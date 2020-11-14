Week 10 preview and prediction: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

The Seattle Seahawks are licking their wounds following a 44-34 defeat to the Buffalo Bills – the most points surrendered in the Pete Carroll era – and are back on the road to play the Los Angeles Rams.

It is hard to overstate the importance of this Week-10 bout with the Rams. The Seahawks are perched atop the NFC West at 6-2, but have gone 1-2 over their last three weeks following a 5-0 start. They run the serious risk of falling all the way to third place with a loss to the Rams and if the Cardinals can do what Seattle couldn’t and defeat the Bills.

Interestingly enough, this is the second straight week quarterback Russell Wilson will play in a venue for the first time by setting foot in the newly minted SoFi Stadium. Wilson will certainly hope this new stadium bears better fruit for the Seahawks as the Rams have always had his and Seattle’s number.

No matter how good or bad the Rams have been, they are Seattle’s kryptonite. With a career record of 7-9 against the Rams, Wilson has not lost to any team more than them.

Los Angeles clearly has the secret sauce when it comes to beating the Seahawks – especially under head coach Sean McVay. His offense has clearly cracked the code to attacking Seattle’s defense.

Only one time has McVay’s offense been held to under 28 points, which was in 2017, his first year as coach. The Seahawks needed five turnovers and a goal-line stand to escape with a 16-10 win.

Since then, McVay’s teams have gone on to score 42, 33, 36, 29 and 28 points respectively. Seattle has only beaten the Rams twice since 2017, and if it weren’t for a missed game-winning field goal last year, the Seahawks would be looking at a two-year losing streak to Los Angeles.

Now the Seahawks field the worst defense in NFL history. Can they flip the script and take down their old foe?

Prediction: Rams over Seahawks 38-23

This shouldn’t be a close one. The Rams are coming off a bye and have had two weeks of prep time to attack the porous Seattle secondary.

Los Angeles is also coming off an embarrassing blowout defeat to the Dolphins, and if they have any hopes of catching the Seahawks for a division title they need this game. Motivation, preparation, and personnel will be the difference, as the Seahawks will likely not be able to provide much resistance to the Rams’ pass catchers.

Wilson is still playing at a high level but has cooled off considerably since his hot start. Wilson has developed a shockingly uncharacteristic turnover habit as he has given the ball away seven times in the last three weeks, both coming in the two losses. What is concerning is the fact all five of his interceptions in this span have been truly horrendous decisions.

This will not fly against a defense with playmakers like Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald. Expect the Rams defense to do enough to keep Wilson in check, while their offense is allowed to run unabated to the end zone.

