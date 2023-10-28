Week 10 Takeaways: 13 things we learned across Pensacola-area high school football landscape

The penultimate week of the regular season provided some quality contests between rivals.

Escambia and Santa Rosa counties have at least one district champion, after Navarre knocked off Gulf Breeze on Friday in the annual Beach Bowl. It's back-to-back District 1-4S titles for the Raiders after the nail-biting overtime victory.

Joshua Wilson (15) carries the ball during the Gulf Breeze vs Navarre football game at Navarre High School on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

But other games weren't so close, and offenses reigned supreme for some area teams.

Here are some takeaways from Week 10 as the regular season starts to wrap up.

Navarre/Gulf Breeze

1. A two-way arsenal

Connor Mathews (28) takes it in for a touchdown to cut the Dolphins lead to 14-13 during the Gulf Breeze vs Navarre football game at Navarre High School on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

Be it on the ground or in the air, Navarre has someone they can rely on. Primarily, eyes go to Hunter Pfiester, who is a dual-threat quarterback. Pfiester unofficially finished Friday’s game with 126 yards rushing and 107 yards passing.

Pfiester ran in for a 2-yard touchdown and also connected with Terence Marshall with a 12-yard touchdown pass for the game-tying touchdown as the fourth quarter dwindled.

“I kind of see it like a linebacker kind of thing … just try and hit anybody who’s in my way. I’m not very agile or anything like that,” Pfiester said. “But I can for sure hit somebody.”

Also on the ground game were Connor Mathews (unofficially 129 yards rushing with three touchdowns), Andre Spence (22 yards rushing with a touchdown), Nate Hanson (6 yards) and Josh Wilson (17 yards).

“That’s our offense. We’re going to run the football. Hunter’s a big-time run threat,” Navarre head coach Jay Walls said.

When you add in the passing element from Pfiester’s game, and looking at the array of wide receivers he has to throw to, including Terence Marshall, Mathews, Tyrell Marshall and Braydon Brown, among a few others, it makes Navarre’s offense “hard to defend,” Walls said.

That became apparent when the Raiders drove down the field 59 yards with 1 minute, 22 seconds left in the game to tie it, capped off by a 12-yard reception from Pfiester to Terence Marshall.

“We felt like the matchup was good. We ran that play, had pass interference. … We also had options – not that we had to go just to Terence,” Walls said of the final pass play to tie the game. “But he ran a great route, Hunter made a great throw with that back shoulder fade. It was the big play we needed.”

2. ‘Our kids don’t quit’

Braydon Brown (87) is stopped by Jake Hooten (4) and Anthony Lee (56) during the Gulf Breeze vs Navarre football game at Navarre High School on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

It’s easy for a coach to remark that his players “don’t quit” after a hard-fought battle, whether it’s a win or a loss.

But clearly, Navarre’s “don’t quit” mentality is something fierce. After starting the season with a pair of losses – including a 34-27 overtime loss against Pensacola Catholic in Week 1 – the Raiders could’ve considered themselves down and out.

Now, Navarre is on a seven-game win streak and secured the District 1-4S championship with Friday’s win. Walls said he was proud of his players for coming out at halftime “fired up” after Gulf Breeze had all the momentum with back-to-back touchdowns.

“Our kids don’t quit, and that’s what I’m really proud of,” Walls said. “They kept battling. … We found a way.”

“I knew we could do it, but seven (wins) in a row is pretty crazy,” Pfiester said.

3. Battle Alberson is a play-maker

Quarterback Battle Alberson (18) looks for an open receiver during the Gulf Breeze vs Navarre football game at Navarre High School on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

When it came down to the end, there’s only a handful of players that would be trusted to score a game-winning two-point conversion for Gulf Breeze. Battle Alberson is one of those players.

He had already scored a touchdown in overtime at Navarre on Friday to potentially tie the game back up, down 49-48. The Dolphins, as head coach Jeff Gierke said, had nothing to lose. The players were going for it instead of taking the extra point kick.

In a play similar to the Philadelphia Eagles’ “tush push,” Alberson lined up but received a low snap and never got the opportunity to run the ball ahead. The play worked a few times earlier in the game, especially on short third- and fourth-down conversions. The Dolphins earned two or three yards each time, including on fourth-and-1 on the last Gulf Breeze drive in the fourth quarter.

“Battle just never got it, or fumbled, I don’t know what happened,” Gulf Breeze head coach Jeff Gierke said. “The kids wanted to go for two and try to win it.”

Alberson was involved in all seven of the Dolphins’ touchdowns. Three were rushing touchdowns with gains of 1 yard, 14 yards and 10 yards. Three were passing touchdowns, with two to Bryson Rouillier for throws of 66 yards and 59 yards, and one to Gavin Quenneville for a 32-yard pass.

“Put the ball in his hands, let him make plays. It just stinks he had a chance to win it,” Gierke said. “I feel for the kid, because he makes a great play to score, and then we probably get in (the end zone) if he gets the ball.”

West Florida/Pensacola Catholic

4. Nigel Nelson is ‘a true ATH’

Catholic's Nigel Nelson (No. 23) runs at will against the West Florida defense during the Crusaders' senior night home game on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

What can’t Nigel Nelson do?

Between giant plays on defense and special teams, the answer appears to be nothing.

However, it was on the offensive side of the ball where the junior athlete shined, unofficially racking up 29 carries for 338 rushing yards and five touchdowns during the Crusaders’ 56-35 victory. His previous career high on the ground in a single game was 90 yards.

Nelson said he knew going into the night that he’d be featured heavily in Catholic’s plan, largely out of the Wildcat package. But his workload only increased when C.J. Nettles, who made his first appearance since the team’s victory at Gulf Breeze on Oct. 6, re-aggravated a high-ankle sprain during the first half and did not return.

With more touches, Nelson flourished and couldn’t be stopped.

Friday night was the latest in, and easily the best of, a number of standout showings. He tossed the game-winning pass in Catholic’s overtime Week 1 win at Navarre. The junior later scored twice, had an interception and recovered an onside kick during a Week 6 win at Gulf Breeze. The following week, he snagged two interceptions in the team’s loss at Walton.

“I’d describe the season as my breakout season, just showing that I can do more than one thing and that I’m a true ATH,” Nelson said.

5. ‘We knew we could run the ball’

Catholic's Charles Nettles (No. 25) finds a hole in the West Florida defense during the Crusaders' senior night home game on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

The Crusaders worked out of the Wildcat formation for much of the second half, and almost exclusively in the fourth quarter.

Nelson, unsurprisingly, delivered the brunt of the damage. But freshman running back Vaughn Howard also was successful rushing in between the tackles. He scored the team’s last touchdown on a short burst during the fourth quarter.

The Wildcat was a punishing counter that wore down an opponent still playing for a comeback. Ryland Bragg, Ramon Hearn and Josh Sluder were among the Catholic offensive linemen making pancake blocks for their runners to glide through. Same goes for tight end Jake Chambers and even defensive lineman Desjon Robertson was inserted a time or two to create holes.

“We knew we could run the ball,” Catholic head coach Matt Adams said. “They had got it back to within two scores, so we needed to eat clock and gain. Throughout the game, being in that Wildcat package was our best run set, so we went with what was working best all night long.”

Jaguars head coach Harry Lees added, “(The Crusaders) have a great team and a great plan. When they get on top, they can just run downhill and just pound you. We just couldn’t get a stop.”

6. Crusaders turn into takeaway machine

Catholic's Justin Weatherall (No. 9) lays out to rack up an interception from a pass intended for West Florida's Josh Spears (No. 3) during Friday night's gridiron matchup.

In the first 13 minutes of the first half, Pensacola Catholic corralled four turnovers. Two of those takeaways were turned into points, as the hosts established a cushion that wouldn’t be penetrated.

Adams says there wasn’t anything specific to his opponent that he thought his team could exploit. Instead, he credited his defenders for seeking the ball until the final whistle was blown.

“I think it’s just the prep work that Coach McDowell (Kerry McDowell), our defensive coordinator, does with our defensive guys,” Adams remarked. “He’s always stressing going after the ball, ripping the ball out. The defense goes through drills every day to try and get the ball out. And throughout the year, we’ve done a good job of forcing some fumbles.”

Escambia/Tate

7. Steady progression

Anthony Hall’s return to playing quarterback at Escambia has seen its upward trend the entire season.

He was smooth Friday in leading the Gators' offense in their 52-19 win against Tate. Hall continued made big plays on downfield throws and showed a quick touch inside the 10 on a pair of scoring throws.

He was a receiver the past two seasons.

“He is getting better and better every week,” said Escambia coach Mike Bennett. “Sometimes you have to remember, Anthony really hasn’t played quarterback since he was a sophomore up to this year.

“And he’s done an outstanding job. He is a good quarterback. We have to protect him. We changed some of our passing blocking schemes this season and some of it helped, some of it didn’t.”

In addition to his improvement, Bennett liked what he saw from his team in avoiding a slew of costly penalties and staying away from after-play stuff.

Both teams stayed at midfield after the game for an extended time shaking hands and conversing.

“We had some penalties tonight that we shouldn’t get,” he said. “We have to get that under control. But it wasn’t personal fouls, it was just penalties that are easy for us to take care of.”

8. Situational damage

In the first half, when the game was still in doubt, Tate was unable to stop long-yardage gains on third down that led to Escambia scores.

Conversely, the Aggies were unable to get into third-and-short situations and their offense often went backwards against the Gators strong defensive front.

“In our program, on offense we have to stay out of the third and long situations,” said Aggies coach Rhett Summerford. “And we have to be better in coverage in third-and-longs. If you watch our games right now, we are not good at either one of those situations. And we have to find ways to be better in both.

“That is the nutshell right now in our program. Early in our season, we were able to run and we were getting away from third and long situations. Right now we are third down and long a lot.”

9. Two-way Clardy

Ladarian Clardy (1) carries the ball during the Escambia vs Pine Forest football game at Pine Forest High School in Pensacola on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

Bennett has known Ladarian Clardy since he was a youth football star. The junior defensive back and receiver is now one of the area’s top players.

“Squirrel is a great player,” said Bennett, referring to Clardy’s nickname. “He’s a beast out there. I have been watching (Clardy) play probably since he was 8 years old and he’s always been one of the better players. He’s special.

“And Tailyor (Bradshaw) is special. They are both juniors. And you will see both of them do even more next year on the offensive side."

The win gives Escambia a chance to improve its position as one the eight qualifying teams in Class 3S. The Gators were No. 8 heading into Friday. With a win against rival Pensacola High, that seed could improve to No. 7 or 6. It will still be a road playoff trip, but avoid playing a top-seed.

Milton/Pace

10. 'We're going to back off them a little bit'

Head coach Kent Smith during football practice at Pace High School on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

It's a been a month of hard-fought, emotional games for the Patriots, and Friday's 27-7 win at home against the rival Panthers was par for the course.

Their victory concluded a stretch of three consecutive District 1-4S games as Pace plays its regular-season finale next week at home against Hollis Christian Academy.

So will the coaching staff prepare the players for the Eagles with the same intensity as the last few weeks?

"We're going to back off them a little bit next week," Patriots head coach Kent Smith said. "We've been through three district games in a row. They've been physical games, so we're going to back off them and try to get them rested up for the playoffs."

Pensacola/Walton

11. ‘Things we can clean up’

In Pensacola’s 46-0 loss against Walton on Friday, one of the first things that head coach Martes Wheeler mentioned was the penalties. While he noted it was a mixture of penalties, between post-whistle and in-game calls, Wheeler said a lot of the penalties were “self-inflicted.”

There were a few false starts, holdings and blocks in the back that plagued the Tigers.

“Things we can clean up that we can get better at,” Wheeler said. “With the delay of games, we’ve got to get guys on and off the field. Those are things we can clean up on our end.”

Pine Forest/Booker T. Washington

12. Improving defense

Tyquan Hunter (12) takes down Joshua Jackson (5) by his jersey during the Escambia vs Pine Forest football game at Pine Forest High School in Pensacola on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

If there’s one thing that Pine Forest head coach Tony Carter has seen improve throughout the season, it’s the Eagles’ defense.

Carter said that Pine Forest’s defense “got after the quarterback” for the second week in a row, adding in a couple sacks among a bunch of pressure on the Booker T. Washington offense in general. Both Xavier Thompson and C.J. Hill had interceptions in the game for the Eagles.

“Earlier in the season, we weren’t getting a lot of pressure on the quarterback,” Carter said.

The defensive line has improved getting off the block faster and more effectively, Carter mentioned, while the linebackers are seeing rush lanes a little better instead of running right into the offense’s blockers during a blitz.

“Everything is coming more clean,” Carter said. “When it mattered, the defense stood up and did their job. They had six points – two field goals. I’m not mad at that at all.”

Jay/Wewahitchka

13. Royals defense delivers the play of the game

The Royals scored on all but one of their offensive possessions during their huge 35-22 victory on the road against the Gators.

But it was a defensive stop that help the program seal its first winning season in five years.

Up 22-16, Jay stopped Wewahitchka at the goal line at the end of the first half. The defense has been money much of the season, and it rose up one more time.

"That was probably the play of the game, just having that goal-line stand right at the end of the half and to go into halftime up six points knowing we'd get the ball to start the second half," Royals head coach Brian Watson said.

Patrick Bernadeau is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached at (772) 985-9692, on X at @PatBernadeau or via email at pbernadeau@gannett.com.

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

Bill Vilona is a retired Pensacola News Journal sports columnist and now senior writer for Pensacola Blue Wahoos. He can be reached at bvilona@bluewahoos.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: High School Football: 13 biggest takeaways from Week 10 in Pensacola-area