Week 10 Scoreboard: Lexington clinches playoff spot with win over Ashland

MANSFIELD — And there you have it.

Week 10 is officially in the books and the 2023 regular season has finished. Richland County teams did well in 2023. Let's see how they finished out the regular season.

High School Football: Ontario beats Highland for share of MOAC title, first football league championship since 2004

Lucas 30, Arlington 0

The Lucas Cubs completely dominated Arlington on Friday night to the tune of a 30-0 victory to end the regular season at 7-3.

The Cubs piled up 346 yards rushing on 50 carries while throwing for 43 yards on three completions for a total fo 389 yards of total offense.

Logan Toms was at it again with 204 yards on 26 carries while Jackson threw for 43 yards and Zach Diehl caught two passes for 40 yards.

The Cubs were stout defensively allowing just 171 total yards, 170 of those on the ground, and forced a fumble while pitching a shutout for their first one of the 2023 season and first since shutting out Malvern 37-0 in the 2021 playoffs.

Lucas is 7-3 on the year and is waiting to see who they will play in the playoffs.

Lexington 24, Ashland 14

The Minutemen clinched a playoff berth with a 24-14 win over Ashland on Friday night to end the regular season 5-5.

As the two teams battled to a scoreless first quarter, Lexington got on the board when Dantrell Hughes blocked a punt to give the Minutemen great field position so that Mason Green could finish off a short drive with a five-yard touchdown. On the ensuing kickoff, Ashland fumbled allowing Bryston Hess to recover the ball in the end zone for a 14-0 lead in the blink of an eye. Will Perkins put the finishing touches on a solid first half with a 24-yard field goal.

Joe Caudill added a seven-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run to help Lex build a big enough lead to withstand an Ashland rally.

The Minutemen unofficially travel to Mansfield Senior in Week 11.

Richland County Football Scoreboard

Mansfield Senior 34, Madison 0

Clear Fork 8, River Valley 0

Shelby 23, Pleasant 0

Ontario 34, Highland 20

Ohio Cardinal Conference Scoreboard

West Holmes 62, Mount Vernon 0

Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Scoreboard

Galion 34, Harding 0

Firelands Conference Scoreboard

St. Paul 41, Monroeville 14

South Central 41, Plymouth 13

Mapleton 28, Crestview 18

Northern 10 Athletic Conference Scoreboard

Colonel Crawford 45, Buckeye Central 6

Mohawk 53, Bucyrus 0

Wynford 46, Upper Sandusky 18

Carey 55, Seneca East 6

Knox Morrow Athletic Conference Scoreboard

Mount Gilead 25, Cardington 6

Fredericktown 32, Centerburg 14

Northmor 34, Loudonville 7

Danville 14, East Knox 12 OT

Wayne County Athletic League Scoreboard

Dalton 47, Chippewa 0

Weynedale 35, Northwestern 8

Hillsdale 20, Rittman 13

Norwayne 41, Smithville 7

Principal's Athletic Conference Scoreboard

Triway 35, Orrville 34

Fairless 41, Tuslaw 7

CVCA 41, Manchester 14

Canton South 48, Northwest 28

Nonconference Scoreboard

Wooster 33, Talawanda 28

Dover 20, New Philadelphia 13

Sandusky 37, Port Clinton 13

Sandusky Bay Conference Scoreboard

Perkins 55, Columbian 28

Clyde 45, Norwalk 14

Bellevue 20, Vermilion 0

Edison 35, Huron 7

Margaretta 51, Willard 22

Lakota 36, Woodmore 0

Hopewell-Loudon 19, Calvert 7

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Week 10 Scoreboard: Lexington clinches playoff spot with win over Ashland