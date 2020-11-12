Week 10 Preview: Imagining a 16-team playoffs, Todd Haley storytime & more

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

The 2020 NFL regular season is just over halfway done, and despite ballooning COVID cases both in the league and nationally, it appears as if we'll get something resembling a complete season.

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson open their mid-week podcast discussing the recently agreed-upon plans from the NFL's owners to institute a 16-team playoff field in the case that regular season games are cancelled. Would Kansas City/Miami be of interest to anyone? Or what about New Orleans/Arizona? Our hosts break down the two conference playoff seedings as they stand today while the league still combats the coronavirus and even stars like Aaron Rodgers question the NFL's safety protocols.

Later in the show, Terez & Charles discuss the NFL owners also voting to amend the Rooney Rule in order to award compensatory draft picks to franchises whose lower-level minority coaches and executives get hired to head coach and GM positions. They also chat about Raheem Morris' stint as interim head coach of the Atlanta Falcons and whether owner Arthur Blank could hire him to the role in a more official sense this offseason. (20:50)

Closing out the episode, the guys open up the reader mailbag and share some stories about Todd Haley (after Matt Cassel told quite a story of his own on NBC Sports Boston) and try to determine which team in the horrid NFC East has the best chance of reversing their fortunes in the long-run. (37:25)

