Week 10: Taking Stock Of All 32 NFL Backfields

NFL depth charts are always in a constant state of flux due to injuries, performance and at-times questionable coaching decisions. The RB position in particular can be tough to stay on top of, as an overwhelming majority of offenses have replaced a single three-down back with committees of various shapes and sizes.

The good news is we now have nine weeks of regular season data to help clear up the ever-murky RB position.

Below is a Week 9 cheat sheet that denotes the snap rates as well as combined carries and targets for each team's top-two RBs from their last game.

Week 9 RBBC

What follows is a more specific breakdown of each team's backfield in order to better determine:

Offenses that are featuring a single workhorse

Fantasy-friendly committee backfields

Situations that fantasy football owners should avoid

Opportunities refer to a player's combined carries and targets. All snap count and touch data was compiled from Pro Football Reference and refers to each player's season-long production. More recent workload information is available in the notes section.

RB1: David Johnson (57% snap rate, 16.9 opportunities per game)

RB2: Kenyan Drake (84%, 19 in Week 9 Cardinals debut)

Notes: Drake's first game with the Cardinals went better than just about anyone could have anticipated, as he posted efficient 15-110-1 rushing and 4-52-0 receiving lines while playing a near every-down role. Overall, the Cardinals managed to score 25 points against a 49ers defense that had previously allowed 23 points combined in their previous four games.

Drake would be a RB1 against the Buccaneers this week with that type of usage, but his three-down workload won't persist moving forward with Johnson (ankle) expected to return to action. Chase Edmonds (hamstring) remains sidelined. Be sure to monitor out Week 10 Injury Dashboard for daily practice participation along with estimated and official game statuses for every injured player.

Look for the Cardinals to utilize a one-two punch featuring DJ as the backfield's 1.A. option and Drake in more of a 1.B. role based on how well the team's new RB performed during his debut. Still, it might be tough to expect consistent fantasy production from Drake as long as Johnson is active; the Cardinals' featured back played at least 60% of the offense's snaps in Weeks 1-6 before leaving early in Week 7 due to injury.

Atlanta Falcons

Notes: It's unclear if Ito Smith (concussion) will be ready to roll following the Falcons' Week 9 bye.

Freeman somewhat surprisingly worked as the offense's undisputed featured back in Smith's absence. Overall, Freeman (80% snaps, 13 carries, 8 targets) was utilized well ahead of Hill (14%, 3, 0), although extremely negative game script could've played a role in this, as the Falcons trailed the Seahawks 24-0 at halftime.

The Falcons have fed their starting RB an average of five targets per game this season -- the second-highest mark of Freeman's career. Most of the pass-game work has continued to occur in mop-up time, but it's not like this team appears particularly poised to suddenly become too competitive for the second half of the season. This is particularly true in Week 10 on the road against the Saints, as the Falcons are presently 13-point underdogs.

Baltimore Ravens

Notes: The Ravens now boast the NFL's highest-scoring offense after racking up 37 points against the Patriots' previously-unstoppable defense last Sunday night.

The backfield's snap and touch distribution in that 17-point victory was as follows:

Ingram: 44% snaps, 15 carries, 3 targets

Edwards: 40% snaps, 7 carries, 0 targets

Hill: 14% snaps, 3 carries, 1 targets

Ingram has at least 13 combined carries and targets in every game this season. He's largely independent of game script as the lead back in the league's second-most run-heavy offense. Continue to treat Ingram as a weekly RB2 inside of the Ravens' ridiculously-efficient rushing attack. They've averaged a league-best 2.89 yards before contact this season (PFF).

Edwards boasts enough ability as an inside runner to spell Ingram for portions of the game, but his pass-game limitations would likely lead to a two-back committee of sorts with Hill if the Ravens' starting RB were to ever miss game action.

Of course, the best runner on the Ravens wears No. 8. Only Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Nick Chubb, Josh Jacobs, Ingram, Derrick Henry, Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Chris Carson have more fantasy points from strictly rushing production than Lamar Jackson this season.

Buffalo Bills

Notes: The Bills have utilized a two-back committee featuring Singletary and Gore whenever their third-round rookie has been healthy enough to suit up this season. Yeldon has been a healthy scratch since Singletary returned in Week 7.

The rotation largely featured Gore on early downs and Singletary as the pass-down back ... until last week.

The Bills beat the Redskins 24-9 in Week 9, but fed Singletary a robust 66% snap rate with 20 carries and four targets. Meanwhile, Gore played just 34% of the offense's snaps and converted his 11 carries into just 15 scoreless yards.

It's unlikely that Singletary completely relegates Gore to the bench; the 36-year-old RB still has some juice left and doesn't make enough mistakes to not have at least a small role in the offense. Still, the offense seems to be moving forward with Singletary as their bell-cow back. Fire up the talented rookie as a RB2 with this type of usage ahead of back-to-back great matchups against the Browns and Dolphins in Weeks 10 and 11, respectively.

Carolina Panthers

RB1: Christian McCaffrey (93% snap rate, 27.1 opportunities per game)

RB2: Reggie Bonnafon (7%, 1.9)

Notes: CMC continues to sport the league's most-consistent and fantasy-friendly workload while providing absolutely ridiculous efficiency.

A complete list of NFL players to ever average more PPR per game in a single season than McCaffrey (30.8) in 2019:

2000 Marshall Faulk (32.9)

2002 Priest Holmes (31.6)

Continue to treat McCaffrey as fantasy football's No. 1 overall player ahead of week 10's road matchup against the Packers' run funnel defense.

Chicago Bears

Notes: Montgomery posted 14-40-2 rushing and 3-36-0 receiving lines in the Bears' Week 9 loss to the Eagles, demonstrating the ability to still rack up fantasy points in negative game script. This is largely because both Cohen (36% snaps in Week 9) and Davis (0%) have been relegated to true backup roles.

There's a low floor for anyone involved in the Bears' 27th-ranked scoring offense as long as Mitchell Trubisky continues to function as one of the worst QBs in the league, but Montgomery can be safely fired up as a mid-tier RB2 with this type of consistent usage. Overall, only Dalvin Cook (53) has more touches than Montgomery (48) over the past two weeks.

Cincinnati Bengals

RB1: Joe Mixon (53% snap rate, 15.8 opportunities per game)

RB2: Giovani Bernard (45%, 6.9)

Notes: Last season Mixon played at least 65% of the offense's snaps in 11-of-14 games. He's reached that mark exactly zero times in 2019.

Fantasy owners could do worse than a talented back with the chance to rack up anywhere between 10-20 touches in most games, but don't expect a committee RB with minimal pass-game work behind the league's worst offensive line in adjusted line yards per rush to serve as anything more than an upside RB3 more weeks than not.

Bernard has yet to reach double-digit touches in a contest this season despite playing between 32-63% of the offense's snaps in every game. He's nothing more than a thin handcuff inside of the league's 29th-ranked scoring offense.

The floor for everyone involved is (somehow) even lower moving forward with Andy Dalton benched in favor of rookie fourth-round pick Ryan Finley.

Cleveland Browns

Notes: Hunt is BACK. The former-Chiefs RB is in a different stratosphere than Hilliard when it comes to receiving ability, as he was regularly utilized both in the screen game and as a legit downfield threat under Andy Reid's guidance in Kansas City. Hunt is also simply too talented to be completely relegated to the bench considering he led the league in broken tackles in 2017 and was on pace to do so again in 2018 (PFF).

Coach Freddie Kitchens said that Hunt will "definitely have a role" Sunday against the Bills.

Of course, there's no reason to believe that Chubb will lose too many touches: He's been the Browns' best offensive weapon this season by far. Chubb played just 65% and 60% of the offense's snaps in Weeks 8 and 9, respectively, so there's plenty of pass-down work for Hunt to inherit that won't impact Chubb's workload.

Continue to treat the Browns' bell-cow back as a matchup-proof RB1, as only Dalvin Cook (8) has more games with 20-plus touches than Chubb (7) this season. Hunt isn't a viable fantasy starter until we see proof that his role will produce anything close to double-digit touches. Hilliard had more than five touches just twice this season while working as the offense's primary pass-down back.

Dallas Cowboys

RB1: Ezekiel Elliott (80% snap rate, 23.5 opportunities per game)

RB2: Tony Pollard (19%, 6.9)

Notes: Zeke has 28, 22 and 23 rush attempts in his last three games, but Week 9's goose egg in the target department was a step back after the Cowboys fed their starting RB an average of 5.8 targets per game in Weeks 4-7.

Elliott fantasy owners shouldn't worry too much: 20-plus touches per game inside of the league's fifth-ranked scoring offense is more than enough usage to warrant weekly RB1 treatment regardless of the matchup. Still, Zeke should be ranked behind the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley and Dalvin Cook as long as he continues to see minimal pass-game work.

Pollard continues to flash some truly elite tackle-breaking ability at least once or twice a game, but he's ultimately finished with eight or fewer touches in five consecutive contests. The Cowboys' fourth-round pick won't have anything resembling standalone value unless Elliott misses time, but Pollard is arguably the single-best handcuff in the league as a three-down talent inside of the league's seventh-most run-heavy offense.

Denver Broncos

RB1: Phillip Lindsay (48% snap rate, 16.7 opportunities per game)

RB2: Royce Freeman (55%, 14.1)

Notes: The first game of the Brandon Allen "era" worked out well enough for the Broncos, as they secured a 24-19 win over the Browns. Still, the Broncos somehow ran just 50 plays, so nether Lindsay (9 carries, 0 targets) nor Freeman (5 carries, 1 target) received anything resembling fantasy-friendly usage despite basically splitting snaps right down the middle as they've done all season.

The Broncos haven't scored more than 24 points in a game through nine weeks. Fantasy owners can live with two-back committees, but both Lindsay and Freeman will continue to boast low weekly floors in the Broncos' 28th-ranked scoring offense that figures to continue to attempt to limit the number of plays that their inexperienced QB is exposed to.

It'll be tough to get behind either Freeman or Linsday as anything more than RB3s after the Broncos' Week 10 bye in consecutive brutal road matchups against the Vikings and Bills.

Detroit Lions

Notes: Tra Carson (hamstring, IR) is out indefinitely, meaning the Lions' four-headed backfield is down to three.

The snap and touch distribution from the team's Week 9 loss to the Raiders was as follows:

Johnson: 62% snaps, 9 carries, 3 targets

McKissic: 38% snaps, 4 carries, 4 targets

Perkins: 4% snaps, 3 carries, 0 targets

Johnson will flirt with low-end RB3 value as long as he can get something in the range of 12-15 touches per game in the Lions' 12th-ranked scoring offense, but he's continued to largely work behind McKissic as the offense's primary pass-down back. Each carries a low floor ahead of Week 10's tough road spot against the Bears.

Green Bay Packers

Notes: Jones' Week 9 dud featured an underwhelming 8-30-0 rushing performance as well as negative one receiving yards on four targets.

The Packers have "freed" Jones thanks to a fantasy-friendly pass-game role for much of the season, but he's continued to largely split snaps with Williams whenever both have been healthy.

Week 1: Jones (61% snaps); Williams (39%)

Week 2: Jones (59%); Williams (45%)

Week 3: Jones (39%); Williams (61%)

Week 4: Williams hurt

Week 5: Williams hurt

Week 6: Jones (49%); Williams (53%)

Week 7: Jones (57%); Williams (40%)

Week 8: Jones (63%); Williams (48%)

Week 9: Jones (59%); Williams (44%)

Jones is the RB4 in PPR per game this season, while Williams comes in as the RB25. Both are capable of providing weekly fantasy value as long as Aaron Rodgers and coach Matt LaFleur's marriage continues to mostly flourish, but neither has an overwhelming amount of consistent volume.

We'll need to monitor Jones' pass-game usage in particular moving forward; he's averaged 3.8 targets per game with Davante Adams on the field this season compared to 6.8 targets per game without.

Luckily for both backs: Week 10's matchup against the Panthers' 32nd-ranked defense in rush DVOA is about as good of a spot as the Packers' run game could ask for.

Houston Texans

RB1: Carlos Hyde (53% snap rate, 17.7 opportunities per game)

RB2: Duke Johnson (49%, 9.6)

Notes: Only Aaron Jones, Latavius Murray and Ezekiel Elliott have higher success rates than Hyde this season (Football Outsiders). Meaning: Hyde does a great job consistently getting the yards that are blocked for him.

Luckily for Hyde's fantasy owners, the Texans (2.19 yards before contact per rush) trail only the Panthers (2.41), Cardinals (2.52), Giants (2.62) and Ravens (2.89) when it comes to consistently providing their RBs with extended runways before meeting a defender. He's racked up at least 19 carries in all but one of the Texans' six wins this season, but 12 or fewer rush attempts in the team's three losses.

I fully understand that rush attempts are largely a product of teams getting ahead on the scoreboard and not the other way around, but Hyde remains anyone's idea of a game-script dependent RB3.

Johnson has actually boasted a solid pass-game floor in recent weeks, posting 4-33-1 and 5-68-0 receiving lines against the Raiders and Jaguars, respectively. Still, the Texans' overqualified pass-down back remains a thin play with 10 or fewer touches in all but two games this season.

Indianapolis Colts

Notes: Jacoby Brissett's (knee) potential absence would lower the floor and ceiling of everyone involved in the Colts' 16th-ranked scoring offense.

Regardless: Mack is locked in as a weekly upside RB2 with an average of 21.3 touches per game this season. Only the Vikings, Ravens and 49ers have been more run heavy than the Colts through nine weeks.

Mack might actually be able to make someone miss in a phone booth.

Hines continues to steal some pass-game work, while Wilkins has been fed between one and seven rush attempts in every game since Week 2. They'd likely form an evenly-split two-back committee if Mack were to miss any game action.

Jacksonville Jaguars

RB1: Leonard Fournette (89% snap rate, 25 opportunities per game)

RB2: Ryquell Armstead (10%, 3.2)

Notes: Fournette enters the Jaguars' Week 10 bye as the PPR RB5. The Jaguars have fed their bell-cow RB a league-high 214 touches through nine weeks.

The touchdowns will come at some point.

It's safe to ignore Armstead's 5-65-0 receiving line from Week 9 considering three of the receptions occurred on the game's final drive with the Jaguars down 23 points.

Kansas City Chiefs

Notes: The Chiefs have fed their RBs the following amount of touches since McCoy lost a fumble in the third quarter of their Week 8 loss to the Packers:

Damien: 21

Shady: 4

Darrel: 1

Williams has regained his role as the Chiefs' featured RB. Overall, he was one of just 12 RBs to play at least 70% of their offense's snaps in Week 9. Credit to Williams for displaying some truly elite tackle-breaking ability over the past two weeks. He ranks eighth among 52 qualified RBs in PFF's Elusive Rating metric on the season.

Fire up Williams as an upside RB2 in Week 10 against the Titans if Patrick Mahomes returns. He's still in the low-end RB2 conversation with Matt Moore under center. Neither Shady (10% snaps in Week 9) nor Darrel (18%) have anything resembling a fantasy-viable role at the moment.

Los Angeles Chargers

Notes: The Chargers fed their RBs the following snaps and workload in their first game with QB coach Shane Steichen calling plays:

Gordon: 63% snaps, 20 carries, 4 targets

Ekeler: 34% snaps, 12 carries, 4 targets

Jackson: 7% snaps, 2 carries, 1 target

Note that Jackson seemingly re-aggravated his calf injury and should be considered doubtful for Thursday night after failing to practice on Monday or Tuesday.

Ekeler has touch counts of 18, 8, 12, 5 and 16 since MGIII returned to action in Week 5.

The Packers don't boast anyone's idea of an elite run defense, but Gordon's ability to create yards on his own last week was tough to ignore.

Both RBs will continue to offer standalone value as talented three-down options in a Chargers Offense that figures to play better down the stretch after some brutal performances in Weeks 5-8. Still, Gordon's stranglehold on the backfield's snaps and run-game work makes him more of a RB2 while Ekeler is better approached as an upside RB3.

Los Angeles Rams

RB1: Todd Gurley (64% snap rate, 16.6 opportunities per game)

RB2: Darrell Henderson (13%, 5.8)

Notes: It's unclear if Malcolm Brown (ankle) is healthy enough to suit up this Sunday after missing Weeks 7 and 8. He's not a realistic fantasy option even if active.

You might think Gurley (52% snaps in Week 8, 10 touches) and Henderson (48%, 13) are now in an even committee from just looking at the box score from the Rams' last game.

However ...

Gurley didn't record a touch after pushing the Rams' lead to two touchdowns with 10:14 remaining in the 3rd quarter. Henderson had 10-of-13 touches in this 'mop up' stretch.

The Rams' third-round rookie has played great this season: Henderson joins Chris Carson, Alvin Kamara, Tony Pollard, Josh Jacobs and Duke Johnson as the only RBs with an Elusive Rating over 100 (PFF, minimum 25 attempts). Still, he's more of a threat to Brown as Gurley's primary backup than a true standalone option in non-blowouts.

Continue to treat Gurley as a RB2 against the Steelers in Week 10. The upside hasn't quite been there, but Gurley is still the RB19 in PPR per game this season and has played at least 60% of the offense's snaps in all but one contest.

Miami Dolphins

RB1: Kalen Ballage (22% snap rate, 5.9 opportunities per game)

RB2: Patrick Laird (hasn't played an offensive snap this season)

RB3: Myles Gaskin (hasn't played an offensive snap this season)

Notes: Mark Walton has been suspended four games, so Ballage is tentatively expected to work as the Dolphins' three-down back.

I say tentatively because it's hard to imagine Ballage seeing too big of a workload as long as he continues to function as the single-worst RB in the entire league.

It's not all Ballage's fault: Miami has averaged a league-worst 0.65 yards before contact per rush attempt this season (PFF). Still, don't expect much production here even if he happens to receive a workhorse role against the Colts in Week 10.

Neither Laird nor Gaskin have played an offensive snap this season. The team also signed RB De'Lance Turner off the Ravens' practice squad this week.

Minnesota Vikings

Notes: Cook has at least 20 touches in all but one game this season and should continue to be fired up as a high-end matchup-proof RB1.

The more interesting conversation in the Vikings' backfield is trying to figure out what might happen if Cook were to miss time. I'm in the minority in believing that the Vikings' talented rookie RB wouldn't walk into a featured role for the following reasons:

Mattison has four targets the entire year; pass-down RB Abdullah has five. Mattison (46 snaps on pass plays) has barely worked ahead of Abdullah (38) when the Vikings have thrown the ball without Cook on the field. Talented second-year RB Mike Boone vastly out-played Mattison in the preseason and is a threat to steal touches if Cook were to miss time. We've seen coach Mike Zimmer utilize a two-back committee with Jerick McKinnon and freaking Matt Asiata in past years when Adrian Peterson missed time.

Mattison is still a high-end handcuff as the potential lead RB in the league's third-most run-heavy offense, but I'd easily rather devote a bench spot to Tony Pollard, who is a safer bet to inherit a true three-down role if disaster strikes.

New Orleans Saints

Notes: Kamara (ankle) is tentatively expected to return in Week 10 against the Falcons following the Saints' Week 9 bye.

We learned that Murray is the league's premiere handcuff option during Kamara's two-game absence:

Week 7: 27-119-2 on the ground, 5-31-0 (6 targets) in the air, 83% snaps, PPR RB2

Week 8: 21-102-1 on the ground, 9-55-1 (12) in the air, 82% snaps, PPR RB3

Murray should be able to provide near-weekly FLEX value with Drew Brees back under center with the potential for much more when the Saints are able to build a multi-score lead. Mark Ingram was the PPR RB8 and RB26 in 2017 and 2018, respectively, while working as the 'Robin' to Kamara's 'Batman'.

The Saints are 13-point favorites over the Falcons in Week 10, meaning Kamara (obviously) and Murray should be fired up in season-long leagues of all shapes and sizes.

New England Patriots

Notes: The Patriots' first loss of the season demonstrated just how game-script dependent Michel can be:

White: 42% snaps, 9 carries, 3 targets

Burkhead: 36% snaps, 4 carries, 2 targets

Michel: 22% snaps, 4 carries, 2 targets

Bolden: 0% snaps, 0 carries, 0 targets

The Patriots will face the Eagles, Cowboys, Texans, Chiefs, Bengals and Bills in Weeks 11-16. Michel still carries plenty of fantasy value as the primary touchdown scorer inside of the league's second-ranked scoring offense, but he has a low weekly floor with Burkhead healthy.

Both White and Burkhead are set up well following the Patriots' Week 10 bye against an Eagles Defense that is one of just nine units to allow more than 50 receptions to opposing RBs this season.

New York Giants

RB1: Saquon Barkley (52% snap rate, 21.5 opportunities per game)

RB2: Wayne Gallman (25%, 5)

Notes: Barkley in three games since returning from injury:

Rush attempts: 51 (No. 8 among all RBs)

Targets: 23 (No. 1)

PPR: 60.8 (No. 5)

Overall, only 14 players have more targets than Barkley over the past three weeks.

Continue to treat the Giants' stud RB as a high-end RB1 regardless of the matchup.

New York Jets

Notes: Bell (knee) won't practice Wednesday. Coach Adam Gase said the team would "see how he progresses after that." The Jets' decision to promote RB Josh Adams from the practice squad doesn't bode well for Bell's availability.

It's better to treat Bell as more of an upside RB2 based on volume alone if active against the Giants in Week 10. He's the PPR RB15 this season despite the Jets' general ineptitude and set up well against the Giants' 23rd-ranked defense in fewest PPR per game allowed to opposing RBs.

The Jets would likely utilize a two-back committee of sorts with Montgomery as the lead pass-down back and Powell as the primary early-down option if Bell ultimately misses time. Each would be thin plays inside of the league's 31st-ranked scoring offense.

Oakland Raiders

Notes: I don't think the world realizes just how good the Raider's rookie RB has been through nine weeks.

The only thing that has somewhat held Jacobs back has been usage. Overall, he's played fewer than 60% of the offense's snaps in all but two games this season. Richard (17 targets) and Washington (11) have been just as involved as Jacobs (15) when it comes to pass-game opportunities.

Jacobs is still getting fed, as the rookie is one of just nine RBs averaging over 20 touches per game this season. Still, the PPR RB10 deserves to be more independent of negative game script than he's been to this point.

The good news for Jacobs' fantasy owners in the near future is that he's set up brilliantly in Thursday night's matchup against the league's ninth-worst defense in PPR per game allowed to opposing RBs.

Philadelphia Eagles

Notes: Sproles was active in Week 9 after missing three games with a quad injury. The Eagles' backfield snap and touch distribution was as follows:

Howard: 48% snaps, 19 carries, 1 target

Sanders: 40% snaps, 10 carries, 3 targets

Sproles: 11% snaps, 2 carries, 2 targets

Philly seems to have (smartly) realized that Sanders has earned more pass-game work than the team's 36-year-old RB. Continue to treat Howard as a game-script dependent RB3, while Sanders is slowly itching towards providing standalone value himself in games that the Eagles are expected to have to throw the ball to keep up.

The latter scenario seems likely following the Eagles' Week 10 bye against the Patriots.

Pittsburgh Steelers

RB1: Jaylen Samuels (28% snap rate, 9 opportunities per game)

RB2: Trey Edmunds (4%, 6.5)

Notes: Both James Conner (shoulder) and Benny Snell (knee) were sidelined in Week 9. Coach Mike Tomlin said he expects Conner to "perk up" as the week progresses and remained "optimistic" he'll suit up for Week 10 against the Rams, but Tomlin added he would "make no bold predictions" on Conner's game day status.

Conner can safely be fired up as a RB2 if active, while Samuels could offer RB3 value thanks to his robust pass-game role. Both Conner (10 carries, 8 targets) and Samuels (10 carries, 8 targets) were equally involved the last time both were healthy for an entire game back in Week 4.

The Steelers utilized the following snap and touch distribution without Conner and Snell in Week 9:

Samuels: 63% snaps, 8 carries, 13 targets

Edmunds: 27% snaps, 12 carries, 0 targets

Tony Brooks-James: 6% snaps, 1 carry, 0 targets

Treat Samuels as a low-end RB1 with this type of pass-game usage in Week 10 if Conner remains sidelined, while Edmunds isn't a recommended start against the Rams' fourth-ranked defense in rush DVOA.

Seattle Seahawks

Notes: Carson was seemingly on the verge of being benched after fumbling three times in Weeks 1-3.

All he's done since is work as the offense's featured three-down workhorse:

Week 4: 76% snaps, 22 carries, 4 targets

Week 5: 84% snaps, 27 carries, 2 targets

Week 6: 79% snaps, 24 carries, 4 targets

Week 7: 89% snaps, 21 carries, 5 targets

Week 8: 69% snaps, 20 carries, 1 target

Week 9: 85% snaps, 16 carries, 2 targets

Carson did fumble twice in Week 9, although he wasn't benched and wound up getting each of the backfield's remaining six touches following the second fumble.

The 49ers join the Vikings, Saints, Buccaneers and Patriots as the league's only defenses to allow fewer than 20 PPR per game to opposing RBs. Still, Carson's status as one of the league's true featured backs makes him a matchup-proof RB1 until further notice. Nobody else in the league has broken more tackles than Carson (57) through nine weeks.

San Francisco 49ers

Notes: Coleman (55% snaps in Week 9) and Breida (39%) continued to work as the offense's clear-cut lead RBs ahead of Mostert (3%) and Wilson (3%) in the 49ers' Thursday night victory over the Cardinals.

Coleman's performance could've been bigger had his five-yard touchdown not been nullified by penalty.

Continue to treat both Coleman and Breida as weekly RB2s inside of the league's most run-heavy offense.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Notes: Hide your kids, hide your wife, cause RoJo has seemingly been freed.

Per coach Bruce Arians, Jones has "earned the right to start" and "play more snaps."

This make sense: Jones has out-performed Barber in every meaningful statistic through nine weeks.

Yards per carry: Jones (4.1); Barber (3.3)

Yards per target: Jones (11.3); Barber (2.8)

Yards after contact per attempt: Jones (2.76); Barber (2.7)

Ogunbowale will continue to work as the offense's primary pass-down back, but we can finally trust Jones as an upside RB3 after he played a season-high 53% of the offense's snaps in Week 9.

Tennessee Titans

RB1: Derrick Henry (60% snap rate, 20 opportunities per game)

RB2: Dion Lewis (41%, 5.1)

Notes: The Titans featured Lewis ahead of Henry in the first half of their Week 9 loss to the Panthers before finally getting their monstrous RB more involved in the second half. Henry wound up posting 13-63-1 rushing and 3-36-1 receiving lines, making him a perfect 9-for-9 this season in getting at least 15 touches.

The only other RBs with at least 15 touches in every game this season are Chris Carson, Dalvin Cook, Leonard Fournette, Nick Chubb and Christian McCaffrey. Continue to treat the PPR RB9 as a weekly low-end RB1.

Winter is coming.

Henry career yards per carry in September: 3.87

October: 3.87

November: 4.89

December: 5.23

January: 4.98

Washington Redskins

Notes: The Redskins are tentatively expected to activate their second-year RB from the injured reserve list following their Week 10 bye.

It's easy to see why there's plenty of hype surrounding Guice ...

... but the potential return of Chris Thompson (toe) as well could render all parties as low-floor fantasy options inside of the league's 31st-ranked scoring offense.

The Redskins have scored 17, 0, 9 and 9 points in four games under interim head coach Bill Callahan.