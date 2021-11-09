Week 10 Pickups: Titans RBs, Saints QBs and Broncos WRs
After a real stinker of a fantasy football weekend, Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski get together and try to make sense of what is left on the waiver wire. The guys also try to find value in the Titans backfield, wonder if it’s time for Taysom Hill (and Trey Lance), and give you their favorite bets for the MVP award.
