyreek Hill (0, 157, 140, 76, 74), Demarcus Robinson (0, 56, 5, 6, 31)

Carries: Darrel Williams (11, 2, 1, 2, 2), LeSean McCoy (7, X, 3, 9, 12), Patrick Mahomes (5, 0, X, X, 1), Damien Williams (4, 19, 12, 7, 9)

RZ Targets: Tyreek Hill (0, 2, 0, 1, 0), Travis Kelce (0, 1, 2, 2, 1), LeSean McCoy (0, X, 0, 1, 0), Sammy Watkins (0, 0, 2, 1, X), Damien Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: LeSean McCoy (2, X, 0, 0, 1), Darrel Williams (1, 0, 0, 0, 2), Patrick Mahomes (0, 0, X, X, 1), Damien Williams (0, 1, 3, 2, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Charvarius Ward (1-50-0, 3-81-0, 3-24-0, 3-27-0, 2-14-0), Bashaud Breeland (1-30-0, 1-9-1, 0-0-0, 1-11-0, 2-52-0), Rashad Fenton (1-7-0, 1-23-1, 1-13-0, 2-13-1, 4-35-0), Morris Claiborne (0-0-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 3-22-0)

Observations: Back from his brief, fumble-induced stay in Andy Reid’s doghouse, LeSean McCoy returned from exile with an emphatic Week 11, pouncing on the Chargers for 57 yards (29 rushing, 28 receiving) and a touchdown Monday in Mexico City. Shady’s increased reps (11 touches) were out of necessity—a first-half rib injury took Damien Williams out of KC’s backfield equation. Williams wasn’t the only Chief to make an early departure Monday night. Tyreek Hill bowed out with a bum hamstring, leaving receiving chores to Travis Kelce (who is on the cusp of becoming the first tight end to collect four straight 1,000-yard seasons), Sammy Watkins and Mecole Hardman, among others. Week 11 was a letdown in one respect for Patrick Mahomes—he threw for a career-low 182 yards on mediocre 19-of-32 passing (59.4 completion percentage). But it was also a breakthrough for the reigning MVP, who set a career-best by scrambling for 59 rushing yards (a feat he accomplished on just four carries) in the victory at Estadio Azteca.

Los Angeles Chargers

Targets: Keenan Allen (12, 11, 4, 10, 11), Austin Ekeler (12, 2, 4, 3, 8), Hunter Henry (9, 7, 10, 6, 8), Melvin Gordon (5, 1, 4, 3, 3), Mike Williams (5, 3, 4, 6, 6)

Air Yards: Mike Williams (145, 81, 47, 112, 48), Hunter Henry (81, 92, 105, 52, 96), Keenan Allen (60, 118, 57, 88, 209), Austin Ekeler (27, 22, 3, 9, 52), Melvin Gordon (-6, 4, -2, 2, 5)

Receiving Yards: Austin Ekeler (108, 29, 23, 19, 118), Mike Williams (76, 55, 111, 69, 47), Keenan Allen (71, 68, 40, 53, 61), Hunter Henry (69, 30, 84, 47, 97), Melvin Gordon (21, 25, 29, 3, -3)

Carries: Melvin Gordon (14, 22, 20, 8, 16), Austin Ekeler (5, 6, 12, 3, 5), Justin Jackson (X, X, 2, X, X)

RZ Targets: Keenan Allen (3, 3, 0, 0, 2), Austin Ekeler (2, 1, 0, 2, 1), Hunter Henry (1, 3, 2, 1, 0), Melvin Gordon (0, 0, 1, 0, 2), Mike Williams (0, 0, 1, 2, 1)

RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (2, 7, 5, 1, 5), Austin Ekeler (1, 1, 3, 2, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Michael Davis (3-45-1, 3-45-0, 4-28-0, 4-47-0, 3-41-0), Desmond King (1-16-0, 3-26-0, 4-36-0, 6-48-0, 2-20-0), Casey Hayward (0-0-0, 1-6-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 5-71-0)

Observations: The Chargers wrote the book on heart-breakers—L.A. has lost by a touchdown or fewer in each of its seven defeats. Now the Bolts will have the bye to mull over their quarterback situation. Tyrod Taylor—he of 46 career starts—would have to be an improvement on Philip Rivers, who has circled the drain with a combined seven interceptions in his last two games. Rivers’ streak of 215 consecutive starts is the longest among active quarterbacks and second all-time to Brett Favre’s 297. Even with Melvin Gordon hogging most of the Chargers’ backfield work, Austin Ekeler continues to make an impact. He left his footprint with a monster Week 11, boosting his credentials with eight catches for a team-high 108 yards in a loss to Kansas City. That puts the third-year stud on pace for an outrageous 95-970-9 receiving line. Slumping veteran Keenan Allen finally showed signs of life Monday in Mexico City, erasing a seven-game scoreless drought with his touchdown against the Chiefs.

Miami Dolphins

Targets: DeVante Parker (10, 10, 6, 8, 10), Kalen Ballage (6, 4, 1, 1, 0), Mike Gesicki (6, 6, 6, 3, 4), Allen Hurns (6, 4, 3, 1, 3), Albert Wilson (6, 3, 2, 2, 2), Jakeem Grant (3, 2, 5, 3, 0)

Air Yards: DeVante Parker (85, 120, 53, 65, 100), Allen Hurns (83, 39, 5, 6, 43), Mike Gesicki (49, 29, 75, 40, 29), Albert Wilson (47, 4, 26, 11, 24), Jakeem Grant (25, -5, 67, 84, 0), Kalen Ballage (-11, -19, 0, -3, 0)

Receiving Yards: DeVante Parker (135, 69, 57, 59, 55), Allen Hurns (53, 32, 16, 12, 53), Jakeem Grant (32, 15, 33, 32, 0), Albert Wilson (26, 0, 3, 5, 22), Mike Gesicki (18, 28, 95, 10, 41), Kalen Ballage (8, 2, 0, 11, 0)

Carries: Kalen Ballage (9, 20, 7, 3, 3), Ryan Fitzpatrick (1, 4, 5, 5, 6)

RZ Targets: Kalen Ballage (1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Jakeem Grant (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Allen Hurns (1, 0, 0, 1, 0), DeVante Parker (1, 1, 1, 0, 3), Albert Wilson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Kalen Ballage (2, 3, 3, 1, 2), Ryan Fitzpatrick (1, 2, 1, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Nik Needham (5-84-1, 3-34-0, 5-31-1, 3-38-0, 2-32-0), Ken Crawley (4-40-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, X, X), Jomal Wiltz (5-36-0, 1-7-0, 4-33-0, 1-9-0, 1-3-1), Ken Webster (X, X, X, 0-0-0, 4-40-0)

Observations: All good things must come to an end, like the Dolphins’ memorable, albeit short-lived two-game winning streak (cue the montage with sad Sarah McLachlan music). The Bills made sure to knock Miami down a few pegs, gutting the Fins’ patchwork defense for 424 yards and a season-high 37 points in Sunday’s rout. Miami cut the cord on Mark Walton, who showed promise in his brief starting tenure but couldn’t tame his off-field demons (Tuesday marked his fourth arrest of this calendar year). That leaves Kalen Ballage, a frequenter of internet blooper reels, atop Miami’s running-back chain of command. The last man standing in a backfield stable once led by Kenyan Drake, Ballage has been a horror show this year, averaging an embarrassing 1.9 yards per carry with a long run of only eight yards. While Ballage plunges further into the depths of mediocrity, DeVante Parker is finally living up to his first-round expectations. He delivered another gem in Week 11, earning season-highs in both catches (seven) and yards (135) despite a challenging matchup with third-year pest Tre’Davious White.

New England Patriots

Targets: Julian Edelman (10, 11, 11, 12, 15), James White (7, 3, 5, 8, 9), Phillip Dorsett (5, 4, 6, 4, X), N’Keal Harry (4, X, X, X, X), Sony Michel (4, 2, 0, 2, 3), Mohamed Sanu (4, 14, 5, X, X), Ben Watson (4, 5, 1, 5, X), Rex Burkhead (3, 2, 1, X, X), Jakobi Meyers (2, 0, 2, 5, 4), Brandon Bolden (0, 0, 1, 4, 2)

Air Yards: Julian Edelman (144, 59, 99, 111, 169), Ben Watson (65, 36, 25, 23, X), Phillip Dorsett (54, 30, 68, 55, X), Jakobi Meyers (35, 0, 7, 34, 48), Mohamed Sanu (23, 136, 29, X, X), N’Keal Harry (16, X, X, X, X), Rex Burkhead (1, 3, -3, X, X), Brandon Bolden (0, 0, 5, 21, 1), Sony Michel (0, 19, 0, -8, 1), James White (-6, 22, 9, 5, -4)

Receiving Yards: Julian Edelman (53, 89, 78, 47, 113), Ben Watson (52, 28, 26, 18, X), Rex Burkhead (34, 16, 9, X, X), Phillip Dorsett (33, 13, 43, 46, X), N’Keal Harry (18, X, X, X, X), James White (16, 46, 75, 59, 46), Sony Michel (11, 12, 0, -8, 27), Jakobi Meyers (7, 0, 5, 47, 54), Mohamed Sanu (4, 81, 23, X, X), Brandon Bolden (0, 0, 0, 39, 22)

Carries: Sony Michel (10, 4, 21, 19, 22), Rex Burkhead (5, 4, 3, X, X), James White (5, 9, 2, 5, 2), Tom Brady (1, 0, 0, 0, 7), Brandon Bolden (0, 0, 0, 1, 3)

RZ Targets: Phillip Dorsett (2, 1, 3, 0, X), Sony Michel (2, 0, 0, 1, 0), Mohamed Sanu (2, 2, 0, X, X), Julian Edelman (1, 4, 5, 3, 1), James White (1, 1, 1, 3, 3), Ben Watson (0, 1, 0, 1, X)

RZ Carries: James White (1, 5, 0, 2, 0), Brandon Bolden (0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Tom Brady (0, 0, 0, 0, 6), Rex Burkhead (0, 1, 0, X, X), Sony Michel (0, 0, 5, 6, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jonathan Jones (3-31-1, 0-0-0, 4-34-0, 3-17-0, 5-95-1), Jason McCourty (1-19-0, 2-9-0, 3-27-0, 4-32-0, 2-25-0), J.C. Jackson (2-17-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0), Stephon Gilmore (2-10-0, 2-22-0, 4-49-0, 1-10-0, 2-27-0)

Observations: The 9-1 Patriots continue to put wins in their pocket, but unlike past years, it’s the defense that’s doing the heavy lifting. Even with the bye week to reset, New England’s offense looked stagnant as ever in Philadelphia, needing a touchdown pass from former college quarterback Julian Edelman to slay the Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl LII. Tom Brady wasn’t himself in Week 11, setting a career-worst with his 14 first-half incompletions. Maybe this is the new normal for Brady, who is on pace for his fewest touchdown passes (22) since his injury-hijacked 2008 campaign. The Patriots finally took the training wheels off first-round rookie N’Keal Harry, who logged 32 snaps in his NFL debut. He only drew four targets against the Eagles but could see more involvement going forward with Phillip Dorsett (the recipient of Edelman’s 15-yard touchdown strike) in the concussion protocol. Sony Michel—the living embodiment of the “three yards and a cloud of dust” stereotype—has averaged a lethargic 3.57 yards per carry over his three-game touchdown drought.

New York Jets

Targets: Jamison Crowder (8, 6, 9, 5, 5), Ryan Griffin (5, 1, 8, 4, 2), Demaryius Thomas (5, 9, 3, 5, 9), Robby Anderson (3, 3, 4, 6, 8), Le’Veon Bell (2, 4, 9, 5, 4), Vyncint Smith (1, 1, 3, 4, 1)

Air Yards: Jamison Crowder (103, 60, 47, 79, 46), Robby Anderson (51, 44, 77, 31, 180), Demaryius Thomas (49, 50, 11, 58, 141), Ryan Griffin (43, -3, 57, 35, 30), Le’Veon Bell (21, 5, 11, -3, 16), Vyncint Smith (18, 40, 42, 69, 16)

Receiving Yards: Ryan Griffin (109, -2, 50, 66, 1), Jamison Crowder (76, 81, 83, 24, 26), Demaryius Thomas (44, 84, 19, 63, 42), Le’Veon Bell (33, 34, 55, 12, 6), Robby Anderson (6, 11, 33, 43, 10), Vyncint Smith (0, 0, 20, 10, 0)

Carries: Le’Veon Bell (18, 18, 17, 9, 15), Bilal Powell (7, 7, 2, 4, 1), Sam Darnold (2, 3, 2, 1, 2), Ty Montgomery (2, 0, 0, 0, 2)

RZ Targets: Robby Anderson (2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ryan Griffin (1, 0, 1, 1, 0), Le’Veon Bell (0, 0, 0, 0, 3), Jamison Crowder (0, 2, 4, 0, 0), Vyncint Smith (0, 0, 1, 0, 0) Demaryius Thomas (0, 0, 0, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Le’Veon Bell (2, 4, 1, 0, 1), Bilal Powell (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Sam Darnold (0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Brian Poole (3-14-0, 1-15-1, 4-36-0, 2-39-0, 6-22-0), Blessuan Austin (3-9-0, 1-14-0, X, X, X), Art Maulet (0-0-0, 4-35-0, 1-4-0, X, X), Nate Hairston (X, 5-87-1, 6-74-1, 3-29-0, 1-5-0), Darryl Roberts (X, X, 5-72-1, 5-47-0, 6-63-0)

Observations: It hasn’t happened often this year but embattled sophomore Sam Darnold pressed all the right buttons in Sunday’s trip to Landover, torpedoing the Redskins for 293 yards and a career-high four touchdown passes as New York claimed its second straight victory. No longer looking over his shoulder at Chris Herndon (whose return from injury lasted all of 18 snaps), Ryan Griffin further cemented his place atop the Jets’ tight end hierarchy with an explosive Week 11, eclipsing 100 yards for the first time in his seven-year career. While Griffin was polishing up his streaming resume, Robby Anderson ventured into the end zone for only his second touchdown of 2019, successfully turning the page on a four-game scoreless drought. Anderson finally got the monkey off his back, but that doesn’t mean fantasy owners should be lining up for his services. The volatile 26-year-old has been a near-weekly headache in the fantasy arena, clearing 20 yards receiving in just three of his last eight contests. With Darnold locked onto Jamison Crowder (three-game touchdown streak), Anderson remains a dice roll.

Oakland Raiders

Targets: Darren Waller (7, 5, 2, 8, 8), Hunter Renfrow (6, 5, 7, 4, 3), Tyrell Williams (4, 5, 4, 6, X), Josh Jacobs (3, 5, 2, 2, 3), Zay Jones (3, 3, 4, 2, X), Foster Moreau (2, 0, 2, 2, 3), DeAndre Washington (2, 2, 1, 1, 1), Jalen Richard (1, 4, 4, 3, 1), Derek Carrier (0, 0, 0, 0, 4)

Air Yards: Tyrell Williams (62, 54, 60, 137, X), Darren Waller (44, 39, 19, 68, 93), Hunter Renfrow (43, 46, 45, 14, 34), Zay Jones (10, 32, 32, 14, X), Jalen Richard (6, 20, 29, 1, 4), Josh Jacobs (4, -18, -4, -3, -7), Foster Moreau (4, 0, 20, 5, 9), DeAndre Washington (4, -1, 3, -1, 6), Derek Carrier (0, 0, 0, 0, 55)

Receiving Yards: Tyrell Williams (82, 25, 48, 91, X), Darren Waller (78, 40, 52, 11, 126), Hunter Renfrow (66, 42, 54, 88, 14), Zay Jones (25, 10, 21, 27, X), DeAndre Washington (14, 19, 21, 4, 12), Josh Jacobs (12, 30, 0, 15, 10), Foster Moreau (8, 0, 3, 10, 24), Jalen Richard (7, 43, 56, 24, 5), Derek Carrier (0, 0, 0, 0, 22)

Carries: Josh Jacobs (23, 16, 28, 16, 21), Derek Carr (5, 1, 0, 0, 2), Jalen Richard (2, 2, 2, 1, 2), DeAndre Washington (2, 1, 3, 5, 6)

RZ Targets: Darren Waller (3, 0, 0, 1, 3), Hunter Renfrow (2, 1, 2, 0, 0), Josh Jacobs (1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Zay Jones (1, 1, 1, 0, X), Foster Moreau (1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Derek Carrier (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), DeAndre Washington (0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Josh Jacobs (6, 3, 8, 1, 6), Derek Carr (1, 0, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Trayvon Mullen (4-24-0, 4-61-1, 7-88-0, 2-10-0, 0-0-0), Daryl Worley (1-18-0, 2-14-0, 4-76-1, 3-26-0, 5-84-1), Nevin Lawson (2-0-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 1-7-0, 0-0-0), Lamarcus Joyner (X, 3-39-0, 2-10-0, 5-71-1, 4-51-0)

Observations: The Raiders didn’t put their foot on the gas the way we expected them to against the lowly Bengals, but Oakland still came out ahead, winning for the third time in as many weeks. Josh Jacobs put on another clinic, shrugging off a first-quarter fumble to rush for 112 yards on 23 carries. Closing in on a 1,000-yard season (he’d be the first Raider to scale that mountain since Latavius Murray planted his flag in 2015), the Rookie of the Year front-runner has topped 100 yards in four of his last six outings. With only one game remaining against a winning opponent (the Raiders travel to Arrowhead next week), Jacobs has a chance to lay down the hammer over the final month and change. Among rookie receivers, only Deebo Samuel has out-gained Hunter Renfrow since Week 8 (305 to Renfrow’s 250).

Pittsburgh Steelers

Targets: Johnny Holton (7, 0, 1, 0, 1), Vance McDonald (7, 7, 7, 4, 1), Jaylen Samuels (6, 7, 13, X, X), James Washington (5, 7, 4, 6, X), Diontae Johnson (4, 6, 2, 7, 2), JuJu Smith-Schuster (4, 6, 5, 9, 4), James Conner (2, X, X, 4, 7), Nick Vannett (1, 1, 1, 2, 1)

Air Yards: Johnny Holton (195, 0, 24, 0, 28), James Washington (58, 79, 65, 105, X), Vance McDonald (51, 67, 13, 35, 2), Diontae Johnson (46, 52, 8, 90, 3), JuJu Smith-Schuster (13, 72, 64, 165, 36), Nick Vannett (4, 8, 7, 7, 33), James Conner (-2, X, X, -8, -11), Jaylen Samuels (-26, 5, 0, X, X)

Receiving Yards: James Washington (49, 90, 69, 21, X), Vance McDonald (33, 11, 30, 19, 5), JuJu Smith-Schuster (21, 44, 16, 103, 7), Jaylen Samuels (19, 11, 73, X, X), Johnny Holton (18, 0, 0, 0, 0), Diontae Johnson (17, 64, 3, 84, 14), Nick Vannett (7, 8, 0, 15, 5), James Conner (6, X, X, 5, 78)

Carries: James Conner (5, X, X, 23, 16), Jaylen Samuels (5, 14, 8, X, X), Trey Edmunds (3, 4, 12, 1, 0), Mason Rudolph (2, 2, 3, 0, X), Benny Snell (X, X, X, 5, 17)

RZ Targets: Vance McDonald (1, 0, 4, 1, 0), Jaylen Samuels (1, 1, 3, X, X), James Conner (0, X, X, 1, 1), Diontae Johnson (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), JuJu Smith-Schuster (0, 1, 0, 1, 2), Nick Vannett (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), James Washington (0, 2, 0, 0, X)

RZ Carries: James Conner (0, X, X, 1, 4), Trey Edmunds (0, 1, 2, 0, 0), Jaylen Samuels (0, 1, 4, X, X), Benny Snell (X, X, X, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Mike Hilton (2-47-0, 1-10-0, 4-37-1, 1-15-0, 3-20-0), Steven Nelson (3-43-1, 2-25-0, 3-44-0, 2-15-0, X), Joe Haden (2-22-0, 5-51-0, 3-24-1, 5-57-0, 1-20-0)

Observations: James Conner pulled the rug out from under fantasy owners in Week 11, making it just 13 snaps before aggravating a shoulder injury. That’s already the fifth time he’s ducked out early this year. With Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) unavailable, Mason Rudolph had to do it himself against Cleveland, which obviously didn’t work out very well (career-worst four interceptions). Rudolph remains a work in progress, but at least he can say he’s had a better year than beleaguered wideout Johnny Holton, who has come up empty on 12 of his 13 targets in 2019. Vance McDonald ranks fourth among tight ends with 21 targets over his last three games. Unfortunately that workload hasn’t equated to fantasy success for McDonald, who has posted just 74 yards (25th among tight ends) in that span.

Tennessee Titans

Targets: Jonnu Smith (6, 5, 7, 3, 2), A.J. Brown (4, 7, 3, 8, 4), Anthony Firkser (4, 1, 5, 1, 1), Derrick Henry (2, 3, 1, 1, 3), Adam Humphries (1, 4, 6, 4, 6), Tajae Sharpe (1, 4, 3, 3, 2), Dion Lewis (0, 5, 1, 1, 3), Corey Davis (X, 5, 6, 7, 5), Delanie Walker (X, X, X, 0, 6)

Air Yards: A.J. Brown (89, 102, 32, 56, 39), Jonnu Smith (41, 35, 47, 27, 21), Anthony Firkser (31, 9, 50, 9, 18), Tajae Sharpe (20, 83, 17, 32, 46), Adam Humphries (17, 39, 50, 21, 39), Derrick Henry (3, -13, -4, -3, -1), Dion Lewis (0, -6, 2, -6, 4), Corey Davis (X, 38, 138, 58, 71), Delanie Walker (X, X, X, 0, 47)

Receiving Yards: Anthony Firkser (36, 0, 43, 27, 25), Jonnu Smith (30, 18, 78, 64, 8), Adam Humphries (23, 65, 24, 40, 47), Tajae Sharpe (20, 31, 18, 19, 0), A.J. Brown (17, 81, 11, 64, 23), Derrick Henry (3, 36, 8, 18, 5), Dion Lewis (0, 33, 2, 0, 20), Corey Davis (X, 48, 9, 80, 36), Delanie Walker (X, X, X, 0, 43)

Carries: Derrick Henry (23, 13, 16, 22, 15), Ryan Tannehill (3, 4, 4, 5, 1), Dion Lewis (0, 4, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Targets: Anthony Firkser (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jonnu Smith (1, 0, 1, 1, 1), A.J. Brown (0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Adam Humphries (0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Dion Lewis (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Tajae Sharpe (0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Corey Davis (X, 0, 0, 1, 0), Delanie Walker (X, X, X, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Derrick Henry (2, 2, 0, 3, 1), Ryan Tannehill (0, 1, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Logan Ryan (8-129-2, 4-60-0, 6-50-1, 5-60-0, 3-46-0), Adoree’ Jackson (7-73-0, 2-23-0, X, 3-53-0, 1-2-0), LeShaun Sims (5-39-0, 0-0-0, 5-76-1, 0-0-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: Tennessee had the week off, giving workhorse Derrick Henry a chance to recharge before the team’s stretch run. He’s been a goliath in the fantasy realm, massacring defenses for 1,605 yards (1,417 rushing, 188 receiving) and 17 touchdowns over his last 14 games going back to last season. The Titans are hoping the bye gave Corey Davis (hip) and Delanie Walker (ankle) time to heal from their injuries. Both are necessities for the Titans’ playoff push.