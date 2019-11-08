Week 10's top games: MNF madness in 49ers vs. Russell Wilson, and Cowboys vs. Vikings

Yahoo Sports NFL senior writers Terez Paylor, Charles Robinson and Kimberley A. Martin select games this week that will leave us buzzing heading into Monday ... or in this case, Tuesday.

Richard Sherman will not stand for your 49er bashing. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Paylor’s must-watch

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Talk about a killer showdown.

Seattle, led by leading MVP candidate Russell Wilson, heads to San Francisco to face an undefeated 49ers team that has become the darling of the 2019 season. Between their fast, aggressive defense and a zone run-oriented offense that teams will openly try to copy next year, the 49ers are a fun team to watch, and a really tough team to beat.

Seattle needs this one to keep its NFC West hopes alive too, while the 49ers are looking to shut up people who keep knocking their hot start by referencing their easy schedule. Look for the best from each team in this Monday night affair.

Robinson’s must-watch

Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas hype train is cranked back up, despite this season’s five wins coming against teams that are a combined 11-33 this season. To that end, the Cowboys have lost to the only teams that were above .500 at the time they met them, falling against New Orleans and Green Bay earlier this season.

Now comes chance No. 3, with the 6-3 Vikings coming into Dallas fuming after a 26-23 loss to Pat Mahomes-less Kansas City last week.

Minnesota has been inconsistent this season, but it unquestionably has a playoff roster and one of the best offensive skill position collections in the NFL. Winning this game will legitimize Dallas in the NFC playoff picture. Losing it will amplify suspicions that the Cowboys are a middle-tier team feasting on the bottom rungs of the NFC East. That makes this one worth watching.

Martin’s must-watch

Vikings at Cowboys

Neither team has been particularly consistent this season. There continue to be questions about the Cowboys and Vikings, most notably whether both teams can be trusted to take care of business down the stretch.

Sunday’s matchup is a must-win for both teams because it could have implications on the NFC playoff picture. The Cowboys (5-3) are currently in first place in the East (though the Eagles still pose somewhat of a threat in the divisional race) and, while the Vikings (6-3) have the better overall record, they trail Green Bay by one game in the NFC North.

Dak Prescott has impressed this season, but there’s little wiggle room for a Dallas team that already lost to the lowly New York Jets.

A week after facing Saquon Barkley and the Giants, Cowboys running back Zeke Elliott will be matched up against Minnesota star Dalvin Cook. And while Elliott may be the highest-paid running back, Cook has almost 200 more rushing yards.

