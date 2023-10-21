Week 10 Scoreboard: Lexington clinches playoff spot with win over Ashland
MANSFIELD — And there you have it.
Week 10 is officially in the books and the 2023 regular season has finished. Richland County teams did well in 2023. Let's see how they finished out the regular season.
High School Football: Ontario beats Highland for share of MOAC title, first football league championship since 2004
Lucas 30, Arlington 0
The Lucas Cubs completely dominated Arlington on Friday night to the tune of a 30-0 victory to end the regular season at 7-3.
The Cubs piled up 346 yards rushing on 50 carries while throwing for 43 yards on three completions for a total fo 389 yards of total offense.
Logan Toms was at it again with 204 yards on 26 carries while Jackson threw for 43 yards and Zach Diehl caught two passes for 40 yards.
The Cubs were stout defensively allowing just 171 total yards, 170 of those on the ground, and forced a fumble while pitching a shutout for their first one of the 2023 season and first since shutting out Malvern 37-0 in the 2021 playoffs.
Lucas is 7-3 on the year and is waiting to see who they will play in the playoffs.
Lexington 24, Ashland 14
The Minutemen clinched a playoff berth with a 24-14 win over Ashland on Friday night to end the regular season 5-5.
As the two teams battled to a scoreless first quarter, Lexington got on the board when Dantrell Hughes blocked a punt to give the Minutemen great field position so that Mason Green could finish off a short drive with a five-yard touchdown. On the ensuing kickoff, Ashland fumbled allowing Bryston Hess to recover the ball in the end zone for a 14-0 lead in the blink of an eye. Will Perkins put the finishing touches on a solid first half with a 24-yard field goal.
Joe Caudill added a seven-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run to help Lex build a big enough lead to withstand an Ashland rally.
The Minutemen unofficially travel to Mansfield Senior in Week 11.
Richland County Football Scoreboard
Mansfield Senior 34, Madison 0
Ohio Cardinal Conference Scoreboard
West Holmes 62, Mount Vernon 0
Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Scoreboard
Galion 34, Harding 0
Firelands Conference Scoreboard
St. Paul 41, Monroeville 14
South Central 41, Plymouth 13
Mapleton 28, Crestview 18
Northern 10 Athletic Conference Scoreboard
Colonel Crawford 45, Buckeye Central 6
Mohawk 53, Bucyrus 0
Wynford 46, Upper Sandusky 18
Carey 55, Seneca East 6
Knox Morrow Athletic Conference Scoreboard
Mount Gilead 25, Cardington 6
Fredericktown 32, Centerburg 14
Northmor 34, Loudonville 7
Danville 14, East Knox 12 OT
Wayne County Athletic League Scoreboard
Dalton 47, Chippewa 0
Weynedale 35, Northwestern 8
Hillsdale 20, Rittman 13
Norwayne 41, Smithville 7
Principal's Athletic Conference Scoreboard
Triway 35, Orrville 34
Fairless 41, Tuslaw 7
CVCA 41, Manchester 14
Canton South 48, Northwest 28
Nonconference Scoreboard
Wooster 33, Talawanda 28
Dover 20, New Philadelphia 13
Sandusky 37, Port Clinton 13
Sandusky Bay Conference Scoreboard
Perkins 55, Columbian 28
Clyde 45, Norwalk 14
Bellevue 20, Vermilion 0
Edison 35, Huron 7
Margaretta 51, Willard 22
Lakota 36, Woodmore 0
Hopewell-Loudon 19, Calvert 7
