Week 10 picks including Texas and Kansas State

The path to the College Football Playoff narrows this week. Several teams are set to clash in big time matchups while others look to avoid upsets for another week.

The headliner of the week takes place between SEC West rivals LSU and Alabama. Texas has an interest in the game given its resume-defining win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Elsewhere, the Big 12 title race could be all but decided this week. Four one-loss conference teams face another team of the same conference pedigree on the day.

Texas and Kansas State meet for Big Noon Kickoff. Afterward Oklahoma and Oklahoma State play what could be the final Bedlam rivalry matchup. A loss could end a title bid for any of the four teams.

Let’s predict some of the best games from Week 10.

LSU at Alabama

LSU faces Alabama on the road at night. In this game they don’t fare as well as Texas did at Bryant-Denny Stadium. LSU’s defense continues its struggles and the Tide stays in the playoff hunt.

Alabama 37, LSU 30

Kansas State at Texas

A Top 25 matchup in DKR 🤘 🏈 Texas vs. K-State

📅 Saturday, Nov. 4 | 11:00 AM CT

📍 DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium

📺 FOX

Presented by American Airlines pic.twitter.com/uYRuYBXxrp — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 30, 2023

Texas is less than full strength without starting quarterback Quinn Ewers. On the other side, Kansas State is playing its best football. The game has all the makings of an upset. That said, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian brings a great game plan and secures a win.

Texas 27, Kansas State 24

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

A depleted Oklahoma roster travels to Stillwater for what could be the final game in the rivalry. I’m not sure the Sooners have the depth to replace those players. Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon has rushed for more than 270 yards in consecutive weeks. He goes off in the final Bedlam game for the foreseeable future.

Oklahoma State 38, Oklahoma 37

Missouri at Georgia

Game 9 📲 🏟️: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium

📅: November 4th | 3:30 PM ET

📺: SEC on CBS#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/nLoa4iCzSv — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) October 31, 2023

Missouri has had a great run this year. It’s unlikely the Tigers escape Sanford Stadium with a win. Georgia dominates and moves to the next test.

Georgia 30, Missouri 16

Kansas at Iowa State

𝗦𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝗢𝘂𝘁 🌪️🚨🌪️ pic.twitter.com/pG3cyNRpqY — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) October 31, 2023

Kansas has made an incredible run to get to 6-2 this season. The run includes a 38-33 win over Oklahoma last week. The Jayhawks keep it rolling.

Kansas 29, Iowa State 24

Washington at USC

The California pipeline has always been good to the Dawgs 👀 When top talent from the state of Washington and California come together, championships are won ☔️#USvsUS

pic.twitter.com/0U3YmdPnWx — Washington Football (@UW_Football) November 1, 2023

The Washington Huskies have as tough a final month as anyone. They finish with USC, Utah, Oregon State and Washington State. Quarterback and Heisman candidate Michael Penix leads the Huskies to a win this week.

Washington 48, USC 34

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire