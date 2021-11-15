Week 10 Sunday Night Freestyle: Lions don't lose, Cam wins, Russ struggles & more from a weird week

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Does any team in the NFL want to win a game? Other than the Detroit Lions (who still remain winless, by the way)? In what feels like the second or third consecutive week of wacky results where favorites took a beating (looking at you, Tampa Bay) and last week's darlings looked like this week's chumps (hello, Denver), Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab react to everything Week 10 and try to make sense of it all.

Detroit got themselves their first half-win of the season, the Dallas Cowboys got on track, and the Kansas City Chiefs finally looked like the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans are in pole position for AFC home-field advantage while Russell Wilson looked like he returned from a finger injury way too early. Charles & Frank discuss those topics and more on this Sunday night podcast.

