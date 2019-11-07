Week 10 Rankings

Week 10 Quarterbacks

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Story continues

QB Notes: Coming off a QB5 finish vs. the Patriots’ supposedly-impenetrable unit, Lamar Jackson gets a Bengals Defense that has allowed 141 more quarterback rushing yards than any other team. That’s due in large part to the 19/152/1 L-Jax dropped on them in Week 6. All systems go. … A Titans pass defense that is quietly the 13th worst by DVOA is now without Malcolm Butler. Just in time for Patrick Mahomes to return from his two-game absence. Mahomes’ time away hopefully helped his ankle heal up in addition to his knee. … The second worst pass defense by DVOA? The Falcons, who are tasked with slowing Drew Brees down at the Superdome. Brees annihilated the Cardinals for 34-of-43 passing, 373 yards and three scores in his Week 8 return. Brees has cleared 370 yards in each of his 2019 home starts. … Coming off one of the best two-game stretches of his career, Aaron Rodgers stunningly turned in one of Week 9’s worst quarterback performances. The stink bomb was all the more surprising since it happened as Davante Adams returned. Although the game takes place in Green Bay, Rodgers will be trying to bounce back against a Panthers Defense that’s been elite.

The QB8 by average points, Jameis Winston has been getting his fantasy numbers come hell or high water. Facing a Cardinals Defense surrendering the most quarterback fantasy points, Winston will be getting O.J. Howard back behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Winston hasn’t featured Howard this season, but the Cardinals are also coughing up the most TE fantasy points. … Whatever happened to Russell Wilson’s regression? His 7.5 touchdown percentage is indeed lower than last year’s 8.2 mark, but it happens to lead the league. Wilson has an imposing Week 10 opponent in the 49ers, though Robert Saleh’s unit sprung some leaks in Week 9. MVP frontrunner Wilson can only be dropped so far in the ranks. … When last we left Matt Ryan, he was having just his second bad fantasy day of the year. The Saints were on the warpath vs. opposing QBs heading into their Week 9 bye, but the Falcons will have no choice but to spend the entirety of their 60 minutes in the Superdome throwing. … The Bucs’ pass defense has settled into being merely bad instead of league worst. That should be just fine for Kyler Murray, who is coming off a breakthrough vs. the NFC’s best unit. Murray, astoundingly, had back-to-back scoreless efforts before last Thursday’s big night.

The Bears have maintained the NFL’s seventh best pass defense by DVOA and seventh best by QB fantasy points allowed. It’s a heat check moment for Matthew Stafford, who has reeled off three straight three-TD days as the Lions’ run game has disappeared. Stafford leads the league in yards per game (312.4) and is second in TDs (19). … The narrative is never settled on Dak Prescott, who is good again after dismantling the Giants for the second time in as many 2019 starts. The Twitter fight could begin anew after a date with the Vikings’ solid pass D. … Philip Rivers has reached 290 yards 7-of-9 appearances but has only 14 scores to show for it. He hasn’t had a three-touchdown day since Week 1. The Raiders’ talent-deficient defense certainly has the (lack of) personnel to change that. … Nearly half (six) of Jimmy Garoppolo’s 13 touchdowns have come in his past two starts. One was a bad matchup (Carolina), the other A+ (Arizona). The Seahawks skew more toward the latter than former. Emmanuel Sanders has transformed the 49ers’ passing attack.

Jared Goff has yet to have a three-touchdown day through the air. @PIT will be an unlikely spot to jump start his 2019, especially with Brandin Cooks (concussion) on the shelf. Elite by DVOA, the Steelers’ pass defense has permitted the ninth fewest QB fantasy points. … Missing Adam Thielen (hamstring), Kirk Cousins has a tough road date with the Cowboys, who have allowed only seven passing scores through eight games. Typically streaky, Cousins is probably headed for another low ebb. … Playing genuinely good football for the first time in years, Derek Carr has a daunting short-week draw in the Chargers. Fresh off erasing Aaron Rodgers, the Bolts have been stung for the sixth fewest QB fantasy points. … Daniel Jones has been horrible, committing 14 turnovers while generating 13 scores. That includes 7:6 over his past three starts … a span in which he’s been the QB6 in fantasy. As we all know by now, these things don’t always line up. The increasingly hollowed-out Jets are not a foreboding matchup. … Quietly playing solid pass defense — No. 4 in DVOA! (I know I’m on a DVOA kick this week.) — the Chiefs are hardly a blow-up spot for Ryan Tannehill coming off a supremely Tannehill-ian day vs. the Panthers.

Josh Allen is lucky to be the QB13 by average points. He’s established a reasonable floor while lacking last year’s ceiling. Say what you will about the Browns, @CLE hardly feels like an Allen smash spot. … If Brian Hoyer starts over Jacoby Brissett (knee), he will be doing so without T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Parris Campbell (broken hand). The Dolphins should nevertheless find a way to make two scores happen. If Brissett goes, he will not be much higher in the ranks. … Ryan Fitzpatrick enters Week 10 down Mark Walton (suspension) and Preston Williams (knee, IR). If you’re starting him, you’re betting on magic in a week with six teams on bye. … I wanted to be wrong about Sam Darnold last week, but it turns out there really is no such thing as a good matchup for the spooked sophomore. With his team circling the drain, and Le’Veon Bell potentially out with a knee injury, Darnold doesn’t have a Week 10 floor. … Kyle Allen isn’t good, but he’s done a better job of providing floor than a lot of his QB20-32 brethren. … Baker Mayfield hasn’t had a single two-TD through the air. Lunacy.

Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.

Week 10 Running Backs

RB Notes: Getting gutted by the run, the Packers don’t have a prayer of slowing Christian McCaffrey. … Dalvin Cook compensated for being held below 100 yards on the ground each of the past two weeks by totaling 118 receiving. Already allowing the 11th most RB receptions, the Cowboys could be missing LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck) for another game. … The Vikings are solid against the run, but Ezekiel Elliott is too much of a metronome to leave outside the top three for a home matchup where the Cowboys are three-point favorites. … Saquon Barkley is averaging just 3.21 yards per carry and 55 rushing yards per game since returning from his high-ankle sprain. He has compensated with a weekly 6/51 through the air, while the Jets’ Leonard Williams/C.J. Mosley-less run defense is no longer even average. … Alvin Kamara (ankle) is due back after missing two games before the Saints’ Week 9 bye. Latavius Murray’s excellent play during Kamara’s absence probably earned him a little more standalone run, but Kamara remains an easy top-five option at home vs. the Falcons’ pathetic defense in a game with a 51.5 over/under. Murray is worth desperation FLEX consideration in a week with six teams on bye.

Chris Carson fumbled (twice) for the first time since Week 3 against the Bucs, though he also rushed for over 100 yards for the first time in three games. This, against a defense still allowing the fewest weekly rushing yards. The 49ers’ seemingly elite group has been ripped for 283 yards rushing over the past two weeks. … With the Packers’ entire offense stuck in neutral vs. the Chargers, Aaron Jones posted his second fewest yards from scrimmage of the year (29). Although they eliminate the pass, the Panthers’ defense is dead last in DVOA against the run. Only four teams are permitting more RB fantasy points. As for Williams, he’s averaging 11 touches in seven non-injury shortened performances. With six teams on bye, he has legitimate RB2 appeal. … Josh Jacobs has reached 120 yards on the ground in 3-of-4 appearances. Worse against the run than pass, the Bolts will likely be missing LB Denzel Perryman (knee) in Oakland. … Is Kareem Hunt reason to worry for Nick Chubb? In a sane world, he wouldn't be. Chubb has defined “lone bright spot” for the Browns. My concern is that a desperate man in Browns coach Freddie Kitchens will take desperate actions and force Hunt into the game plan. I’m obviously not fading Chubb for this week, but it is very much something to monitor. Even with six teams on bye, Hunt comes with a zero-point floor.

It’s still unclear why Derrick Henry touched the ball only two times in the first half vs. the Panthers. We would assume the Titans learned their lesson after Henry almost got them back into the game after the break. The Chiefs are much leakier on the ground than through the air. … Marlon Mack has displayed stubbornly little ceiling, though his floor will be a given against the Dolphins. Miami is one of two teams coughing up more than 150 rushing yards per game. … Speaking of floor but no ceiling, Mark Ingram. It should be almost impossible for Ingram not to go at least 15/100 vs. the Bengals' league-worst run defense. … Week 9 was how the Chargers, or any team really, want their backfield to look. Melvin Gordon played a season-high 45 snaps as he reached 20 carries for the first time. Austin Ekeler, meanwhile, tallied 16 touches on just 24 snaps. Ekeler’s snap percentage fell all the way to 33 percent after being 53 the week before. Ground-favoring game flow certainly had something to do with it, though Gordon will not be relinquishing his 1A committee status. Ekeler should be needed for more snaps/pass catching as a one-point road favorite in a game with a 47.5 over/under.

Tevin Coleman was one of Week 9’s biggest disappointments, though he was inches away from a bigger night. He had a touchdown called back by holding and dropped what might have been an 84-yard score on a screen. He has to be RB2 fired up as the lead back for a six-point home favorite. Matt Breida, who couldn’t stop posting chunk gains in Arizona, is a viable RB2 with six teams on bye. … Le’Veon Bell (knee) is questionable bordering on doubtful. Ty Montgomery, who has never held up as a lead back, will find himself on the RB2/3 borderline if Bell can’t go. … This should be Todd Gurley’s healthiest game for the remainder of the season. Behind Gurley will be uncertainty. With Malcolm Brown (ankle) slated to return from his two-game absence, Darrell Henderson will have a zero-point floor as a FLEX. Henderson wasn’t part of the offense before Brown’s injury, though he proved worthy of COP work during Brown’s sabbatical. … The Bears’ offense is officially running through David Montgomery, who saved what was looking like a disastrous Week 9 with a pair of second half scores. The Lions are a far easier draw than the Eagles were. … James Conner (shoulder) is practicing, Benny Snell (knee) and Trey Edmunds (ribs) are not. Consider Jaylen Samuels' RB2 status written in pencil.

Devin Singletary’s 23 Week 9 touches were nearly double his previous season total while he out-snapped Frank Gore 41-21. For a Bills team that’s been lacking big plays, making Singletary’s Week 9 usage the new normal seems like an easy adjustment to make. In terms of yardage, the Browns are a bottom-three run defense. … Damien Williams out-touched LeSean McCoy 14-4 against the Vikings and out-snapped him 43-6. For good measure, he scored a 91-yard touchdown. Andy Reid is ever unpredictable, but this one isn’t for Week 10. … With David Johnson (ankle) returning, the Cardinals’ backfield is one of Week 10’s great mysteries following Kenyan Drake’s 162-yard outburst. It stands to reason that the receiver-poor Cardinals will get both backs onto the field at the same time. ... Devonta Freeman is the RB28 by average points in standard and RB20 in PPR. Mega yikes. The Saints stamp out the run, though Mohamed Sanu’s absence should lead to increased pass-catching opportunities … Whatever pre-bye momentum Joe Mixon had figures to be halted by a rookie quarterback making his first career start against the Ravens’ heating up defense. … In both deeds and words, Ronald Jones has finally dispatched Peyton Barber. … Mark Walton is suspended, but Kalen Ballage is still Kalen Ballage. He’s a low-floor, practically nonexistent ceiling FLEX. … Ty Johnson out-touched J.D. McKissic 12-7 in Week 9 but was out-gained 72-36. God speed.

Week 10 Receivers

WR Notes: Michael Thomas’ 73 catches are the second most ever through the first eight games of the season. The hilarious Falcons are surrendering the fourth most WR fantasy points. … Tyreek Hill went 12/216/1 during Patrick Mahomes’ two-game absence. A fading Titans pass defense that just lost Malcolm Butler (wrist) for the season will offer no resistance. … Patrick Peterson has allowed 204 yards in three games since his return, ninth worst amongst corners in that timespan. Mike Evans, meanwhile, has 65 more yards than any other wideout since Week 7. Giddy up. … Julio Jones piled up 353 yards in three games before the Falcons’ Week 9 bye. That includes 152 with Matt Schaub. With a 51.5 over/under in a dome, Julio will find a way against Marshon Lattimore and Eli Apple. … Cooper Kupp’s 220 Week 8 receiving yards were the second most by any player this season. With Brandin Cooks (concussion) out, Kupp might reach his ceiling on checkdowns alone from Jared Goff against the Steelers’ top-five pass defense, let alone his floor. … With Mike Evans going bonkers, Chris Godwin has “just” 104 yards over the past two weeks. Still the WR2 in standard and WR4 in PPR, Godwin maintains week-winning upside vs. the Cardinals’ pathetic defense.

10/255/3 after a pair of excellent matchups the past two weeks, Kenny Golladay gets a stiffer test in the Bears. Matthew Stafford’s white-hot play and the complete collapse of the Lions’ running game keeps Golladay in the WR1 mix. … After Keenan Allen-ing for a few weeks, Tyler Lockett finally erupted for 19/252/2 over the past two weeks. His reward? The addition of Josh Gordon to the Seahawks’ receiver corps. While Gordon seems unlikely to make a major Week 10 impact, it would be just like Lockett and the Seahawks for the difficulty level to get upped upon his WR1 arrival. … Obviously he missed four games, but it’s absurd that Davante Adams has yet to find the end zone. Adams drew a team-leading 11 targets in his Week 10 return. Even in a tough matchup with the Panthers, Adams deserves the WR1 benefit of the doubt. … Playing through minor injuries all year, Amari Cooper now has a knee ailment. Although no one individual Vikings corner is having an amazing season, the team as a whole boasts the No. 8 pass defense DVOA. Cooper gets a slight Week 10 downgrade.

The Stefon Diggs balloon finally popped in Week 9, but with Adam Thielen (hamstring) out vs. the Cowboys, we go right back to the WR1 well. You could, of course, make the argument that Thielen’s absence actually hurts Diggs, as it allows the opposing defense to go all in on him. The Cowboys have been very stingy through the air. … It’s hard to explain Keenan Allen’s funk. It’s easy to ignore it for a matchup with a Raiders Defense allowing the most weekly passing yards and second most WR fantasy points. … It’s been bizarro John Brown this season, as he’s established one of fantasy football’s highest floors while lacking ceiling. He’s finished below 69 yards just twice in eight games, clearing 50 every time out. … Contrary to popular belief, Odell Beckham has not bottomed all the way out, going at least 5/50 three straight weeks. “Tre'Davious White” looks scary on paper, but the Bills shadow man surprisingly checks in as Pro Football Focus’ No. 50 corner. Baker Mayfield, meanwhile, is talking about funneling looks his frustrated wideout’s way. … Last week’s disaster snapped a string of five straight 50-yard efforts for Allen Robinson. The Lions are an inviting foe. … Emmanuel Sanders already seemed to have an Edelman-ian mindmeld with Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 9. Just four teams are permitting more weekly passing yards than the Seahawks.

With two eruptions in three games for the increasingly pass-focused Lions, Marvin Jones gets a mid-range WR2 rank even in a less-than-stellar matchup. … For all intents and purposes, this is the Falcons’ first post-Mohamed Sanu game since Matt Ryan missed Week 8. The eventual effect should be more stable WR2 output from Calvin Ridley. … As Ian Hartitz points out, Golden Tate is seventh in targets (42) since his Week 5 return. With Evan Engram (foot) joining Sterling Shepard (concussion) on the shelf, Tate will continue to soak up looks against the Jets’ fast-fading defense. … Mike Williams’ first career 100-yard game came on only four targets. You “chase” this week because the matchup (Oakland) couldn’t be better. … Christian Kirk was a monumental Week 9 dud. You have no choice but to trot him back out vs. a Bucs D silver plattering the most receiver fantasy points. … With four straight five-catch performances, D.J. Moore has re-established his floor. Averaging “just” 75 scoreless yards in the process, there still hasn’t been much of a ceiling. … Neither Robert Woords’ ceiling nor floor have been consistent. With “road Goff” dealing with the Steelers’ troublesome defense, only potential touchdown regression (he has zero) makes Woods an attractive WR3.

With Parris Campbell (broken hand) joining T.Y. Hilton (calf) on the shelf, Zach Pascal’s recent points feel a lot more chaseable in a plum spot with the Dolphins. … It’s been nearly two months since Marquise Brown did something with his fantasy life, but the Bengals’ JV secondary will provide every opportunity for Brown to hit a big play. … The main effect of A.J. Green’s return in game where Ryan Finley will be making his first career start is to make it impossible to know where to rank Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate. RIP Alex Erickson. … With great power (Preston Williams on injured reserve) comes great responsibility (Ryan Fitzpatrick throwing two dozen jump balls to DeVante Parker.) Work with me. … Allen Lazard is the closest thing the Packers have to a No. 2 receiver right now. I’m not pretending this is some amazing accomplishment, but Lazard is 30th in yards amongst receivers (193) since Week 6. … Instead of betting on a spiked Josh Reynolds week vs. an above-average pass defense, I am … not going to do that. … At least for now, I am going to assume Josh Gordon’s main function in Seattle will be canceling Jaron Brown and David Moore. … With six teams on bye, I don’t mind chasing Andy Isabella’s 88-yard touchdown if you are desperate in a deeper league. The matchup couldn’t be better, and Isabella showed something the Cardinals have lacked all season.

Week 10 Tight Ends

TE Notes: Although George Kittle picked up a knee nick in Week 9, he played through it. Especially with four extra days of rest, he is fully expected to do so again vs. the Seahawks on Monday Night Football. … Hunter Henry has 22 more yards than any other tight end since his Week 6 return, and 100 more than No. 3 Austin Hooper. Only Arizona and Tampa Bay have coughed up more seam fantasy points than Oakland. … Travis Kelce survived Patrick Mahomes’ two-game absence with 11/125/1. A Titans pass defense that was already waning just placed CB Malcolm Butler on injured reserve. Butler would not have been matching up with Kelce, of course, but the whole unit gets a downgrade any time a starter is sidelined. … Even with Matt Schaub under center, Austin Hooper posted his usual 6/65/1 in the Falcons’ first Mohamed Sanu-less game. Matt Ryan is returning, but Hooper figures to have more of a floor than ceiling day vs. the Saints’ tight end-tough defense.

Darren Waller has been bottled up for 4/63 over the past two weeks. The Chargers have been stout up the seam, allowing the seventh fewest TE yards despite already playing nine games. … Coming off his least-involved effort of the season, Mark Andrews ceded a ton of Week 9 snaps to Hayden Hurst and Nick Boyle. Perhaps his troublesome foot just isn’t cooperating. Andrews’ big-play ability still keeps him in the top eight vs. the Bengals’ nearly nonexistent defense. … With Brandin Cooks (concussion) out, Gerald Everett’s usage bonanza should continue against a Steelers Defense coughing up the 10th most tight end fantasy points. … O.J. Howard (hamstring) is returning against the Cardinals’ league-worst tight end defense. … Despite his worse numbers, Jonnu Smith actually ran 10 more routes (28-18) in Week 9 than 8. He’s been a target magnet since Delanie Walker’s injury, drawing 15 over the past three weeks. That’s tied for seventh amongst tight ends during that timespan.

I’m placing another (small) bet on Kyle Rudolph, which, God help me. He’s quietly caught at least three passes in four straight games, and the Vikings need someone to compile behind Stefon Diggs while Adam Thielen (hamstring) is sidelined. Serving up the 10th most TE fantasy points, the Cowboys could be without Leighton Vander Esch (neck) for another game. Irv Smith does continue to lurk. … Mike Gesicki was already percolating before last Sunday’s 6/95. Now the Dolphins are without Preston Williams (knee). The Colts are getting stung for the fourth most TE fantasy points. … With Parris Campbell (broken hand) joining T.Y. Hilton (calf) on the shelf, the Colts will need their tight ends even more. Jack Doyle was more productive in Week 9, but he and Eric Ebron have played to a standstill on the year. … Jason Witten has reached 50 yards four times in his past six games. … Jimmy Graham: I’m over it.

Week 10 Kickers

Week 10 Special Teams/Defense