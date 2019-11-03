Week 10: Virginia, Navy take first place in their divisions

Virginia and Navy sit in first place in the ACC Coastal and AAC West, respectively after their Week 10 wins. Virginia Tech, meanwhile, suffered heartbreak in South Bend and Maryland's downward spiral continues.

Here's a recap of the week's local action.

Navy 56, UConn 10

The good

Malcolm Perry rushed for 108 yards, passed for another 165 and scored three total touchdowns in the blowout win. It was the fifth-straight 100-yard rushing game for Perry who reached 1,000 yards on the year for the third consecutive season. Perry is now just the second player in school history to rush for at least 1,000 yards in three straight seasons joining Keenan Reynolds.

SMU suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday falling to Memphis. The loss now puts Navy in first place in the AAC West.

The bad

The final score was decisive, but the Midshipmen struggled to put the Huskies away in the first half. With the score 28-10 late in the second quarter, UConn drove the field and had a first down on Navy's 2-yard line. Linebacker Jacob Springer came to the rescue and forced a fumbled on third down which the Midshipmen would recover allowing them to escape the half with their lead intact.

The ugly

UConn has now lost 16 straight against AAC opponents, explaining, in a nutshell, the impetus for the Huskies wanting to leave the conference.

With Randy Edsall's bizarre, bonus-laden contract, he likely earned more money during the 46-point beat down, but that has not yet been confirmed.

Michigan 38, Maryland 7

The good

Michigan's offense obliterated Notre Dame one week ago for 437 yards, 303 of which came on the ground. Maryland's defense has been porous all year, but put together a strong effort to limit Michigan's effectiveness.

Hassan Haskins, who rushed for 149 yards against Notre Dame, was limited to just 60 yards on Saturday. Zach Charbonnet, 74 yards against Notre Dame, rushed for 28. A Terps defense ranked dead last in the Big Ten against the pass held Shea Patterson to 151 pass yards.

In total, the Wolverines finished with 331 total yards. Not at all a dominant performance as the defense rose to the occasion and played much better than it had in recent weeks.

The bad

Josh Jackson started at quarterback and completed only nine of his 20 pass attempts for 97 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Maryland also struggled to protect Jackson as he was sacked four times.

Despite the Terps' struggles on offense, Maryland was able to drive into the red zone twice in the first half while the game was still close. The Terps walked away with zero points from those two trips, however, allowing Michigan to pull away.

Maryland drove 63 yards in the first quarter to bring the ball down to Michigan's 12-yard line. On third down, Jackson was hit in the backfield as he attempted to pass. The ball popped up to defensive back Josh Metellus who hauled in the interception. That ended a 12-play drive.

In the second quarter, the Terps drove the ball down to Michigan's 11, but the pass rush again got to Jackson and he took a costly nine-yard sack on third down. That turned what should have been a 28-yard field goal attempt into a 37-yarder which kicker Joseph Petrino missed wide right.

The ugly

Maryland's only points on the day came on a 97-yard kickoff return from Javon Leake in the third quarter. That was the highlight. For the rest of the game, however, special teams was a major issue and may well have cost the Terps the game.

Giles Jackson returned the opening kickoff 97 yards to give Michigan the early lead, Maryland missed a 37-yard field goal in the second quarter to get on the board. With Michigan's offense stalling late in the second and Maryland still very much in the game, Jim Harbaugh dialed up a fake punt on a fourth and one. The punt protector Michael Barrett took the direct snap and ran it up the middle for 14 yards. On the very next play, Shea Patterson connected with Nico Collins for 51 yards and two plays later, Zach Charbonnet finished off the drive with the touchdown run.

In the first half alone, special teams essentially accounted for two Wolverine touchdowns, plus three lost points for the Terps on the missed field goal.

Notre Dame 21, Virginia Tech 20

The good

It was not a great performance by the defense as the Hokies gave up 442 yards to the Irish, but ultimately Bud Foster's defense bent, but would not break for much of the game forcing three turnovers and limiting Notre Dame to just three successful drives and 21 points.

The bad

This loss was a heartbreaker as Virginia Tech didn't trail at all in the second half until quarterback Ian Book ran seven yards for the touchdown with 29 seconds left to go in the game. The play capped an 18-play, 87-yard game-winning drive for the Irish. On that drive, Notre Dame converted two fourth downs.

The ugly

The defense made a bit of history in the second quarter. With just 24 seconds left in the half, Notre Dame had the ball at Virginia Tech's one-yard line looking to increase their lead. Jafar Armstrong took the handoff, but a hit sent the ball into the air and into the hands of Virginia Tech's Divine Deablo. He would return the fumble 98 yards for the touchdown which tied the game at 14 heading into half time.

The play was the longest fumble return for a touchdown against Notre Dame of all-time.

Virginia 38, North Carolina 21

The good

Quarterback Bryce Perkins was absolutely dominant with 450 total yards and five touchdowns. He led the team both in passing (378) and rushing yards (112). The defense came up big late as North Carolina drove the ball down to Virginia's 6-yard line with a chance to tie it with five minutes remaining in the game. The Cavaliers held strong and forced the turnover on downs after an incomplete pass on fourth down.

This was as close to a perfect road game as you can get. UVA was perfect inside the red zone with points on all five possessions, had only one penalty the entire game and did not turn the ball over.

The win gives Virginia sole possession of first place in the Coastal Division and makes the Cavaliers now bowl eligible for a third-consecutive season.

The bad

While the defense may have come up big late, that was one of the few stops they had on the day as the Tar Heels finished with 539 total yards. North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell threw for 353 yards and four touchdowns.

The ugly

Virginia's starting safety Brenton Nelson did not play in the game and has officially been declared out for the season with an injury.

