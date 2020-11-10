Week 10 pickups: Week 10 pickups, betting the MVP race

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Injuries, bye weeks, and busts, oh my. Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski help you navigate this treacherous fantasy season by picking a few players at each position.

Injuries continue to pile up at the running back spot as Christian McCaffrey, David Montgomery and David Johnson all suffered minor knocks. Which ball carrier is the best option to fill in this week?

Calling all Patrick Mahomes owners! Your MVP candidate has hit his bye week. Should you target Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater?

Speaking of the MVP race, the guys pick their favorite to take home the award before cutting a couple of players that they can’t stand to see on their roster one more week.

