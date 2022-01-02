Week 10 SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Auburn remains at No. 1

Conference play has arrived in the SEC.

While a couple of SEC teams had to cancel their games this past weekend, the majority of the conference was able to begin SEC play. There were several high-profile matchups that were played between ranked teams as well as unranked high-profile squads.

Kentucky has gotten back on track following their loss to Notre Dame just a couple of short weeks ago. The Wildcats are now 11-2 having won their last four straight. LSU, the SEC’s last unbeaten team, took a rather large loss to the Auburn Tigers last Wednesday, a game where Auburn’s Walker Kessler recorded only the second triple-double in school history.

Arkansas, who was heralded as an offensive juggernaut coming into the season, lost in embarrassing fashion to Mississippi State. The Razorbacks have only played three games against Power Six competition, averaging 68.6 points in those three contests.

Here are the SEC Power Rankings heading into week 10 of the 2021-22 college basketball season.

14. Georgia

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia is now 5-8 after losing to Gardner Webb by 17.

13. Missouri

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Missouri has lost three of its last four, and was destroyed by Kentucky to open up conference play.

12. Vanderbilt

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Vanderbilt is riding a three game winning streak.

11. Ole Miss

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss is coming off of a loss to Samford. Their SEC opener vs Florida has been postponed.

10. South Carolina

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Gamecocks are 9-3 and will take on Auburn to open up SEC play.

9. Florida

© Doug Engle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Florida had their conference opener vs Ole Miss postponed.

8. Arkansas

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The Razorbacks have lost three of their last four games, including their conference opener to Mississippi State.

7. Texas A&M

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M has quietly started the year off 11-2, and has scored over 80 points seven times this season.

6. Tennessee

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

The Volunteers managed to keep things close with Alabama (73-68 loss in Coleman Coliseum) without Kennedy Chandler and John Fulkerson.

5. LSU

AP Photo/Butch Dill

LSU fell on the road at Auburn 70-55, earning their first loss of the season in the process.

4. Mississippi State

Julie Bennett-USA TODAY Sports

The Bulldogs blew out Arkansas 81-68 to improve to 10-3 on the season.

3. Alabama

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama defeated Tennessee to start SEC play.

2. Kentucky

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky extended its win streak to four with wins over Missouri and High Point last week.

1. Auburn

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn opened up conference play with a 15 point win over Ole Miss.

