Week 10: How to survive and advance in your knockout pool

Double digits!

Wow, talk about an accomplishment. Stayin' alive into the 10th week of the season in a knockout pool. How and why is anyone else still around? It takes talent and luck to navigate the obstacle course in a normal NFL season and now throw in a pandemic. Have to keep on swimming until we're the last Survivor in the pool.

Don't think about it

There are some games that are toxic to Knockout Pools this week immediately: No need to get fancy or tricky but stay away from Titans-Colts, Bills-Cardinals, and Seahawks-Rams. They are way too even to dance with and you could easily wind up on the sidelines by trying to be clever and go into a tough matchup. The Vikings-Bears game on Monday fits on a different level. Dalvin Cook has Minnesota rolling but the Bears' defense is staunch and it could come down to a couple of plays. No one needs that for their blood pressure. Washington and the Lions? Seriously?

Let the bettor beware

Don't get anywhere near the Eagles as they head to the Meadowlands. They needed a charge to edge the Giants in Philly. As bad as Daniel Jones can be, you don't want to walk the high-wire with the Birds as they seek a sweep of their NFC East foe, again. And yes, it is true Jones can only beat Washington but don't play this game. The Browns have Nick Chubb back but they only beat awful teams and the Texans are slightly above that. The Panthers could be without Christian McCaffrey while playing host to the Buccaneers. Tom Brady rebounding sounds like an interesting proposition. However, it is a road contest and NFC South game. What if New Orleans provided clues as to how to derail TB and TB?

Tempting fate

The Chargers find every way to lose close games. Miami is on a roll with a four-game winning streak. The game is in the Eastern Time Zone. Everything lines up for Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins. Until Justin Herbert and the Bolts finally put 60 minutes together and ruin the party. The Raiders should stomp the Broncos. Then again, Kansas City should have handled Las Vegas at Arrowhead. AFC West foes. Bad blood and you never know. The Steelers can't play with fire the way they did against Dallas. If Ben Roethlisberger is iffy, this game suddenly becomes a tossup. Remember, the Bengals handled Tennessee before their bye. They aren't getting that good but one never knows and no one can explain how Dallas stayed with Pittsburgh as long as it did. The Ravens are light years better and they get New England on a short week. It is still Foxborough and Cam Newton wants to show Lamar Jackson he still is quite a dual-threat.

Go for it

The 49ers were blown out at home by Green Bay. Now they go on the road to New Orleans. The Saints would have to have an incredible letdown to be upset by a San Francisco team with tens of millions of dollars in salary on IR. Have to trust Drew Brees & Co. to handle this one handily. The Packers are also quite tempting to play against the Jaguars if you have not used them already.