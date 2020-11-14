Week 10 Rooting Guide: Who can help the Cowboys’ draft slot?

The Dallas Cowboys have a bye this weekend, but that doesn’t mean their future can come into a clearer focus. The slate of Week 10 games is ripe for the plucking in our 2020 Rooting Guide. Normally the guide is figuring out which contests could help the Cowboys in their quest for a playoff spot. This year? It’s which outcomes can assist in the journey towards a top draft pick.

When looking at pick order, teams are arranged by who has the worse record. Unlike playoff seeding, tiebreakers in draft order are done solely by strength of schedule. If teams end up with the same record, whomever faced the easier schedule gets pick preference. That preference is rotational, though. Say two teams are tied like Dallas and the New York Giants. If the Cowboys’ SOS stays easier, they will have the No. 3 pick in the first round, but they’ll flip in the second round. The Giants would be up first.

So, here’s a look at the action that will impact the chase this weekend. There are some easy selections here. Root for:

Carolina (3-6) to upset Tampa Bay (6-3)

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-7) to upset the Green Bay Packers (6-2)

Denver Broncos (3-5) to beat the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3)

Cincinnati Bengals (2-5-1) to take down the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-0)

The Patriots (3-5) stopping the Baltimore Ravens (5-3) on SNF would be a big help and definitely root for the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) to win their third in a row by downing the Chicago Bears (5-3).

Those upsets would be great, but here are the matchups to really keep an eye on.

Noon CT: Houston Texans (2-6) @ Cleveland Browns (5-3)

The Texans, who have already traded their No. 1 pick to the Miami Dolphins are just a half-game worse than Dallas. Their SOS currently sits at .563 with a relatively tough strength of schedule thus far. They still play New England, Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Tennessee at home and Detroit, Chicago and Indianapolis on the road. Root for Texans to win

Noon CT: Washington Football Team (2-6) @ Detroit Lions (3-5)

This is a conflict of emotions. By current record, the answer is to root for Washington to win. Looking down the road, both teams have a shot to win their next two games, then should each end the year on a five-game losing streak. So if Washington wins, they'd be 5-11. If Detroit wins, they'd be 6-10. It still ends up a safer bet to root for Washington. Root for The Football Team.

Noon CT: Philadelphia Eagles (3-4-1) @ New York Giants (2-7)

The easy answer is to root for the Giants, to gain some separation from a team that is currently tied with the same record, but let's look closer. Following the Giants game, Philly faces Cleveland, Seattle, Green Bay, New Orleans and Arizona. The media keeps trying to tell you the Eagles are getting better, but that's going to be a 3-10-1 team if they lose on Sunday. Meanwhile the Giants still play... Cleland, Seattle, Arizona and Baltimore. Nevermind. Root for the Giants.

3:05 p.m. CT: LA Chargers (2-6) @ Miami Dolphins (5-3)

Miami has won four in a row, and the battle of rookie-QBs-not-named-Burrow is must-see action. Who would've thunk it? Root for Herbert and the Chargers.

